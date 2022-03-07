Tipsheet: Ex-laughingstock Longwood leads Cinderella charge into Big Dance

The Cinderellas are starting to ride their carriage out of the conference tournament chaos toward the Big Dance.

One by one, teams from mid-major and low-major conferences are punching their tickets to the NCAA Tournament and joining the caravan.

Many good stories are developing as the drama unfolds, but it's hard to top Longwood’s rise from the Division I basement.

Back in 2004-05 the school started its move up from Division II. It finished 1-30. From then until this campaign, the Lancers posted one winning record: 17-14 back in 2008-09.

They were atop the list of teams coaches called while trying to schedule easy non-conference victories at home. For a fee, the Lancers would show up and lose.

But Longwood punched just its first-ever ticket to the Big Dance by walloping traditional mid-major power Winthrop (and former Missouri guard Drew Buggs) 79-58 in the Big South Tournament title game. If you’re wondering, Coach Buggs turned the ball over four times and missed 5-of-8 shots from the field in his 25 minutes in Winthrop’s losing effort.

Longwood, located in Farmville, Va., is 26-6 overall and 15-1 in conference play -- so the Lancers go into the bracket with heads high.

Coach Griff Aldrich is a classic March Madness story. He played Division II basketball at Hampden-Sydney and loved the prospect of coaching, but he had student loans to pay off.

So he built a successful law career, then built his own private equity firm during his second professional stage. The coaching itch brought him to the AAU scene in Houston and got him thinking about a mid-life career change.

His Hampden-Sydney buddy Ryan Odom gave him his chance with a staff job at UMBC. After the Retrievers made history by knocking off No. 1 seed Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Longwood hired Aldrich to lead its moribund program.

The Lancers lost 21 or more games in seven consecutive seasons before he took over. They went 16-18, 14-18 and 12-17 in his first three seasons on the job.

But with seven transfers from other Division I schools – and with Aldrich coaching hard during every sequence of every game -- they broke through this season.

“There are plenty of players who are talented enough to play and be a part of our basketball program,” Aldrich noted. “But the question is, do they have the other elements where they really want to grow? If you don’t have a spirit and a mentality that you want that, it’s probably not going to work at Longwood.”

ELSEWHERE ON THE MID-MAJOR FRONT

On its way out of the Missouri Valley Conference, Loyola Chicago outlasted weary Drake 64-58 in the title game at Arch Madness. Had the Ramblers lost, they would have had an outside shot at earning an at-large berth -- depending on how the major college tournaments played out. Now Drake (24-10) sits in that spot that former MVC commissioner Doug Elgin knew all too well. The Bulldogs beat Richmond in non-conference play, but missed an opportunity to build credentials while losing in overtime to Clemson back in December.

On its way out of the Ohio Valley Conference, mid-major power Murray State (30-2) won the tournament title by edging Morehead State 71-67. That likely denied the OVC a second NCAA Tournament bid, since the Racers were its only team with plausible at-large credential. Belmont, which will join Murray State in moving to the Missouri Valley Conference for next season, finished 25-7 but lost to Morehead State in the semis.

In the Sun Belt, regular season champion Texas State got tripped by No. 8 seed Louisiana 79-72 in the quarterfinals Saturday. Louisiana (16-14) also upset Troy in the semis, so it will continue its unlikely bid to reach the NCAA Tournament when it faces Georgia State (17-10) for the title Monday.

In the Southern Conference, the top four seeds avoided upsets to advance to the semifinals. Regular season champion Chattanooga (26-7) will play Furman (22-11) Monday night for the chance to advance.

