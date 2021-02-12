Tipsheet: Even with Arenado projections still look sketchy for Cards

The numbers guys still don’t like the Cardinals, even after their acquisition of third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Baseball Prospectus gives them a 9.3 percent chance of winning the National League Central. Its statistical model sees them as a .500 team.
FanGraphs is even harsher, projecting them as a sub-.500 team . . . like every other team in the division.
It’s not hard to see why. Dylan Carlson is their best offensive outfielder and his first big league tour was a struggle.
Did he start figuring it out at the end, when he enjoyed a 10-for-28 stretch? Well, maybe. Failure is not an option for him when you look at the rest of the lineup.
Tyler O’Neill was phased out of lineup at the end of last season, finishing September in a 0-for-12 rut before getting zero at bats in the postseason. Despite hitting .173 he is the leading candidate to play left field ahead of fringe prospects Lane Thomas and Justin Williams.
Then there is Harrison Bader and his unfortunate .185 batting average against righthanded pitching likely to log heavy duty in center field. Can Thomas earn some at bats there? Will Carlson have to play some center field due to Bader's splits?
On the pitching side, Miles Mikolas and Jordan Hicks are coming back from surgery, Adam Wainwright is well into his twilight years, Jack Flaherty took a big step back in 2020, Carlos Martinez is Carlos Martinez and, really now, who knows about Daniel Ponce de Leon and all those young guys, right?
There is some upside in this group, despite the advanced age of Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina and the realities facing Paul Goldschmidt in his 30s.
Then again, there are a LOT of unknowns with the lineup, especially in the outfield -- especially with a hitting coach with no track record of helping guys on this team improve.
Here’s what folks are writing about the Cardinals:
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Cardinals could stand to add another arm, even after the resigning of stalwart Wainwright. Mikolas is coming off surgery, and Ponce de Leon's track record is short. [Kwang Hyun] Kim offers upside, as a pitcher who got better over the course of his first season in the United States. But that trajectory could be offset by the severe downward shape of Martinez's career. If that continues, and if Flaherty doesn't reestablish himself as the ace he is penciled in to be, the Redbirds' rotation could drop in the pecking order. Still, the overall picture is one of stability, with only six teams featuring a higher rate of good starts based on recent records.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “He’ll turn 40 before next year’s playoffs, rendering him little more than a hired gun in 2021, yet a startling 2020 renaissance should have plenty of contenders seeking his services. Wainwright’s two complete games (one of seven innings) were tops in the NL, and his 1.05 WHIP and 137 adjusted ERA were his best since 2014, when he finished third in Cy Young voting. A return to the Cardinals makes sense, as would a reunion with the Braves, who drafted him in 2000. Twenty years later, Waino can still stabilize a staff.”
Sam Dykstra, MILB.com: “Right-hander Kodi Whitley should be right in the thick of the Major League bullpen discussion this spring after he whiffed five of the 17 batters he faced in The Show last season. Even with some good Minor League success before that, Steamer still isn't buying that Whitley can fight his way back to the Majors right away with a below-replacement-level projection. A deeper dive into the numbers proves the system might not be wrong. Whitley's 1.93 ERA in his brief Major League time looks much better than his 6.93 xERA (per Statcast) based on the quality of his contact allowed. In fairness, Whitley's velocity was down a touch to an average of 93.7 mph, and if he can hike that up a little over a more normal 2021, the results could follow.”
Kiley McDaniel, ESPN.com: “[Matthew] Liberatore has a two-seam/sinker action on his fastball so he likely won't post gaudy strikeout numbers, and he works more 91-95 mph range than at the flashy velo numbers of other pitchers on this list. The rest of the package -- three above-average off-speed pitches, above-average command, alternate site progress on multiple fronts -- has St. Louis excited about how quickly he could reach his mid-rotation potential.”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “In a division where the Cubs, Reds and Pirates appear more intent on chasing mediocrity than a playoff berth, the return of Molina bolsters the Cardinals’ chances. By our current projections, both they and the Brewers look like they’ll barely clear .500; at this writing, we have St. Louis projected for 81.5 wins and Milwaukee for 81.4. I do think that given Molina’s age, a lot will depend upon the performance of his backup, whether that's Andrew Knizner or somebody better. Knizner, a 26-year-old former seventh-round pick who only took up catching in his sophomore year at North Carolina State, rated as a 45 Future Value prospect heading into last season but also stands out as a poor receiver, both in terms of scouting grades (30 present, 35 future) and framing stats (-4.5 runs in 156 major league inning).”
Zachary Silver, MLB.com: “What now happens to Matt Carpenter? With the NL designated hitter not agreed upon in the health and safety protocols released on Tuesday, Carpenter would have no natural home in the now-crowded infield. With Goldschmidt at first, Tommy Edman at second, Paul DeJong at short and Arenado at third, Carpenter may be relegated to a platoon or bench role. He can play any infield position save for short, so if Edman struggles with the everyday job, that may be a fitting platoonship (Edman is a switch-hitter with better numbers from the right-hand side; Carpenter, a left-handed hitter, was an All-Star second baseman in 2013). Though the Cards have some open outfield competition, Carpenter, 35, hasn’t played there since 2014.”
Kiley McDaniel, ESPN.com “Carlson is more the subtle type of prospect, without gaudy plus-plus tools or top-10-pick pedigree . . . He has above-average hit, power and fielding tools, which are the three you'd pick. After a tough start to his MLB debut stint, Carlson finished hot, with seven extra-base hits, elevated hard-hit rate and spiking expected stats in his last dozen games . . . Carlson is good enough to fill in at center and has just enough arm utility to also do it in right field. Brandon Nimmo’s Mets career is a decent expectation, but Carlson may have more feel to hit, which can also sometimes unlock more power."