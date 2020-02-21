Tipsheet: Epic comeback puts Spoonhour, Eastern Illinois in spotlight

Coaching at the mid-major level can be a grind. Former SLU and Mizzou assistant Jay Spoonhour faces an uphill battle for Eastern Illinois.
That’s why it was fun to see the school get some ESPN SportsCenter love Thursday night.
The Panthers improbably rallied from a 50-23 deficit in the final 11:30 to win 63-60 on Josiah Wallace’s last-second deep three-pointer off a set play.
Murray State doesn’t have a Ja Morant this season, but this collapse was still stunning.
“It’s a historic defeat,” Murray State coach Matt McMahon said afterward. “It’s my responsibility. I couldn’t get our guys organized enough against the press and we just threw the ball all over the gym. Credit to Eastern Illinois. I thought as good as our three-point defense was for 34-35 minutes, it went out the window there down the stretch and they hit some big shots and found a way to go get a historic win.
“Hate to be on that side of history but credit to EIU for their fight. That’s why we always talk with our team about the value of every possession.”
Murray State, Belmont and Austin Peay are the name-brand schools in the Ohio Valley Conference and the other programs fight for scraps. Just reaching the OVC Tournament, which takes the top eight teams in the 12-team league, is usually a chore for Panthers.
Eastern Illinois is just 13-14 this season with six losses by three points or fewer. Overall Spoonhour is 106-138 in eight seasons there, with one postseason trip to the CIT and one epic road win at Missouri among his highlights.
Spoonhour can coach. He won a JUCO national title at Wabash Valley College and had success at Moberly Area Community College as well.
He served interim head coach at UNLV after his father Charlie stepped down and led the Runnin’ Rebels to the NIT.
But there is a fine line between winning and losing in college basketball and that reality is especially harsh at the mid-major level.
In their previous game, the Panthers lost to UT Martin 80-79 in overtime when Derek Hawthorne hit a three-pointer at the buzzer.
“There’s some bad luck involved where the ball goes a certain way or a guy makes a shot from darn near half-court,” Spoonhour told reporters after that game. “But there’s too many of them for it not to be considered something that worries you.”
And . . .
“The game gets late, we’re doing some other things from a concentration standpoint that are giving up leads,” Spoonhour said. “Whether it’s turning it over, missed free throws, not guarding a guy the right way. Those are completely correctable, and you have to correct them. You’re in the games. You’re in them all. At some point you have to get yourself over the hump.”
Thursday night that finally happened.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Apparently, Ayo Dosunmu is kind of important. When the sophomore missed the Illini's game at Rutgers, Brad Underwood's team lost by 15. Yet when this same team faced the even more daunting prospect of a road game at Penn State, Dosunmu played and Illinois came away with a 62-56 victory. The Watch hesitates to credit any one Illini player with dispositive or even talismanic properties, particularly on an evening when the Nittany Lions recorded a season low for made 3s (four). Nevertheless, Dosunmu did lead all scorers with 24, and projected No. 8 seed Illinois did come away with possibly its biggest victory of the season. That's saying something with a group that could already claim road wins at Michigan, Purdue and Wisconsin.”
Molly Geary, SI.com: “The Fighting Illini's season looked like it was on the brink when star point guard Ayo Dosunmu went down with an awkward leg injury against Michigan State, and they lost a fourth straight game without against Rutgers on Saturday. But Dosunmu returned to slay Penn State's eight-game winning streak, a pivotal win that sets up Illinois nicely ahead of a manageable final stretch of the regular season.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “This year’s NCAA tournament projects to be the most wide-open since 2011, the year that No. 8 seed Butler and No. 11 seed VCU crashed a Final Four which No. 3 Connecticut eventually won. Nearly a decade later, the game has changed so radically because of the massive talent exodus to the NBA and G League that the best high-major teams in college basketball are actually constructed like the bracket-busting mid-majors from a decade ago. They rely on age, experience and continuity – the experience and cohesion trumping elite players toe-tapping in the sport for a few months.”
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “It was big for Dayton to go into VCU and get a win in a building where the visiting team rarely wins. Not just that, but UD's 66-61 advancement past the Rams on Tuesday pretty much killed off VCU's at-large hopes (which is not good for the Atlantic 10). Dayton is probably two wins away from locking up a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. At 24-2, it's enjoying a 15-game winning streak for the first time since the 1957-58 season.”
Eamonn Brennan, The Athletic: “Conclusion: Arkansas needs Isaiah Joe to get healthy as quickly as possible. We know, we know, we’re really going out on a limb here. Our powers of deduction can sometimes go into overdrive. But before Joe was sidelined by a knee injury and subsequent surgery, the Razorbacks were 16-5 with a 4-4 SEC record, looking well on their way to getting in the NCAA Tournament. They’ve lost all five games since. The committee can take this discrepancy into account, of course, but that would require Joe being back on the floor and demonstrating the difference he makes at some point in the near future. His return is apparently imminent. For Arkansas, it can’t come fast enough.”
MEGAPHONE
"Sometimes when you've eaten a lot, you're not as hungry. Our team obviously tonight didn't feel like they needed the win. You have to stay hungry while you're winning at that level because we're not a team at that level, we've just won that many games and tonight we were not competitive."
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, after losing to North Carolina State.