Next weekend the far-flung Western Athletic Conference will hold its tournament in Las Vegas. Mizzou washout Mario McKinney has an excellent chance of reach the Big Dance . . . albeit in a minor role. He is averaging 3.7 points and 11.9 minutes per game for the Aggies, who are the top seed with a 24-6 record.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “The final day of regular season action in the Big Ten was a dramatic one from early afternoon to the evening as Nebraska stunned No. 10 Wisconsin earlier in the day before No. 20 Illinois held off No. 24 Iowa later making the Badgers and Illini co-champions on a day that was expected to be a coronation for Wisconsin on its home court. The Badgers, the class of the conference for much of the season, was favored by 12.5 points over Nebraska, the worst team in the Big Ten. And it looked as if Vegas had it right: Wisconsin led by as many as 10 points midway through the second half. But the complexion of the game changed when Badgers star Johnny Davis was fouled on a flagrant call attacking the basket. He sustained a lower body injury on the play, which took place with 17:32 remaining in the second half, and he did not return . . . With the 74-73 loss, Wisconsin failed to clinch the outright regular season Big Ten crown, opening a door for Illinois to share the title with a win Sunday night against Iowa which it took advantage of. The Illini trailed the majority of the game at home against the Hawkeyes -- and by as many as 15 -- before taking the lead with five minutes remaining in the second half and never relinquishing it in a 74-72 victory. It's the Illini's first conference championship since 2005 -- the year it finished as the national runner-up.”

Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “In a clash between two Atlantic 10 bubble teams, the Rams (21-8, 14-4 Atlantic 10) were bested by Saint Louis, 69-65. As one of the ‘first four out’ at the start of the day, now VCU likely will fall further to the wrong side of the bubble. Just two Quad 1 wins is what's hurting this team's credentials and Saturday's road loss serves as a missed opportunity in that regard.”

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “The only thing keeping Florida's at-large hopes alive now is the strength of the SEC. After losing at home to Kentucky by eight, the Gators are, at best, what they were before the game, a ‘next four out’ team. UF was simply unable to play its way above the cut line by capturing the momentum from a late-season win over Auburn. Instead, Mike White's team dropped home games to both the Wildcats and Arkansas. Now Florida will in all probability have to win at least one game and possibly two games against the SEC's top tier at the conference tournament in Tampa.”

Andy Wittry, NCAA.com: “If (Jabari) Smith, a 42-percent 3-point shooter and a player who can get to the free throw line with regularity, where he shoots 80 percent, is the team's No. 1 scoring option, he needs plays that are designed, or players that are determined, to get him the ball in the clutch. Auburn's final offensive possession in a narrow loss at Florida wasn't a pretty one and it was arguably the microcosm of what happens when a very talented team with Auburn's personnel finds itself in a one-possession game on the road. There are no road games in the NCAA tournament but there are one-possession games, and Auburn's postseason hopes hinge on how its two small guards and two elite bigs interact on those crucial possessions.”

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: “UNC's win over Duke is their first over a team that is certain to make the NCAA Tournament. That is no small thing. No team had made the tournament without such a win since 1998. One win over a fellow tournament team does not guarantee anything, but zero wins seemed to. This will also be the best win on North Carolina's tournament resume on selection Sunday because it is a road win over the best team by far in the ACC. In another big rivalry game, Indiana saw a poorly timed half-court shot go wide and the Hoosiers fell to Purdue 69-67. IU now sits at 11-12 against the top three quadrants and being below. 500 against that group does not usually get teams in the NCAA tournament. The Hoosiers are also 4-8 away from home, with their best of those wins coming over Notre Dame in Indianapolis.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Now that it’s out of the way, can we agree to never again do something as silly as what happened at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night? Not because the great Mike Krzyzewski didn’t deserve pomp and circumstance in his farewell to the arena he made into college basketball’s premiere venue. Not because of the insane, five-figure ticket prices that were paid to get into the building to mix with former Duke players and celebrities. And not because it was decidedly awkward to watch Krzyzewski and his Duke players reemerge from the locker room after a 94-81 loss to North Carolina so that he could give a speech he was in no mood to give. But as college sports embraces a new era where player empowerment and profit rule all, it felt oddly out of place to watch not just a game, but an entire television event built around the mythology of one 75-year-old man. It was the last gasp of a system that is antiquated, unnecessary and obsessed with turning coaches into God-like figures.”

MEGAPHONE

“I'm glad this is over. Let's just coach and see what happens in the tournaments. It's been a surreal few days.”

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, on his farewell tour.

