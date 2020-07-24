Tipsheet: Expanded playoffs give Cards great to advance

Sam Fels, Deadspin: “Paul Goldschmidt looked like he may have started his decline last year, and the Cards will be praying that was either a mirage or he can spasm two months of the old Arizona version of Goldie. Tommy Edman will take the ABs lost with (Marcell) Ozuna’s departure and will be the new, go-hard, plucky Cardinal that you come to loathe in no more than eight seconds. The rest of this lineup is decidedly old, so they’ll probably benefit from not having to slog through six months in the soup that is St. Louis summer air. They’re the Cardinals, so there’s definitely a floor on how bad they can be. They don’t look to have that high of a ceiling either, but the cup-nature of this season reduces their aging problem. And with the other competitors in this division still having questions, a high-floor might be all they need.”