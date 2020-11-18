Tipsheet: Epstein bails on Cubs, ponders next career move

As expected, Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein hailed a cab out of Wrigleyville and moved on with his life.
He telegraphed this move a while back. The only question was whether he would leave this winter or next.
With the Cubs cutting payroll and operational costs due to pandemic losses, Epstein figured sooner was better than later. For now his acolyte, general manager Jed Hoyer, will guide the franchise through its potentially painful transition phase.
Epstein offered up extensive thoughts on his departure and what he may do next – after taking some well-deserved time off.
On getting stale in Chicago:
“If you look at my track record in Boston and then here, in the first six years or so, we did some pretty epic things. The last couple years weren’t that impressive. Maybe what that tells me is I’m great at and really enjoy building and transformation and triumphing. Maybe I’m not as good and not as motivated by maintenance, so to speak. As soon as you get to the point where it can start to feel that way to you, you owe it to yourself and as importantly if not more importantly, to your employer to be open about that and seek to pursue change that’s in the best interest of the organization and the individual. I’m somewhat self-aware -- not in a lot of areas, but in some areas, I am. I’m self-aware enough in this area to know that, after a while, I need a new challenge.”
On his desire to stay in Our National Pastime:
“I do hope to stay engaged in the game. This game is my passion. I care deeply about it, so I’m going to seek out ways to serve the game in the near future. I have already started to pursue a few possible avenues to do that. I expect my phone will probably be ringing, and I always answer it. I look forward to hearing what people have to say since I’m open-minded about my future. Those are my plans; I don’t expect to jump right back in with another team now. I’m really looking forward to the freedom to explore lots of different things.”
On angling for an ownership stake in ballclub:
"Team owners can be transformed into forces for civic good and help a lot of people, be involved in a lot of the important conversations in the city and be a solution for a lot of issues in cities. That does appeal to me. A lot of things would have to go right for that to happen. Usually, for that type of thing to happen, you need access to a lot of capital. You need to have pretty good proximity to those types of transactions, you need to be able to single-handedly transform a baseball organization. Who knows? Maybe I have plans for some of those things down the line, but a lot would have to go right for that to happen. That would be a great role.”
On the possibility working on a more national level:
“I’m happiest when baseball drives the sports conversation in this country and is atop the perch as the true national pastime, hands down, no questions asked. There are a lot of threats to that with everything going on in the world and industry issues that we face over the next year or so. Now that I’m not with a team and I’m outside, maybe there’s some way I can help or be of assistance. I’m going to stay in the game in one form or another, short term and long term. I’m confident of that.”
Here is what folks are writing about all of this:
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: “Epstein spent nine years with the Cubs, without a doubt the biggest moment being the 2016 World Series title. But Epstein also made the Cubs a sustained contender — getting into the playoffs five times in those nine years and building that title team with a core of homegrown stars that included Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and Kyle Schwarber, all of whom are due to be free agents after next season . . . The Cubs now appear to be coming out of their World Series era with big questions about their core stars as they get closer to free agency. Epstein said in a statement that part of the reason he left now was because the Cubs face a transformative offseason. Jon Lester is a free agent now, but the real decisions loom with contract extensions for some of the Cubs’ core players. Kris Bryant, Javy Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber all free agents after the 2021 season, which means the Cubs would be wise to think about extending or trading some of them now.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “One thing you must understand about Epstein, and why his creative alarm clock goes off after about 10 years in one place, is that he is intense about being a collaborative builder. He is the most important baseball figure of this young century. It is not just because he is smart. It is because he is driven and because he delivered championships. He is not the architect of theory but of best practices that won actual titles. He knows what he does not know, and not only surrounds himself with front office talent but also empowers them to contribute and fill in the gaps. The game you see today is the game Epstein helped birth, though he never saw it going this far down the rabbit hole of analytics that it has lost much of its soul in a relentless, clinical pursuit of efficiency. The job has gotten bigger, more complicated, more demanding. Epstein never was the type to be simply an overseer, not even after winning championships in 2004, 2007 and 2016. He was on the road scouting amateur players. He was taking losses hard and finding the room for improvement in victories.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Epstein's tenure in Chicago wasn't perfect. There was the eight-year, $184 million free-agent contract to Jason Heyward, who has helped the Cubs win but has generally not produced at the level demanded by that investment. Heyward still has three years remaining on that deal. There was some prospects-for-a-veteran deals that don't look great in retrospect, particularly the trade that sent Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease to the crosstown White Sox for Jose Quintana. From a wider lens, there was the early decision in the rebuild to go heavy on the development of position players, with the hope being the pitching staff could be filled out via free agency. That worked in the case of Jon Lester, but the almost complete lack of organizationally-developed pitchers has hampered the Cubs from both a depth standpoint and in terms of being able to make impactful trades. Also, the star-studded group of young position players who helped the Cubs to the title seemed to plateau in their collective development, as the offense fell short of expectations again and again. All of this, along with the rise of the Dodgers and some plain old bad postseason luck, conspired to limit this historic version of the Cubs to that one unforgettable championship, rather than seeing them be the dynasty that they once seemed destined to become. Still, just as was the case in Boston, you can make the very simple observation that Epstein is leaving the Cubs in much better shape than he found them. Despite the hope, even the expectation, that there would be more than one title -- an expectation that Epstein's success was largely responsible for creating -- he leaves the organization knowing that the mission he set upon just over nine years ago was accomplished. And it was the most daunting mission in sports: helping the Cubs end more than a century of championship futility.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The natural assumption is that Epstein would have interest in joining either the Philadelphia Phillies or the New York Mets, two large-market teams in or nearing liminal spaces. The Phillies had their GM resign earlier this offseason, and may go the year without replacing him -- a hint that a full-scale overhaul could be coming. The Mets, meanwhile, just started their own reimagining under new owner Steve Cohen. Epstein would probably fit well in both places. He has the polish to deal with a frenzied media market and fan base, and the vision to help turn either into a contender with enough opportunity and resources. The problem is the timing. Epstein seems willing, if not excited to sit out the 2021 season by his own account, meaning he might not factor into the Mets' calculus. The Phillies, conversely, could align better with Epstein's schedule. Would he want that? There's no telling. It would be fair to assume that Epstein might want something more -- or, at least, something different -- from the next act of his baseball career than the traditional front-office experience he's already had with both the Red Sox and the Cubs.”
“I come from the school of never ruling anything out. But having some firm ideas in my mind of what I think is best for me and best for my family, I do hope and expect to have a third chapter in baseball, but in no shape or form do I expect to do it right away.”
Epstein, on his future plans.
