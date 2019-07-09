Last week Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein triggered the alarm during a radio interview on 670 The Score.
"I don't think sitting on our hands is really a viable option," Epstein said. "We want to to be in a position to have enough belief that we're looking to aggressively add and sort of polish up what we think can be a championship team. If we're not, that means this stretch of bad play has continued. And if this stretch of bad play continues, then certainly ... a ton of change is in order."
That was a juicy take. It sounded like big trades could be coming. It sounded like manager Joe Maddon could be in some peril, since he is on the last year of his contract.
"We're all really frustrated, obviously," Epstein continue. "It's a stretch of play nobody is proud of, nor should anybody be. It's hard. But you find out a lot about what people are made of during stretches like these. It obviously can't continue. It's not acceptable. There have been too many words about it and not enough action. There's nothing I can say, especially on a radio interview, to make it better. It's incumbent on all of us to find ways out of it. And obviously on our (front office) end, a big part of that is transactional. It's the time of year to do that. Change is obviously called for if we keep playing like this. But there's opportunities for everyone to do better -- every player, every coach, everyone associated with what we're doing right now. It's not satisfactory."
Subsequently Epstein deflected some criticism away from Maddon and shouldered more responsibility himself.
“Right now, we are in a collective slump. We are not playing in a way I feel represents who we are,” Epstein told reporters. “It has gone on for a while. So we are all searching for answers. We are looking for every lever we can pull to get the thing going in the right direction.”
And . . .
“Ultimately, everything in baseball operations is my responsibility. If we are not getting the results we wanted, in every meaningful way that ends with me. It is my job. I selected the players and coaches. I selected Joe . . .If we are underperforming, that is absolutely on me.”
And . . .
“Front offices can go in slumps. Sometimes you go through Murphy’s law period — everything that can go wrong does go wrong. The same thing can happen with front offices. I believe in this group. I believe in this organization. I think good times are ahead. There are cycles that come and go. The key is not to let the down periods cut at the fabric of the organization.”
Writing for ESPN.com, Jesse Rogers had this take:
It probably shouldn't come down to the semantics of one game, but the Chicago Cubs were that close to finishing the first half on a positive note after a miserable stretch of baseball. After winning consecutive games on Thursday and Saturday for the first time since June 23-24, it was too much to ask for a third straight victory. That hasn't happened since the beginning of last month. Instead, they fell to the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Sunday, completing their pre-All-Star break schedule in maddening fashion.
Somehow, the Cubs went 22-28 over their past 50 games, yet they find themselves in first place in the National League Central heading into the annual midsummer break. Thanks to a division full of teams that keep beating up on each other, every team can claim a realistic shot at taking the title at the end of September. But no matter the standings, playing six games under .500 for nearly a third of the season is concerning, to say the least . . .
Maddon's team has played "sloppy," a word team president Theo Epstein used as recently as Saturday. Some stats back up that description, as the Cubs lead MLB in outs made on the base paths (excluding pickoffs and caught stealing) while compiling the second-worst fielding percentage in the National League. Add their 13th-ranked offense in the NL with runners in scoring position, and you start to see why many believe that the glass isn't very full. And why watching them has indeed been maddening.
This should be an interesting summer up on Chicago's north side.
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
Danny Heifetz, The Ringer: "Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit nearly 100 home runs during Monday night’s Home Run Derby, and each barreled ball sounded like a piston firing. The 20-year-old Blue Jays third baseman did not win the derby—that honor went to Mets first baseman and fellow rookie Pete Alonso. But Guerrero was indubitably the star forged on Monday after shattering every derby record of note as the youngest participant in the event’s history. Vlad Jr. entered the derby as the lowest-seeded player. He left with 91 home runs, obliterating the previous derby record of 61 by Giancarlo Stanton in 2016. Of all of Monday’s contestants, he had by far the fewest home runs (eight) and the least service time (he was called up in late April), and he was the youngest hitter in derby history (he turned 20 in March). But Guerrero quickly established why he is the most hyped baseball prospect since Bryce Harper."
Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: "Perhaps you have heard by now that this will be one of the youngest All-Star Games in history. Perhaps you have read about the 19 players who are under 26 years old, the 10 under 25. Perhaps you have seen the National League’s starting lineup, plucked from a nearby nursery school, with an average age of 25.8 years old . . . The trend has taken hold across baseball: The average age of major league rosters on Opening Day 2019 was 28.92, up from last year’s 28.91 but steadily down from past seasons."
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: "As you roll into downtown Cleveland, there's a pedestrian overpass across Ontario Street with a huge All-Star banner draped along the length of the bridge to promote the week's festivities. It features the faces of several of baseball's biggest stars. One of those stars is Bryce Harper, the biggest name and most recognizable player in the sport. The only problem, of course, is that Harper is not an All-Star. He's not in Cleveland. He had a good first half, hitting .253/.370/.470 with 16 home runs and 62 RBIs. But it wasn't a great first half, and for the first time since 2014, the fans did not vote him in as a starter. The players didn't vote him in as a reserve, and the league selected JT Realmuto as the Philadelphia Phillies' rep. So no Harper in Cleveland. Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger, putting together monster seasons, will start in the National League outfield alongside the Atlanta Braves' 21-year-old phenom, Ronald Acuna Jr. Harper was once that phenom, but now he's a 26-year-old veteran with the expectations that come with a $330 million contract. Harper's numbers are down a bit from last season -- an .889 OPS compared to .839 in 2019 -- and he's still on pace to hit 29 home runs. That's fine, except everyone is hitting home runs now. Yelich and Bellinger have already reached 30. Harper is on pace to whiff 189 times, and when you're striking out that much, you're not going to hit .300 like Harper did in 2015 and 2017. His swing-and-miss rate continues to escalate, raising concern about his long-term level of production."
MEGAPHONE
"They've been using juiced balls in the Home Run Derby forever. They know how to do it . . . It's not coincidence. I find it really hard to believe that Major League Baseball owns Rawlings and just coincidentally the balls become juiced."
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, to ESPN, on this season's homer surge.