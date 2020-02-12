Tipsheet: Epstein's meddling led to Maddon-Cubs divorce

Tom Verducci , SI.com : “MLB realizes that with more teams competing for playoff spots the regular season must be addressed. Such thinking likely pushes it to a more balanced regular season. The current thinking is that every team will play all 29 other teams every year, as in an NBA model. And if and when that concept is embraced, it’s more likely that all teams would be playing by the same rules–including a DH adopted for NL teams . . . The expanded playoff format could be used as a vehicle toward an extension of the CBA. For instance, MLB and the union could agree on the format while announcing an extension of the current economic system with or without some minor tweaks. In that way, they could sell to interested television partners the value of labor peace through the opening years of the expanded postseason format.”

Evan Drellich, The Athletic: “An expanded postseason theoretically could bring a host of gains for the sport: an infusion of excitement for different markets that otherwise would be on the outside looking in, and better incentives for teams to compete in free agency and avoid tanking. That’s the rosy upside, at least. But the league and the union are not otherwise rolling full steam ahead toward major CBA changes at the moment. The playoff talk bubbled to the surface now because it would help MLB to be able to tell the TV networks what its playoff system will look like as rights deals are negotiated. The postseason is the most valuable piece the networks have. The league’s agreements with ESPN and Turner go through 2021, the same length as the CBA between the league and the players. But, unlike the CBA, TV negotiations are typically conducted with considerable lead-time. Some discussions are already underway. (The league’s deal with Fox, which carries the World Series and other playoff games, runs through 2028.) But a change in the playoffs requires the union’s approval, and the MLBPA does not have to agree to an expanded playoff system ahead of time. The question is whether it would consider agreeing to a deal that allowed for the postseason to change in time for 2021, rather than for 2022. A standard bargaining schedule would make this an issue to be addressed for the 2022 season.”