Tipsheet: Even the mighty Dodgers are vulnerable in postseason baseball

After winning 111 regular season games, the Los Angeles Dodgers are two losses from elimination from these playoffs.

That’s why postseason baseball is compelling. You never know what’s going to happen.

OK, we’re pretty sure the New York Yankees will dispatch the light-hitting Cleveland Guardians without incident. But otherwise the NLDS and ALDS matchups look like a coin flip.

That is unsettling for the Dodgers, who have won 15 of their last two games against their downstate rivals but sit even at 1-1 in this season. They are two bad games away from shutting down for the year -- and they are facing an eager rival that possesses the puncher's chance to advance.

“That’s a good ballclub over there,” Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman told reporters after his team’s 5-3 loss in Game 2. “It’s going to be going back and forth. You have two good teams going at it that have faced each other a lot. There’s really not anything to pinpoint. We just didn’t get the big hit today.”

Also, the team was a bit sloppy in the field.

“We weren’t clean,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “There were a couple of opportunities, two innings back to back, that we had an opportunity situationally to push a run across to tie the game, let alone potentially take the lead, and we couldn’t do that. Defensively, it just wasn’t clean, either.”

Also, Clayton Kershaw continued his career pattern of giving up too many hits in a playoff game.

“I definitely had some traffic all day,” Kershaw said. “It could have been a lot worse, for sure. I had to make some pitches. Had to pitch out of jams basically every inning, but there’s a few mistakes in there that got hit hard, obviously.”

Writing for USA Today, Bob Nightengale had this take on the series:

The Padres now have home-field advantage, they have the pitching matchups they want with starters Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove pitching Friday and Saturday, and, oh, has their bullpen ever stepped up.

The Padres’ pen has been unconscious, pitching 9⅓ shutout innings in this series.

The Dodgers may have won 22 more games than the Padres this season, beaten them 15 times in their 21 head-to-head matchups – and are 24-6 against them in their last 30 games dating back to last year.

But all that matters now is that they’re all tied up, with a best-of-three series now deciding who will advance to play for the National League pennant.

“This is what it’s all about,’’ Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “We worked hard all year to get to this point. Here we are.”

Buckle up, and get ready, because this series is looking to be a doozy.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about the playoffs:

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “There will be no sweeps in the National League. No dethroned champs, no coronated 111-win teams, just a long and harrowing weekend of baseball ahead. Thank the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres for that, flipping the narrative and squaring their respective National League Division Series with taut, grinding Game 2 victories. The American League Division Series fires back up Thursday afternoon, with the upstart Seattle Mariners hoping to recover from an all-time October gut punch . . . We’re closing in on a quarter-century without a team winning back-to-back World Series titles. That dream is still alive for the Atlanta Braves. Yet even as they resuscitated their hopes with a 3-0 victory to square their NLDS with the Philadelphia Phillies at 1-1, the enormity of the task is already evident. The Braves scratched and clawed to get level with Philly, as 20-game winner Kyle Wright and Phillies ace Zack Wheeler hung zeroes until the sixth, when a hit-by-pitch, a lengthy delay, a defensive misplay and a pair of scratch hits tipped the game in Atlanta’s favor. Over two games, the Phillies have given them more than they’d like to handle and in doing so drove home a point that repeating will only get more difficult.”

Eric Longenhagen, FanGraphs: “While leaving the den of the defending World Series champions even at a game a piece is, in a vacuum, a huge positive for the Phillies, the context of this split is somewhat alarming. The Braves have outscored them 8–1 over the last 14 innings, as Philadelphia mustered just three hits in this shutout loss. A masterful performance by Wright and opportunistic hitting in the sixth inning were pretty much all of what Atlanta needed to tie the series. Wheeler largely performed as expected for most of the game. Second among big league starters in WAR across the last two seasons, he needed just 27 pitches to knife through three perfect innings at the start, his adrenaline-boosted fastball velocity a full tick above his 2022 regular-season mark. It’s especially encouraging to see that arm strength given that he is just a few starts removed from coming off the IL with forearm tendinitis.”

