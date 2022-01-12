Tipsheet: Expect Alabama to rebound from CFP loss with vengeance

The Georgia Bulldogs finally won another national championship, ending their four-decade drought.
They did it at the expense of the Alabama Crimson Tide, their hated nemesis. They did it under the leadership of coach Kirby Smart, the long-time Nick Saban aide who learned well from his mentor.
“I love Kirby,” Saban said after the game. “I think Kirby has a lot of respect for us. He did a great job for us for a long time. If we had to lose a national championship, I'd rather lose one to one of the former assistants who certainly did a great job for us and has done a great job for his program and his team.
“I'm really proud of him. And I'm proud of the way he's been able to coach his team and the consistency that they've played with all year.”
That that’s great. But the Bulldogs still must deal with Alabama going forward. Supplanting Alabama as the SEC’s premier program will be a heavy lift for Smart even after this breakthrough.
Tipsheet expects Saban to respond to his defeat by working even harder at Alabama, if that is humanly possible. Reviewing tape of his offensive and defensive lines getting shoved around in the fourth quarter of the title game will motivate him to make changes.
The Crimson Tide have the consensus No. 1 team heading toward the 2022 season and surely Alabama will keep adding talent.
Mark Schlabach had this take for ESPN.com:
It probably wasn't the strongest team of the Nick Saban era, given the Crimson Tide's struggles on the offensive line and on defense at times this past season. Nonetheless, the Tide will be favored to win it all in 2022, with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and much of the defense coming back. The Tide might dip into the transfer portal to help replace (Jameson) Williams' and (John) Metchie's massive production. (Eli) Ricks, an All-American at LSU in 2020, will help shore up the Tide's secondary.
Dennis Dodd made the case for CBSSports.com:
Alabama is the runaway No. 1 for obvious reasons. It has most of its best players back, and coach Nick Saban has seven years to run on his contract. Any other questions? . . . Two years after losing six first-round picks, a season after playing for another national title, the Crimson Tide will be loaded again in 2022.
Paul Myerberg and Erick Smith wrote this for USA Today:
The Crimson Tide will bring back the nation's top offensive player in quarterback Bryce Young, the top defender in linebacker Will Anderson and, of course, Nick Saban himself. There is also reason to believe the offensive and secondary line will be improved based on the depth and experience set to return in 2022. The schedule includes road trips to Texas, Mississippi and LSU but isn't intimidating. At this point, Alabama is the safest pick to start and end next season No. 1.
So the Bulldogs better take off their party hats and get back to work. Alabama will be looking for them next season.
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks have been writing about college football:
Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “More often than not, the hype of the College Football Playoff has been given way to uninteresting blowouts and predictable victors. So when it does unexpectedly, emerge with something as singular as the (Adonai) Mitchell catch and as exciting as the final two quarters of this game, it does feel extra-special for the neutral fan. (It’s always going to feel special for the people actually in the game, of course.) Though Georgia-Alabama was anything but a novel matchup, the action down the stretch helped produce a rare, truly worthwhile edition of one of these CFP games.”
Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “You could forgive Georgia fans for believing in jinxes, for wondering if someone in red and black had made a deal with the devil: the 1980 national title in exchange for a soul and a long title drought. But on Monday night in Indianapolis, the Dawgs exorcised four decades' worth of demons. They won for the players and coaches who had come so close through the years -- the Garrison Hearsts and Chris Conleys and David Pollacks and Jarvis Joneses and Roquan Smiths and Champ Baileys and Hines Wards and Kevin Butlers and Eric Zeiers and Knowshon Morenos -- and they finally beat the final boss, Saban's Bama, by being a better version of the final boss.”
Rodger Sherman, The Ringer: “It looked like Alabama losing to the ghost of its past self. Bama used to have teams like this, back when Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was an assistant under Saban. Bama used to win national titles by having the top-rated defense in the sport and a quarterback like Greg McElroy, AJ McCarron, or Jacob Coker throwing the ball. But the era when teams could win championships with less-than-stellar passing games seemed to be over. Entering the 2021 season, the past five national championships were won by teams that had Deshaun Watson, Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, and Mac Jones, respectively; all of those QBs threw for three or more touchdowns in the title game, and all went on to become first-round picks in the NFL draft. Unless a team’s offense was led by one of the most talented passers in the nation, it felt like that team didn’t stand much of a chance. Even Saban embraced this reality. In his first 11 years at Alabama, the Tide finished among the top five nationally in scoring defense eight times and the top five in scoring offense zero times. Over the past four seasons, Bama has been ranked among the top five in scoring offense every year except 2021, when it ranked sixth. It hasn’t been ranked among the top 10 in scoring defense once. Saban even declared that good defense doesn’t beat good offense anymore. But that philosophical change was made after Smart left Alabama in 2016 to become head coach at Georgia, his alma mater. So Smart tried to create a replica of the only version of Bama he knew: one built on the premise that physically bullying an opponent is a more reliable way to win than thriving through the air.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Let’s face it: For the sake of the rivalry and the sport, Georgia desperately needed to win this game. The Bulldogs had the better season, and they had the more experienced team. Despite what happened a month ago in the SEC championship game, Georgia was supposed to win this one. But the entire notion of building a program at Georgia in the image of Alabama only works if you can beat them every now and then. And with each loss to Alabama, Smart’s efforts to match Alabama in recruiting, facilities and infrastructure started to look like a waste of potential. Until Monday night, that is.”
MEGAPHONE
“Five years ago he was delivering passes like Baker Mayfield against the scout team. There's a lot of guys that saw him on that scout team make plays with his feet, his arm whip and decision-making, and we were very impressed. But again, to think that it would come this far from that national championship he was a part of [in 2018] to this one, man, what a story.”
Georgia coach Kirby Smart, on quarterback Stetson Bennett IV.