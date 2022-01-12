Tipsheet: Expect Alabama to rebound from CFP loss with vengeance

Bill Connelly , ESPN.com : “You could forgive Georgia fans for believing in jinxes, for wondering if someone in red and black had made a deal with the devil: the 1980 national title in exchange for a soul and a long title drought. But on Monday night in Indianapolis, the Dawgs exorcised four decades' worth of demons. They won for the players and coaches who had come so close through the years -- the Garrison Hearsts and Chris Conleys and David Pollacks and Jarvis Joneses and Roquan Smiths and Champ Baileys and Hines Wards and Kevin Butlers and Eric Zeiers and Knowshon Morenos -- and they finally beat the final boss, Saban's Bama, by being a better version of the final boss.”

Rodger Sherman, The Ringer: “It looked like Alabama losing to the ghost of its past self. Bama used to have teams like this, back when Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was an assistant under Saban. Bama used to win national titles by having the top-rated defense in the sport and a quarterback like Greg McElroy, AJ McCarron, or Jacob Coker throwing the ball. But the era when teams could win championships with less-than-stellar passing games seemed to be over. Entering the 2021 season, the past five national championships were won by teams that had Deshaun Watson, Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, and Mac Jones, respectively; all of those QBs threw for three or more touchdowns in the title game, and all went on to become first-round picks in the NFL draft. Unless a team’s offense was led by one of the most talented passers in the nation, it felt like that team didn’t stand much of a chance. Even Saban embraced this reality. In his first 11 years at Alabama, the Tide finished among the top five nationally in scoring defense eight times and the top five in scoring offense zero times. Over the past four seasons, Bama has been ranked among the top five in scoring offense every year except 2021, when it ranked sixth. It hasn’t been ranked among the top 10 in scoring defense once. Saban even declared that good defense doesn’t beat good offense anymore. But that philosophical change was made after Smart left Alabama in 2016 to become head coach at Georgia, his alma mater. So Smart tried to create a replica of the only version of Bama he knew: one built on the premise that physically bullying an opponent is a more reliable way to win than thriving through the air.”