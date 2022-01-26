Tipsheet: Exclusion of Bonds, Clemens diminishes Hall of Fame's standing

The players enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame are mish-mash of superstars, some really good players with long careers and Some Guys with Well-Connected Friends.

The primary selection panel is the Baseball Writers Association of America, whose voters use conflicting and sometimes whimsical criteria for making their selections.

There are also various back doors into the Hall, which have been manned by committees with different agendas.

So while making the Hall of Fame is a certainly nice honor – David Ortiz didn’t turn it down this year -- it is cheapened by the willy-nilly manner in which players either get in or are denied.

For instance: The BWAA has blocked two of the game’s all-time greats, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, from enshrinement over their suspected steroid abuse.

Never mind that the Hall of Fame includes many lesser players who also abused performance-enhancing drugs of some description. Or that there are many, many Hall of Famers with questionable character.

Some voters held out on Bonds and Clemens to make a point.

Unfortunately, their point becomes this: The Baseball Hall of Fame does not enshrine the greatest players in the history of the sport.

Clemens took the high road after his exclusion, posting this statement about the Hall of Fame on Twitter: "My family and I put the HOF in the rearview mirror 10 years ago. I didn't play baseball to get into the HOF. I played to make a generational difference in the lives of my family. Then focus on winning championships while giving back to my community and the fans as well. It was my passion. I gave it all I had, the right way, for my family and for the fans who supported me."

Some of those busts in Cooperstown should feature sheepish grins. The Hall should post a disclaimer sign out front reminding fans that its collection of enshrined players is not meant to be comprehensive or completely accurate.

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, arguably the most accomplished hitter and pitcher in MLB history, respectively, have fallen short of election on their final attempts. Bonds, with 260 votes, and Clemens, with 257, fell agonizingly short of the 296 necessary to meet the Hall of Fame’s 75 percent threshold. Together, the two made the perfect test cases for PED discourse in baseball. Both were already in the midst of Hall of Fame–caliber careers when, around the turn of the century, they suddenly became better than ever. Bonds took the single-season and career home run records, and hit .362/.609/.812 in 2004. Clemens won four Cy Young awards after turning 35, and posted a 1.87 ERA for the Astros at age 42. It was performances like these—from players who, despite their achievements, were never truly beloved in the first place and therefore made easy villains—that turned steroids in baseball from an open secret to something that felt artificial. By December 2007, they were the headline names in the Mitchell Report; neither appeared in an MLB game thereafter. By the time they hit the Hall of Fame ballot in 2013, PED hysteria was at a peak, and even though the likes of Mark McGwire and Rafael Palmeiro had felt the wrath of voters already, the appearances of the two most notorious perpetrators on the ballot refocused public ire. Every winter since, voters, writers, analysts, and fans have picked over their cases as a rite of seasonal passage—to the point that Bonds, Clemens, and Alex Rodriguez are now the only three eligible players out of 31 with at least 100 career wins above replacement to not be in the Hall.”

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “Years from now, as the steroid era is increasingly viewed through a broader context, the selective rejection of two of the most accomplished players of all time -- while other users have been honored -- is going to look like silly, absurdly selective justice.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Bonds never tested positive for PEDs, while David Ortiz did . . . And so it goes in the oft-hypocritical world of Hall of Fame voting, where electors, outside forces and the Hall itself can bend and sway to public perception or selective memory. Bonds is now 57, a grandfather, and still widely respected among his peers as a hitting demigod, even if the older guard will never give him an inch when it comes to his off-field indiscretions. Perhaps a veterans’ committee will see fit to elect Bonds one day, although the typical committee makeup and its occasionally gobsmacking results don’t necessarily augur well for Bonds, either. It may very well be that a player just a notch below his godfather, Willie Mays, will never have a bust in Cooperstown. As time goes on, and the totality of Bonds’ accomplishments settle in, it’s not hard to sense the greater loss will be the Hall’s, and not Bonds.”

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “He's not the only one, but Bonds' rejection, in particular, epitomizes how all these decades later, baseball is still bungling the PED issue, valuing a lazy, ahistorical moral referendum over the preservation of history. It's difficult to pinpoint what's most frustrating. Perhaps it's that there already are players in the Hall accused of using PEDs. Or that the commissioner whose tenure encompassed the entirety of the steroid era, Bud Selig, is himself enshrined. Or that generations of players before Bonds, including manifold Hall of Famers, popped amphetamines as part of their pregame routine. Or that others honored with bronze renderings include multiple racists, domestic abusers and even a player who last year resigned from the Hall’s board of directors after a woman levied credible sexual misconduct allegations. Really, maybe it's just as simple as the guy with the most home runs ever should be in the museum that exists to tell baseball's story.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “It was the worst-kept secret in baseball. Everyone who stepped into a clubhouse knew what was going on, and no one cared. Steroid use was actually encouraged. You want to help our team win, you want the big contract, you want to stick around in the game, you better take steroids and human growth hormone. No harm. No foul. It’s your body. There are Hall of Famers, particularly those elected in the past few years, who greatly benefited from steroid use. There are Hall of Fame managers and executives who benefited from their players taking steroids. And don’t be naïve, there are players today who are benefiting from PED use.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “It’s important to note Bonds, Clemens, and Schilling can be voted into Cooperstown. In December all three will be eligible for the Hall of Fame's Today's Game Committee, a 16-person committee that considers players who fell off the BBWAA ballot and made their greatest contributions to baseball between 1988-2016. The eras committees meet every few years and Bonds, Clemens, and (Curt) Schilling will be eligible for consideration in perpetuity. Bonds retired as MLB's all-time home run leader with 762. He hit .298/.444/.607 and stole 514 bases in parts of 22 seasons, during which he won seven MVP awards. Clemens won seven Cy Youngs and one MVP in a 24-year career that saw him go 351-184 with a 3.12 ERA and 4,672 strikeouts.”

MEGAPHONE

“I learned not too long ago how difficult it is to get in on the first ballot. Man, it's a wonderful honor to be able to get in on my first rodeo. It's something that is very special to me.”

David Ortiz, on his induction to the Hall of Fame.

