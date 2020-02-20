Tipsheet: Ex-St. Louis Ram Greg Robinson facing 20 years in the slammer

Greg Robinson was not very good at football. This became problematic since the St. Louis Rams drafted him second overall in 2014.
As it turned out, pass blocking was not his thing. And since he played offensive tackle, that weakness made him a liability.
Robinson’s Rams signing bonus was nearly $14 million. He failed horribly for the franchise and later moved on to the Lions for a sixth-round pick.
He got another pile of money from the hapless Cleveland Browns and washed out there, too, as Cleveland.com recently noted:
Robinson played under a one-year prove-it deal in 2019 worth more than $5 million, and failed to live up to expectations. He was ejected from the opener for kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro and benched for a game for ineffectiveness. He also sat out a game with a concussion.
The good news: Robinson should have had plenty of seed money for his life after football. Maybe he could have bought a few pet grooming franchises or maybe a small doughnut chain.
The bad news: Instead, he got into the marijuana business. That could have been a good call, had he gone the legal route. But he didn’t and now he’s in trouble.
TMZ picks up the story:
TMZ Sports has learned that Greg Robinson was busted with 156.9 pounds of marijuana, according to law enforcement docs.
Robinson -- who was also with 26-year-old ex-NFL player Quan Bray -- was stopped around 7:15 PM on Monday evening after a Border Patrol drug-sniffing dog alerted to the rear cargo door of their 2020 Chevy Tahoe.
According to the docs, Robinson and Bray were NOT reentering the country from Mexico -- rather they were trying to get from Los Angeles to Louisiana and hit the checkpoint on the way.
The agents performed a follow-up search and located several vacuum-sealed black bags full of a green leafy substance.
Border Patrol tested the substance and it came back positive for marijuana.
BP says they also found 23 mason jars, a can sealing machine, an electronic scale, and $3,100 in cash in Bray's jeans.
There was a third person in the SUV -- who was not charged. During the stop, Robinson and Bray allegedly tried to get that person to take the fall for the weed.
BP says while in custody, agents observed a text notification on Robinson's cell phone from a contact listed as "Grow House Indoor."
Robinson and Bray are facing up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.
Robinson and Bray were teammates at Auburn. Bray -- a wide receiver -- played a few seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, but never really caught on in the NFL. He was most recently playing with the CFL's Montreal Alouettes.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “Rob Manfred is, by trade, a labor lawyer. Harvard-educated. Years of experience. He isn’t, you could argue at least, a baseball guy, despite the fact he’s worked full time for Major League Baseball since 1998 and been its commissioner since 2015. Maybe that was the issue. Maybe that was the blind spot. Faced with a massive cheating scandal that involved the 2017 World Series champion Houston Astros, Manfred thought like a lawyer — reacting cautiously, limiting exposure, setting the terms of the investigation and then finally doling out sanctions that leaned heavily on precedent (both established and future) rather than punishment. He didn’t act like someone with his finger on the pulse of baseball. Now he is paying the price. On a seemingly hourly basis, Manfred’s decision to spare individual Astros from any punishment and his refusal to strip Houston of that World Series title is getting blasted by the players themselves. The response has been overwhelming, both in volume and vastness.”
Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic: “We’ll never know precisely the advantage the Astros gained. Which is why their accomplishments are forever in doubt. If the Astros want to move on, they need to abandon the notion that the ‘17 World Series title was, to quote (Carlos) Correa again, a championship they 'earned.' For the sport to move on, the entire Houston organization needs to finally admit that the trophy — that famous, quite meaningful piece of metal — was not entirely the product of honest work. Manfred admitted at his previous news conference on Sunday that he thought about stripping the Astros of their title, and spent considerable time on the subject before ultimately — and properly — deciding against it. As I’ve written previously, rewriting history is a slippery slope. But the mere contemplation of it by Manfred, an attorney well-versed in the value of precedent, is damning in itself. Not that anyone at this point is especially convinced by the Astros’ hubris.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “This story unfolded quickly and messily, even in the dead of winter, and once baseball’s 30 clubs faced their respective media retinues at the start of spring training, this smoldering can of worms dropped into a deposit of subterranean anthracite. Thus the fire rages, unquenchably, in the very bedrock of the sport. Tempers are so hot that mild-mannered Aaron Judge and Mike Trout (who had to this point in their careers combined for 395 home runs and zero interesting on-the-record quotes) are both spouting off to reporters. Even LeBron James expressed his displeasure with Manfred on Tuesday. More troubling, it’s not clear how the sport can navigate from this point to a tidy resolution—or if such a resolution is even possible anymore. As far as scandals and leaguewide disgraces go, The Banging Scheme isn’t among the dozen biggest all-time threats to the game or most shameful conspiracies. It was an attempt by (at least) one team to gain an unfair advantage entirely within the realm of play. It influenced a few hundred games in a handful of seasons, without leaving an entire generation of minor leaguers in poverty, razing dozens of thriving minor league franchises, or depriving entire regions of the country of competitive big league baseball.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “It’s uncomfortable for Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who is close friends with ex-Astros manager A.J. Hinch. It’s painful for Yankees GM Brian Cashman, who hired former Astros player Carlos Beltran as a special assistant. It’s alarming for the Yankees players who were teammates with catcher Brian McCann, lauding him for his class and dignity, only to find out that he was around one of the greatest scandals in baseball history. This is a proud franchise that has won 27 World Series titles and believes they were cheated out of a shot at two more. Now, the Yankees are trying to come to grips with how they should feel about their peers who once had their respect.”
MEGAPHONE
"At some point, you have to move on and not give a (whit) . . . we're going to go out there and win and shut everybody up."
• Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick, to the Washington Post.