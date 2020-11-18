Tipsheet: Epstein bails on Cubs, ponders next career move

Tom Verducci , SI.com : “One thing you must understand about Epstein, and why his creative alarm clock goes off after about 10 years in one place, is that he is intense about being a collaborative builder. He is the most important baseball figure of this young century. It is not just because he is smart. It is because he is driven and because he delivered championships. He is not the architect of theory but of best practices that won actual titles. He knows what he does not know, and not only surrounds himself with front office talent but also empowers them to contribute and fill in the gaps. The game you see today is the game Epstein helped birth, though he never saw it going this far down the rabbit hole of analytics that it has lost much of its soul in a relentless, clinical pursuit of efficiency. The job has gotten bigger, more complicated, more demanding. Epstein never was the type to be simply an overseer, not even after winning championships in 2004, 2007 and 2016. He was on the road scouting amateur players. He was taking losses hard and finding the room for improvement in victories.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Epstein's tenure in Chicago wasn't perfect. There was the eight-year, $184 million free-agent contract to Jason Heyward, who has helped the Cubs win but has generally not produced at the level demanded by that investment. Heyward still has three years remaining on that deal. There was some prospects-for-a-veteran deals that don't look great in retrospect, particularly the trade that sent Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease to the crosstown White Sox for Jose Quintana. From a wider lens, there was the early decision in the rebuild to go heavy on the development of position players, with the hope being the pitching staff could be filled out via free agency. That worked in the case of Jon Lester, but the almost complete lack of organizationally-developed pitchers has hampered the Cubs from both a depth standpoint and in terms of being able to make impactful trades. Also, the star-studded group of young position players who helped the Cubs to the title seemed to plateau in their collective development, as the offense fell short of expectations again and again. All of this, along with the rise of the Dodgers and some plain old bad postseason luck, conspired to limit this historic version of the Cubs to that one unforgettable championship, rather than seeing them be the dynasty that they once seemed destined to become. Still, just as was the case in Boston, you can make the very simple observation that Epstein is leaving the Cubs in much better shape than he found them. Despite the hope, even the expectation, that there would be more than one title -- an expectation that Epstein's success was largely responsible for creating -- he leaves the organization knowing that the mission he set upon just over nine years ago was accomplished. And it was the most daunting mission in sports: helping the Cubs end more than a century of championship futility.”