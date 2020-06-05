Tipsheet: Expect the unexpected when NHL playoffs begin

Andrew Berkshire, Sportsnet: “With social distancing guidelines mandated by the league that includes harsh limits on practice, players won’t be able to even get back on the ice with their whole teams until Phase 3, which won’t happen before July 10. There will be a brief training camp before play starts again, but even with that it’s likely some players won’t return at their peak. This season should bring a big disparity in the type of play we see in these playoffs compared to what we’ve come to expect from playoff hockey. The impact coaches can have will likely be lessened short term, players’ timing will be off, and teams will likely seek to keep things simple in order to avoid playing messy hockey while everyone gets into form. So, what does that mean? Typically, October is the highest scoring month of the season in the NHL, with goaltenders settling into their grooves and defensive systems not yet perfected. The game is more chaotic, with more penalties called and more goals scored. That is usually followed by November being the lowest scoring month, as teams crack down on their sloppy October play and goaltenders snap into form after seeing more shots. That has been the norm for a long time, but the past two seasons don’t fit that description at all for some reason.”