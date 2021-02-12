Tipsheet: Even with Arenado projections still look sketchy for Cards

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “He’ll turn 40 before next year’s playoffs, rendering him little more than a hired gun in 2021, yet a startling 2020 renaissance should have plenty of contenders seeking his services. Wainwright’s two complete games (one of seven innings) were tops in the NL, and his 1.05 WHIP and 137 adjusted ERA were his best since 2014, when he finished third in Cy Young voting. A return to the Cardinals makes sense, as would a reunion with the Braves, who drafted him in 2000. Twenty years later, Waino can still stabilize a staff.”

Sam Dykstra, MILB.com: “Right-hander Kodi Whitley should be right in the thick of the Major League bullpen discussion this spring after he whiffed five of the 17 batters he faced in The Show last season. Even with some good Minor League success before that, Steamer still isn't buying that Whitley can fight his way back to the Majors right away with a below-replacement-level projection. A deeper dive into the numbers proves the system might not be wrong. Whitley's 1.93 ERA in his brief Major League time looks much better than his 6.93 xERA (per Statcast) based on the quality of his contact allowed. In fairness, Whitley's velocity was down a touch to an average of 93.7 mph, and if he can hike that up a little over a more normal 2021, the results could follow.”