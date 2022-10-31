Tipsheet: Even all-time greats, like Verlander, can have bad Octobers

Fans often draw sweeping conclusions about a player’s character from the unpredictable outcomes of short baseball series.

This, of course, is terribly unfair. Just ask Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander – a destined Hall of Famer who is 0-6 with an earned-run average of 6.07 in World Series games.

No pitcher with 30 or more innings pitched in the World Series has a worse ERA than that mark.

How weird is that? Writing for FanGraphs, Jay Jaffe reminded us how special Verlander is:

A nine-time All-Star with three no-hitters and two Cy Young awards under his belt (with a third probably on the way), Verlander is the active leader in wins (244), strikeouts (3,198, 12th all-time) . . . That’s the resumé of a surefire Hall of Famer, and we’re talking about one who’s still near the peak of his powers. At 39 years old, he’s coming off an historic season (the best for any Tommy John surgery recipient in the back half of his 30s), and that after missing nearly two full seasons. Despite losing 18 days late in the season to a right calf injury, he led the AL in ERA (1.75), xERA (2.66), and WAR (6.4), ranking third in FIP (2.49) and fifth in K-BB% (23.4%).

But Verlander’s unhappy World Series history began in 2006 while pitching for the heavily-favored Detroit Tigers against the Cardinals. He lost Game 1 while allowing seven runs (six earned) in five innings.

Meanwhile Cardinals pitcher Anthony Reyes donned his flat-bill cap and allowed just two runs in eight innings.

Verlander lost Game 5 to Jeff Weaver, allowing three runs (one earned) in six innings while Weaver allowed two runs (one earned) in eight innings. Verlander pitched well, but his second fielding error of the Series proved especially costly.

Nothing screams “random outcome” quite like a Cooperstown-bound pitcher losing World Series games to Reyes and Weaver.

Verlander’s suffering continued when he couldn’t turn an early 5-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 into his first Fall Classic victory

“My team gave me a five-run lead, and I wasn't able to hold it,” Verlander said. “I feel really confident that 99 percent of the time that I'm able to hold that lead, and unfortunately today I wasn't.”

And . . .

"They got some traffic on the bases and managed to have some really good at-bats and put the ball in play," he said. "Yeah, just I feel like I needed to execute a little bit better."

And . . .

“No excuses," he said. "I felt like I had some guys in good situations and just wasn't able to quite make the pitches that I wanted to. A lot of credit to [the Phillies] as a lineup. They laid off some good pitches, and they were able to, when I did execute pitches, they were able to foul it off or put it in play and find a couple hits that way. Then when I did make a mistake, they hit it hard. They're hot, and if you don't make your pitches, they're going to hurt you.”

The Astros evened up the series 1-1 on Saturday, so Verlander should get his shot at redemption.

Here is what folks have been writing about the World Series:

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “This series has all the hallmarks of a long one: a split to start, offenses capable of getting conflagrant at any moment and bullpens that are performing at an elite level. Of the 59 World Series to start with a split, 45 of them went to at least a sixth game, according to ESPN Stats and Info. And if this series follows suit and returns to Houston, it's bound to be a coin toss between two very talented, very motivated teams.”

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “The front of the rotation is one of the few advantages the Phillies would seem to have in this series. That the game tally is even in spite of the fact that said front of the rotation has allowed 10 runs in 9⅓ innings combined is at once fortunate and concerning from the Philly standpoint. What they'll need to capitalize on that seeming advantage is vintage [Aaron] Nola followed by, perhaps, pre-Game 2 playoff [Zack] Wheeler. The latter is obviously a fairly specific entreaty, but that's the nature of trying to pull off what would be one of the biggest World Series upsets on record.”

Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: The Phillies can definitely hang with Houston -- I thought that before the Series -- especially considering they're going home for three games. After Game 2, players in both clubhouses were discussing the Philly crowd and the electricity it'll bring. Houston won't be intimidated, but the Phillies won't get swept there, either -- no way. All to say: It's going to be a long Series.

