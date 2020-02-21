Tipsheet: Epic comeback puts Spoonhour, Eastern Illinois in spotlight

Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “This year’s NCAA tournament projects to be the most wide-open since 2011, the year that No. 8 seed Butler and No. 11 seed VCU crashed a Final Four which No. 3 Connecticut eventually won. Nearly a decade later, the game has changed so radically because of the massive talent exodus to the NBA and G League that the best high-major teams in college basketball are actually constructed like the bracket-busting mid-majors from a decade ago. They rely on age, experience and continuity – the experience and cohesion trumping elite players toe-tapping in the sport for a few months.”

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “It was big for Dayton to go into VCU and get a win in a building where the visiting team rarely wins. Not just that, but UD's 66-61 advancement past the Rams on Tuesday pretty much killed off VCU's at-large hopes (which is not good for the Atlantic 10). Dayton is probably two wins away from locking up a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. At 24-2, it's enjoying a 15-game winning streak for the first time since the 1957-58 season.”