Tipsheet: Ex-Tigers here, there, everywhere in college basketball

Missouri basketball convened an alumni meeting of sorts in El Paso Saturday.

UTEP defeated New Mexico State with some help from Mizzou short-timer Mario McKinney, who came off the bench to score 10 points in 21 minutes off the bench.

Pacing the Aggies in their losing effort was mercurial ex-Tiger Xavier Pinson, who played 38 minutes and filled up the stat sheet with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists.

After an up-and-down 2021-22 season at LSU, Pinson bailed on the Bayou Bengals after greasy coach Will Wade got fired for egregious NCAA violations. He shopped himself in the portal, teasing various fan bases on social media before landing at New Mexico State.

Pinson’s running mate at guard is the ever-energetic DaJuan Gordon, who had impressive spurts at Missouri after arriving from Kansas State in the trade for Mark Smith. But Gordon never settled in as a consistent offensive producer.

So TigerFan will not be surprised to hear that Gordon started the season shooting 1-for-11 from the field.

Here is a look at the some of the others Mizzou exiles from Martin’s teams:

Trevon Brazile: He had a chance to make the biggest impact of any Cuonzo Martin recruit for the Tigers, aside from the star-crossed Porter brothers. But after flashing great promise as a freshman, Brazile bolted for the big-budget Arkansas program. He has stood out early for a team loaded with talented transfers and incoming freshmen. Brazile scored 29 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in his first two games as the Razorbacks blew out North Dakota State and Fordham.

Javon Pickett: He averaged a double-double in this first two games at SLU (12 points, 13 rebounds) after moving closer to home to finish his diligent college career. Pickett has become a nice fit in the starting five for a team laser focused on reaching the NCAA Tournament. After suffering more downs that ups at Missouri, he deserves a happy ending.

Boogie Coleman: He was not equipped to run point for a SEC team. Back in the MAC where he is more comfortable, Coleman poured in 29 points for Ball State in an 83-71 loss at Indiana State. But TigerFan won’t be shocked to see that he turned the ball over eight times in that game while trying to do his unfortunate Magic Johnson imitation.

Amari Davis: He, too, stepped back to a more comfortable level after succeeding in spurts for the Tigers. Davis averaged 12 points and nine rebounds in two games for Wright State. He had a hand in the upset of Louisville – and in a double-overtime 102-97 loss to Davidson he produced 17 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

Torrence Watson: These days he is trying to rise up for the Elon Phoenix, In his second season with his second team, Watson averaged 11.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. But he missed 10-of-12 shots from 3-point range in losses to East Tennessee and Harvard, so the perimeter shooting struggles that started at Missouri have continued.

Parker Braun: During his time a back-up under Martin, he was best known for having the angriest mom. Braun’s length and athleticism would have made him an interesting player in Dennis Gates’ high-tempo system. Instead Braun is in Year 2 at Santa Clara, where he can play big minutes (66 in the first two games) and contribute (6.0 points, 6.5 rebounds per game this season) at a lower competitive level.

Anton Brookshire: Missouri was desperate for a pure point guard last season. But Brookshire was more of a combo guard. He struggled to adapt to the higher competitive level and then he got hurt. His freshman season became a wash. So Brookshire decided to head East to Iona. Coach Rick Pitino leans hard on his starting five this season, so Brookshire isn’t getting much run off the bench. He had seven points and two assists in his first two games.

Sean Durugordon: Briefly, he was an aggressive garbage time scorer for Mizzou. He finally got some meaningful minutes against high-major competition. But it came for Austin Peay against Purdue and North Carolina State and he scored just six points in 36 minutes. Durugordon had 11 points, three rebounds and two steals Monday in a 98-74 victory over Milligan.

James “Mount” Wilmore: He is still very large, at 7-foot-3 and lord knows how many pounds. And the speed of the game remains problematic for him. In 46 minutes for Northwestern State over four games at the low-major level, Wilmore has five points and eight rebounds. But he did start and eat up 20 minutes in Monday’s 64-63 upset of No. 15 TCU.

BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com: “You need pros to win at the highest level of college basketball, and [Terrence] Shannon provides the Illini with one of those. The senior standout started 21 games for a Texas Tech team that made a run to the Sweet 16 a season ago, and he will slide into the Illini starting lineup this year. He provides Brad Underwood with an efficient offensive weapon capable of blowing by defenders and finishing at the rack but also with a steadying, veteran presence, as Shannon is used to being on the big stage, having already played in five NCAA Tournament games. Illinois returns zero starters from last year’s 23-win team, so the Illini will look to Shannon for not just leadership but also versatility as he could be asked to play multiple positions, including some point guard.”

Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com: “Dayton will begin its 2020 COVID revenge tour with point guard Malachi Smith sidelined by an ankle injury. Not great, but better than cancelling the NCAA tournament on a presumptive No. 1 seed and best team in school history. Smith will be back, center DaRon Holmes II will do a credible Obi Toppin imitation and the Flyers will not be ‘first team out’ of the 2023 field. This season, the ‘D’ in Dayton stands for disruptor.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “As [Bill] Self embarks on Year 20 at Kansas, he is 16 for 19 on winning or sharing the Big 12 regular-season title, has nine Big 12 Tournament titles and two national championships. If not for the premature ending to the 2020 season, he may have a third national title to his credit. With Roy Williams, Mike Krzyzewski and Jay Wright out of the sport and others of their generation nearing the end, Self is the dean of the sport's coaches. Though he is serving a self-imposed four-game suspension to begin this season as the school awaits its ruling for alleged NCAA violations, it would take an unexpectedly thunderous ruling from the IARP to knock Self off his perch. He is 59 and should have many good seasons ahead of him in the profession.”

John Feinstein, Washington Post: “[Duke coach Jon] Scheyer understands exactly what he has walked into. Succeeding an icon is never easy. Gene Bartow went to the Final Four in 1976 after succeeding John Wooden at UCLA and was judged a failure. A year later, he fled Westwood. Bill Guthridge went to two Final Fours in three years after succeeding Dean Smith at North Carolina — and there was dancing in the streets of Chapel Hill when he retired prematurely. Roy Williams, it should be remembered, was the third coach to follow Smith and had a six-year gap for protection . . . Krzyzewski’s final season produced 32 wins and a trip to the Final Four but ended on a down note when the Blue Devils lost to archrival North Carolina in the National semifinals. The Tar Heels return four starters from that team and were ranked No. 1 in the preseason. Duke returns two players — total — from last season, meaning Scheyer’s first team is bound to have ups and downs.”

Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “Part of the reason – largely the reason, really – why Coach K announced his retirement so early was because, as he put it, he wanted to be open and honest with recruits. Recruiting them and not revealing his plans to retire seemed shady. So he wanted to be transparent. That elevated Scheyer into the de facto No. 1 role on the recruiting trail. Even as he was waiting in the wings to take over as head coach, recruits wanted to hear from Coach K, sure, but they really wanted to hear from the man who would eventually coach him. Scheyer has done nothing but win on the trail since. In his first unofficial recruiting class, Duke in the 2022 cycle landed No. 2 overall recruit Dereck Lively, No. 3 overall recruit Dariq Whitehead, No. 4 overall recruit Kyle Filipowski along with three four-star recruits and a three-star recruit to polish off the No. 1 class in the team rankings at 247Sports.That has continued in the 2023 cycle where Duke is on track to finish No. 1 again in the team rankings behind a star-studded class of commitments that includes five five-star prospects – three of whom are top 10 at 247Sports.”

Jeff Eisenberg, Yahoo! Sports.com: “Chris Mack left the once-proud Louisville basketball program in shambles when he was fired midway through a 19-loss season. Then Kenny Payne was unable to restock the roster with transfers or late signees after he was hired last spring. The byproduct is a Louisville team that might be historically bad. The Cardinals dropped an exhibition game by 10 points to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne. They then proved that result was no fluke by starting the regular season with narrow home losses to Bellarmine and Wright State. Expect Payne to start winning recruiting battles and replenishing the roster before long, but that won’t help this season’s team. The Cardinals better find a way to beat Appalachian State on Tuesday because it will be another month before they’re favored to win another game.”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Very few leagues in the country -- and none at the low-major level -- can match the SWAC and its teams' impressive wins in the first week of the season. Grambling got things started by beating Colorado on Friday, Alcorn State won at Wichita State on Saturday and Texas Southern rounded things out by taking down Arizona State on Sunday. When the Pac-12 and SWAC announced a Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series in basketball, going 2-2 over the course of a weekend can't be what the Pac-12 had in mind. The wins weren't fluky, either. Grambling led Colorado wire-to-wire and held a double-digit lead for most of the game -- with the margin growing as big as 19 points in the first half. Alcorn State went on a 14-2 run midway through the second half to take the lead and kept Wichita State at an arm's length the rest of the way. Meanwhile, Texas Southern already had wins over Florida, Baylor, Oregon and Texas A&M over the last few seasons -- and can now add an overtime victory over Arizona State to that group.”

