Tipsheet: Exclusion of Texas A&M, Cincinnati underscore need for 8-team playoff

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher campaigned for a slot in the College Football Playoff, but he knew the gesture was futile. Notre Dame and Ohio State were baked into the four-team equation and there was nothing the 8-1 Aggies could do about it.
The exclusion of Texas A&M and unbeaten Cincinnati from the bracket left fans once again wanting the playoff field expanded to eight teams.
Some day that will happen, There would be just too much money on that table for such an event and college sports need the revenue.
The current bowl system is overdue for change and perhaps the economic fallout from the pandemic will speed that process.
But in the meantime, the Aggies were left on the outside after Alabama outlasted Florida in the SEC Championship Game to claim the league’s only playoff berth.
Texas A&M settled for a date with North Carolina in the Orange Bowl. In an eight-game bracket, the Aggies could have faced Notre Dame or Ohio State instead in a quarterfinal game.
“Well we were disappointed that we weren’t in the top four but we understand this is all subjective and it’s your opinion on things and they had a process they went through,” Fisher told reporters. “It is where it is and we’re getting ready to play a great Orange Bowl game and hopefully a very good team in North Carolina . . . and get ready to finish this season off.”
Some of the A&M players were less circumspect as their took their complaints to social media.
“They’re disappointed,” Fisher said. “I mean, listen, you play your whole career, your whole life to have an opportunity like that. And we just came up a hair short but that just shows you we’ve got a little more work and get ready for the future. We’re branding this program in a very good way, we’re building this program in a very good way, the culture is becoming very good, we just got to keep moving forward.”
Despite the playoff snub, Fisher believes he has the Aggies moving into the upper echelon of college football.
“You’ve got to understand how to play in elite company, and as I say, breathe the elite air,” Fisher said. “There are certain things that go with that they have nothing to do with your ability. It has to do with your mindset, your culture, your work ethic, your ability to pay a price and your ability to be a selfless team and understand not only to play in a game but how to win a game. And how to be successful in a game, and how to do it during the week so you can do it on Saturdays. And you know it’s all a process in the education process our kids are really bought into it, they are doing a great job with it and the leadership of our team has been awesome.”
Here is what folks are writing about Sunday’s events in college football:
Pete Thamel, Yahoo Sports: “The SEC has long been the industry leader in both quality of play in college football and the size of the corresponding ego tied to the consistently impressive results. The SEC won seven straight national titles from 2006 to 2012, building a veneer of invincibility and arrogance that’s made the league both a juggernaut and a target. It just means more to them, and they’re happy to tell you all about it. The aura of inevitable SEC supremacy failed a high-profile test on Sunday when No. 4 Notre Dame boxed out No. 5 Texas A&M for the final spot in the College Football Playoff. According to committee chair Gary Barta, the committee valued Notre Dame’s additional win over a ranked team – then-No. 19 North Carolina in Chapel Hill – as the key to the Irish’s résumé. Let that marinate in the slow cookers from Auburn to Baton Rouge to Knoxville for a few moments. The College Football Playoff committee valued a victory over a ranked North Carolina team more than A&M’s seven-game SEC winning streak because only one of those teams was ranked. (A&M’s win over No. 4 Florida and Notre Dame’s over top-ranked and undermanned Clemson essentially canceled each other out.) Basically, the entire drama of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s decision could be distilled to a simple debate. Does Notre Dame having two wins over ranked opponents matter more than six straight wins over unranked SEC brands — Mississippi State, Arkansas, South Carolina, LSU, Auburn and Tennessee? The selection committee made a clear decision that it does, which could be remembered as a pivot point in the endless conference rhetorical debate. Hoarding wins in the SEC, the committee declared on Sunday, means less than it used to. Someone get Finebaum the smelling salts, as Sunday marked a day where winning in Chapel Hill matters more than winning at Auburn.”
Andrea Adelson, ESPN.com: “We can quibble over résumés and who was most worthy of facing the No. 1 Crimson Tide as a double-digit underdog, but there is no surprise in what the committee did. In fact, the decisions on the top four were so predictable, it made the entire process stale and boring and so filled with an utter lack of meaningful debate that there is no reason for outrage because we all saw the way this was going to unfold. This speaks to a system that was set up to favor teams in the Power 5 conferences (and Notre Dame, of course), to keep power and money for themselves. From the beginning, the same teams in Power 5 conferences have dominated the top four. That, in turn, has watered down who actually is capable of making a playoff run. Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Oklahoma have combined to take 20 out of 28 possible spots since the playoff began in 2014. If Clemson and Alabama end up meeting in the national championship, it would be their fifth playoff meeting in the past six years. Talk about a lack of competitive balance across a sport with 130 FBS teams. And, although Oklahoma is not in the playoff this year, the two-loss Sooners still proved their Power 5 stature Sunday when the committee jumped them four spots all the way to No. 6 in the final rankings because they just won their sixth straight Big 12 title. In the process, Oklahoma moved ahead of undefeated Cincinnati, a team that should have merited consideration but instead was deemed to have an insufficient résumé -- like every other undefeated Group of 5 team in BCS/playoff history.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “Nothing, not even a life-altering pandemic, could keep Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State from their appointed rounds. Notre Dame gets to tag along as the College Football Playoff fourth, expected to serve as Crimson Tide cannon fodder and little more. The Tide, Tigers and Buckeyes were the top three teams in the preseason poll. They are the top three teams in the final poll. There was some weirdness in between, owing to Ohio State not playing until late October and depleted Clemson being upset in early November, but this all had an aura of inevitability—even in a year when nothing at all seems normal. It is same old, same old. Alabama is making its sixth appearance in the seven-year existence of the playoff. Clemson is doing the same, earning a sixth straight berth. Ohio State is in for the fourth time and second straight. Those three have won five of the six CFP championships, with only a Joe Burrow supernova season preventing it from being six-for-six. Notre Dame, no stranger to elite status itself, makes the field for the second time in the last three seasons. But its inclusion did provoke some controversy, given the wreckage of the Irish in Charlotte Saturday night at the hands of Clemson.”
Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “While the offense bottomed out against Clemson, Notre Dame had showed incredible balance for most of the regular season and taken an obvious step forward since the end of October. The Irish ran for at least 199 yards and threw for at least 199 yards in each of the five games leading into the ACC championship. The key on offense will be to develop an effective running game, which was nonexistent against the Tigers. Keeping Alabama's defense honest against the run could open up passing lanes for quarterback Ian Book, who has thrown just two interceptions across 314 attempts. By avoiding turnovers, controlling the clock and keeping pace with Alabama's offense, the Irish would have a shot at pulling off a significant upset.”
MEGAPHONE
"This is a strong football team, strong-willed. It’s an outstanding football team. They’ll bounce back."
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, after his team’s beatdown from Clemson.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!