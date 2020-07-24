Tipsheet: Expanded playoffs give Cards great to advance

Finishing comfortably in the upper of the MLB this season should get the Cardinals into postseason play, since the owners and players have agreed to expand the playoffs to 16 teams.
Thursday's news was well-received by John Mozeliak, Mike Shildt and Co. Given the NL Central/AL Central schedule the Cardinals face, it has a great shot at reaching the bigger bracket.
Tipsheet figured the Cardinals could win the National League Central again, but it was going to be a close call. Now they have some margin for error.
The Cardinals looked OK in Summer Camp. They passed their exhibition test against the woeful Kansas City Royals. Next up is an opportunity to do early damage against the undermanned Pittsburgh Pirates to start their 60-game sprint.
Some good at-bats in the middle of the order Wednesday afternoon – from Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong – offered a bit of reassurance to anxious fans. Then again, that damage came against the Royals.
So how good are the Cardinals really? On balance, the national media sees them as pretty good, but no sure thing for postseason play.
For instance, ESPN expert Buster Olney ranked them as the eighth-best team in baseball. Considering the source – Olney is one of the best baseball reporters in the business – that’s a pretty good endorsement.
But the latest power rankings offered mixed results. Here they are, from best to worst:
- The Ringer: 7th
- Bleacher Report: 8th
- USA Today: 9th
- MLB.com: 9th
- CBSSports.com: 11th
- Fox Sports: 11th
- ESPN.com: 12th
- SI.com: 12th
- The Sporting News: 17th
Bottom line: The experts believe this team is good enough to reach the expanded postseason.
Here is what folks have been writing about the potential Cardinals’ outcome for this season:
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Of the middling National League group that I’ve dubbed the Wilderness of Havoc (because each team included could either make the World Series of finish 15 games under .500), the Cardinals have the fewest obvious flaws. Jack Flaherty showed Cy Young potential down the stretch last year, and the rest of the rotation looks solid, if not spectacular. Ditto the lineup, which lacks even a dark horse MVP candidate but contains seven or eight solid hitters. And with Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong, the Cardinals can get creative defensively if the situation calls for it. The bullpen is . . . fine . . . and I’d like to see a no. 2 starter emerge behind Flaherty — Alex Reyes, the Cardinals’ ace-or-closer-in-waiting for the past several years, has not pitched in camp yet. Regardless, it seems like the Cardinals are in for another summer of their customary unwavering competence.”
Sam Fels, Deadspin: “Paul Goldschmidt looked like he may have started his decline last year, and the Cards will be praying that was either a mirage or he can spasm two months of the old Arizona version of Goldie. Tommy Edman will take the ABs lost with (Marcell) Ozuna’s departure and will be the new, go-hard, plucky Cardinal that you come to loathe in no more than eight seconds. The rest of this lineup is decidedly old, so they’ll probably benefit from not having to slog through six months in the soup that is St. Louis summer air. They’re the Cardinals, so there’s definitely a floor on how bad they can be. They don’t look to have that high of a ceiling either, but the cup-nature of this season reduces their aging problem. And with the other competitors in this division still having questions, a high-floor might be all they need.”
Olney: “If the Dodgers are the most likely NL team to make a big move before the Aug. 31 trade deadline, St. Louis might the second-most likely, given the franchise's financial stability and the market opportunities that will become apparent. Jack Flaherty is cemented as one of the league's best pitchers.”
Zachary D. Rymer, Bleacher Report: “To lead the majors in ERA, Jack Flaherty only needs to pick up where he left off after posting a 0.93 mark over his last 16 starts of 2019. It can only help that he'll face strictly American League and National League Central teams this year. Out of the two divisions, only the Minnesota Twins have a great offense.”
Craig Calcaterra, NBCSports.com: “Jack Flaherty leads a pitching staff that helped the Cardinals win the NL Central last year and pitching should be strong once again. The offense, however, was middling last year. They’ll need a return to form from Paul Goldschmidt and a number of other guys to step up, however, in order for them to have hopes of repeating.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Is Matt Carpenter done? Did Paul Goldschmidt hit his age-related decline? This offense is worrisome.”
Joel Reuter, Bleacher Report: “The St. Louis Cardinals had a quiet offseason, with KBO standout Kwang Hyun Kim and utility infielder Brad Miller ranking as their biggest additions. However, by letting Marcell Ozuna walk and trading away Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena, they cleared a logjam in the outfield, opening a path for Tyler O'Neill to see everyday playing time to start the year and eventually for top prospect Dylan Carlson to be promoted. With rising star Jack Flaherty leading a rock-solid rotation and plenty of depth in the bullpen even with Jordan Hicks opting out of the 2020 season, the Cardinals are more than capable of making another postseason run. Their X-factor will be the middle of the lineup's ability to drive in runs. Paul Goldschmidt needs to return to form, and others will need to step up to offset the loss of Ozuna.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “How much production will they get from the outfield? The Cardinals were 23rd in the majors in wOBA from their outfielders and lost Marcell Ozuna in free agency. Rookies Lane Thomas and Carlson could play a big role here, along with veteran Dexter Fowler, who rebounded from an abysmal 2018 to an average 2019 (98 OPS+). Harrison Bader is a defensive whiz who struggled at the plate in 2019 (.205 average, .680 OPS). “
Joe Rivera, The Sporting News: “The Cardinals' very veteran lineup hinges on which Harrison Bader shows up this year: the all-world defender with the pretty good bat from 2018, or the guy who looked lost at the plate in 2019? With Marcell Ozuna gone, they could use another outfielder to step up, and Bader has to be that guy.”
Ben Carley, Baseball Prospectus: “Will the A’s and Cardinals manage to A’s and Cardinals their way to the playoffs even in a short season? Maybe. But Oakland looks woefully short on pitchers and has a thin lineup that drops off a cliff after one or two studs. For the Cards, the opposite is true. Their respective strategies seem to be ‘pray Jesus Luzardo/Dylan Carlson is really good right away.’”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “I'm going to say the Brewers, Cardinals, and Reds will finish the 60-game regular season with identical 32-28 records, triggering the three-team tiebreaker scenario. It's just not a good division right now.”
“This isn’t the first time I’ve made a team change. And you don’t forget the people, you don’t forget the memories. You learn from them. You become better for all of those. Now you move on and try to do the same thing (but) more and better.”
Royals manager Mike Matheny, on facing the Cardinals Wednesday.