Colby Wilson, Baseball Prospectus: “The Phillies are a Ryan Helsley meltdown and an absolute shoving from Aaron Nola from being on vacation (one of these was predictable, one wasn’t; I report, you decide). After tonight’s 0-for-8 showing, the top-two spots in Philadelphia’s order are 1-for-34 (with 14 strikeouts!!!!) over the last four games. Prevailing wisdom would dictate that if they can’t get something going at the top of the lineup, they’re cooked. And I know. I know that this lineup is constructed to mash first, mash second, and mash third. Kyle Schwarber could hit leadoff homers the next three games and make me look like an absolute fool for even bringing this up, and he does like to hit them in bunches. With a series lead and one of their best taking the ball in Game 2, Philadelphia needed more from their table-setters than they’d been getting. If the rest of this series slips away, might they have regrets that they didn’t shake up a clearly struggling top of the order while they had the upper hand?”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “In late May, the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves were scuffling. They were under .500 and already well behind the New York Mets in the National League East. It was time to make some changes. So on May 28, they called up 21-year-old center fielder Michael Harris II from Double-A Mississippi. It was an aggressive promotion -- Harris had played just 43 games above Class A ball -- but the Braves were desperate for help, with center fielders Adam Duvall and Guillermo Heredia combining to hit .186 with just two home runs thus far. At the minimum, the Braves knew Harris could patrol center field, and they had liked what they had seen from him during spring training. The Atlanta rotation was also struggling at the time, with a 4.51 combined ERA. So just two days after Harris debuted, another rookie -- hard-throwing rightie Spencer Strider -- made his first major league start. Strider had excelled in a multi-inning relief role, posting a 2.22 ERA across 24.1 innings, pitching as many as four innings in a single outing. In 2021, Strider had fanned 153 batters in 94 minor league innings; it was time to see how his power stuff translated to the rotation. The Braves entered June at 23-27, famously 10.5 games behind the Mets. With Harris and Strider in their new roles, they took off. The team went 78-34 the rest of the way, a half-game better than the Dodgers for the best record in the majors, and swept a three-game series against the Mets in the final week of the season to wrap up their fifth straight division title. Plenty of Braves brass and fans would have predicted another division title was coming out of spring training. But even the most optimistic members of the front office wouldn't have predicted the success of Harris and Strider -- or the contracts both would eventually sign later in the season.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Fair or not, the subject of Clayton Kershaw ‘choking’ in the playoffs is a favorite for many. He's absolutely not a choke artist or anything that extreme, because he's had a litany of great outings under immense pressure. It just isn't accurate to suggest he somehow shrinks from every big moment. He has, however, been a decent tick worse in his career in the playoffs and it's not a bunch of small-sample flukiness. Coming into this game, he had a career 2.48 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in the regular season compared to 4.19 and 1.07. His rate of home runs allowed in the playoffs (1.3 HR/9) was nearly double that of the regular season (0.7 HR/9). This one was a mixed bag. He struck out six without walking anyone. He also gave up three runs on six hits -- including a home run and double -- in five innings. That's a 5.40 ERA and 1.20 WHIP after he posted 2.28 and 0.94 in the regular season. He definitely wasn't bad and didn't ‘choke.’ He didn't lose the Dodgers the game. He matched Yu Darvish by allowing three runs in five innings. He also wasn't good enough to shut the naysayers up. The narrative lives to fight another day. It's persistent.”

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “For the last, oh, 100 years, Yankee Stadium, in both its incarnations, has basically been the manifestation of October baseball: When you close your eyes and think of autumn nights, playoff intensity, extreme closeups of the pitchers face as he peers in at the batter, raucous crowds roaring with every pitch, you think of The Bronx. But, you know, it has been a while. The Yankees lost in the AL Wild Card Game in Boston in 2021, and their ALDS against the Rays in 2020 was played in San Diego with no fans in attendance. So, in case you forgot: It gets wild and loud in The Bronx this time of year. The Yanks seemed to ride their crowd’s enthusiasm to a smooth Game 1 win -- Cole in particular was buoyed by it -- and it’s only going to get louder as the Bombers continue to advance. It’s a vibrating, soaring Yankee Stadium in October. Welcome back.”

MEGAPHONE

“We're going to compete. Ultimately, at the end of the day, we know that they're the division champs. They own the best record in baseball. They've played very well against us all year, but at the end of the day, we're going to go out there and compete, and we're going to go out there and leave it on the field. We're going to try to do everything possible to help our team win every single day. That's what we started in New York, and we're going to continue to do that until we're not.”

San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado.