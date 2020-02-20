Tipsheet: Ex-St. Louis Ram Greg Robinson facing 20 years in the slammer

Ken Rosenthal , The Athletic: “We’ll never know precisely the advantage the Astros gained. Which is why their accomplishments are forever in doubt. If the Astros want to move on, they need to abandon the notion that the ‘17 World Series title was, to quote ( Carlos ) Correa again, a championship they 'earned.' For the sport to move on, the entire Houston organization needs to finally admit that the trophy — that famous, quite meaningful piece of metal — was not entirely the product of honest work. Manfred admitted at his previous news conference on Sunday that he thought about stripping the Astros of their title, and spent considerable time on the subject before ultimately — and properly — deciding against it. As I’ve written previously, rewriting history is a slippery slope. But the mere contemplation of it by Manfred, an attorney well-versed in the value of precedent, is damning in itself. Not that anyone at this point is especially convinced by the Astros’ hubris.”

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “This story unfolded quickly and messily, even in the dead of winter, and once baseball’s 30 clubs faced their respective media retinues at the start of spring training, this smoldering can of worms dropped into a deposit of subterranean anthracite. Thus the fire rages, unquenchably, in the very bedrock of the sport. Tempers are so hot that mild-mannered Aaron Judge and Mike Trout (who had to this point in their careers combined for 395 home runs and zero interesting on-the-record quotes) are both spouting off to reporters. Even LeBron James expressed his displeasure with Manfred on Tuesday. More troubling, it’s not clear how the sport can navigate from this point to a tidy resolution—or if such a resolution is even possible anymore. As far as scandals and leaguewide disgraces go, The Banging Scheme isn’t among the dozen biggest all-time threats to the game or most shameful conspiracies. It was an attempt by (at least) one team to gain an unfair advantage entirely within the realm of play. It influenced a few hundred games in a handful of seasons, without leaving an entire generation of minor leaguers in poverty, razing dozens of thriving minor league franchises, or depriving entire regions of the country of competitive big league baseball.”