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “Game 1 had all the fun, and Game 2 almost none of it. Not because the Astros won, but because they won the way you expected them to — clinically, coldly, and wire to wire. Not even Dusty Baker’s orange-and-aqua Hoka shoes could jazz up the evening, and let’s be honest, if you need a septuagenarian manager’s feet to jazz up your evening, you’re in for an early bedtime. Which brings us to Monday night and the weirdest card in the deck — the former Met curio Noah Syndergaard. He will start Game 3 for the Phils against Lance McCullers, and his story is that of the man who overcame the cruel exile of the Los Angeles Angels of God Only Knows Why to be resuscitated to relevance — if you call taking Bailey Falter’s spot in the Phillies’ rotation relevance. Syndergaard was once the center of the Mets’ championship fantasies, the yin to Jacob deGrom’s yang, or given their backgrounds, the Sven to deGrom’s Lars. But surgery took miles off his fastball and reputation, the Angels blighted him by being the Angels, and he ended up back east in one of two deadline trades that also netted Philadelphia the more iconic model for vagrants everywhere, outfielder Brandon Walsh. Now he gets to be the centerpiece in a game that will either allow us to fantasize about a long and weird series that will hold our attention for a second weekend, or the turning point in Houston’s purportedly redemptive second championship. That’s a lot of pressure per square inch to place upon someone with only five and a third innings of postseason experience this year, after the team’s two best starters, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, got cuffed around in quick time in the first two games. The likely plan is for Syndergaard to be used maybe one time through the Houston order and then to turn the remainder off the game to a rested bullpen, and then hope for more from Ranger Suarez in Game Four. That’s a lot of cleavers for one juggler to handle.”

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “There was some debate that the Phillies should maybe consider an opener strategy in Game 3, trying to get the big Astros bats out early before letting Syndergaard attack the bottom of the order for a couple of innings. That wasn’t the way manager Rob Thomson went with it, though, instead planning to send out Syndergaard to start his first World Series game since Game 3 of the 2015 World Series, when he earned a win for the Mets over the Royals. That game has another key parallel to this one as it will feature a passionate fanbase getting to witness its first World Series home game in a long time . . . Syndergaard is obviously a very different pitcher now than he was then, as he’s now more of a pitch-to-contact sinker/slider guy as opposed to the overpowering force he was before Tommy John surgery that forced him to miss almost all of the 2020 and '21 seasons. This will be his fourth appearance this postseason and his second start; he went three innings in the NLDS-clinching Game 4 against Atlanta, giving up just one run. That really would be the ideal scenario for Syndergaard and the Phillies in this game: Three innings, one run, then hand it over to the bullpen. Thomson wouldn’t dare push him any farther than that, would he? Can Syndergaard even make it that far?”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Saturday, [the Astros] were facing Wheeler, one of the hottest pitchers in baseball. He entered the game with a 1.78 ERA this postseason, and a 1.34 ERA dating back to his last seven starts since coming off the injured list – the lowest by a Phillies pitcher since Grover Cleveland Alexander. He stepped on the mound, and was completely ambushed, with the Astros deciding to swing early and swing often . . . It was a thing of beauty and what makes them such a dangerous team. They can beat you with their lethal offense or their dominant pitching, with No. 2 starter Framber Valdez giving up just four hits and striking out nine in 6 ⅓ innings. And they play dazzling defense. When they put it all together, well, they dare you to stop them.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “Framber Valdez isn’t the marquee pitcher in this World Series. He’s a solid fourth by reputation, with the top trio some of the brightest pitching lights of the last five years: Justin Verlander, Aaron Nola, and Zack Wheeler. Two games into the series, that top trio have been uniformly bad. Each has given up five runs, hardly the dominant performances they’re known for. Valdez? He stands untouched and mostly unchallenged, allowing a solitary run over 6 1/3 innings to pace the Astros to a 5-2 victory in Game 2. When Valdez is on his game – and he’s always on his game, setting the major league record for most consecutive quality starts this year – he mixes a snapdragon curveball with a sinker that warps gravity, drawing the ball inexorably downward. He was in fine form Saturday night against a tough Philadelphia lineup. He got awkward swings seemingly at will, weak grounders whenever he needed them, and had a beautiful curveball in his back pocket whenever the opportunity for a strikeout presented itself.”

MEGAPHONE

“You just keep playing, because no matter what the ending is, what the score is, anything can happen.”

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm.