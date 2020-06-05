Tipsheet: Expect the unexpected when NHL playoffs begin

NHL playoffs are famously unpredictable by nature. But an expanded postseason with 24 teams and a play-in round coming off of an extended pandemic break . . . yeah, this summer could be especially weird.
“I think there are going to be a lot of interesting results in this qualifying round,” Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas told the Canadian Press. “Just given the nature of things and the delay between when teams last played and different (health-related) changes to the roster.”
Some teams should benefit from the rest, others might bog down from the accumulated rust.
“There’s going to be some teams that are going to disappoint because they lost their momentum, there could be injuries in the training camp period of time if we rush too fast to get these guys up to speed,” Nashville GM David Poile said, according to the Associated Press. “It’s going to be like nothing we’ve done before.”
To address the unpredictability, the players pushed for reseeding after each round rather than sticking with the NHL's traditional bracket. The highest-remaining seed will face the lowest remaining seed and so forth.
The NHL also settled on best-of-seven series for each round after the play-in, which will be best-of-five.
Players will finally get back on ice skates this month at team facilities so they can try to get their legs back.
“The skating and everything comes back pretty quick,” Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno said, according to the AP. “It’s the team mindset, the system play again, where you need to be — that feel. That’s the only stuff you can really get when you’re doing the reps over and over and over again.
“We’re going to have to find a way to feel good but also get to our team game, get the fundamentals down that way again. The team that can get to their game quickest is going to have success.”
This will be a new challenge for everybody involved.
“We want to see great hockey played,” Toronto captain John Tavares said. “It’s not an exact science. It’s something we’ve never dealt with before, and we want to make the best and most conscious decision we possibly can to obviously make sure not only guys stay safe, but that the quality of hockey is extremely high.”
Here is what folks are writing about the NHL’s return to play:
Katie Baker, The Ringer: “The NHL’s postseason has long been one of the most chaotic in sports. Between the sloppy triple-overtime sudden-death marathons that hinge upon an exhausted lunge by some desperate fourth-liner, and the little-known, suddenly-hot goalies who bat away the status quo like it’s a shot on net, conventional wisdom is nowhere to be found in playoff hockey. So it felt oddly … normal? . . . when commissioner Gary Bettman announced the NHL’s plan to potentially salvage its 2019-20 season in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. As Bettman outlined a framework for an ad-hoc Stanley Cup chase, making hockey the latest professional sport to grapple with the question of what to do next, his ideas were at once rollicking, ambitious, fun, and flawed. They sounded, in other words, almost like springtime hockey.”
Andrew Berkshire, Sportsnet: “With social distancing guidelines mandated by the league that includes harsh limits on practice, players won’t be able to even get back on the ice with their whole teams until Phase 3, which won’t happen before July 10. There will be a brief training camp before play starts again, but even with that it’s likely some players won’t return at their peak. This season should bring a big disparity in the type of play we see in these playoffs compared to what we’ve come to expect from playoff hockey. The impact coaches can have will likely be lessened short term, players’ timing will be off, and teams will likely seek to keep things simple in order to avoid playing messy hockey while everyone gets into form. So, what does that mean? Typically, October is the highest scoring month of the season in the NHL, with goaltenders settling into their grooves and defensive systems not yet perfected. The game is more chaotic, with more penalties called and more goals scored. That is usually followed by November being the lowest scoring month, as teams crack down on their sloppy October play and goaltenders snap into form after seeing more shots. That has been the norm for a long time, but the past two seasons don’t fit that description at all for some reason.”
Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “One of the reasons Nathan MacKinnon is in the Hart Trophy conversation is because he finished 43 points (!) better than anyone else on the Avalanche. One reason for that: He was one of only five forwards to appear in at least 65 of their 70 games this season. The Avalanche were hit with ... um ... a monsoon of injuries by the end of the season. That included MacKinnon, who was hurt in the second-to-last game before the pause. Forwards Andre Burakovsky, Matt Calvert, Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen, plus goalie Philipp Grubauer, will all be healthy and ready. Will we finally get to see the awesome power of their fully armed and operational battle station? Or are the Avalanche just going to be that team that gets feasted on by the injury bug? (There seems to be one every season.)”
Shawn P. Roarke, NHL.com: “The Predators underachieved this season. That's not just my opinion, it's one shared by their general manager, David Poile, one of the smartest men in hockey. Poile, who has been around the NHL as a GM for the past 38 years, believes Nashville, which finished sixth in the Western Conference with a points percentage of .565, has another gear and will find it when play resumes. I can't argue with that. Centers Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen and forwards Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson each can be markedly better. If they are, the Predators will display the offense that has been missing this season. In goal, veteran Pekka Rinne (18-14-4, 3.17 goals-against average, .895 save percentage) was nowhere near the form that won him the Vezina Trophy in 2018. If he comes back from the pause refreshed, look out, Arizona!”
Slavko Bekovic, NBC Sports Chicago: “The NHL’s new 24-team playoff format gives (Patrick) Kane and the Blackhawks new life. A 12th seed with a chance to upset the fifth-seeded Oilers. And there is reason for optimism with the Blackhawks. It’s tough to find an NHL team that Patrick Kane struggles against, considering he’s nearly a point-per-game player (or better) against everyone. But facing Edmonton is especially good news for Kane. In 43 career regular season games against the Oilers, Kane has put up a whopping 56 points, the fourth most against any opponent in his career. Kane also owns a career-best +17 rating against Edmonton. And all that comes in just 19:34 of average time on ice, the fourth lowest ATOI against any opponent in his career. And when the lights are brightest in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Kane is able to take his game to another level - putting up 123 points in 127 career playoff games, with a Conn Smythe Trophy to boot.”
Ken Campbell, The Hockey News: “The Oilers should be able to win a best-of-five series against the 12th-placed team in the Western Conference, but it should be noted that the Blackhawks actually won two of the three games against the Oilers during the regular season. It’s certainly not inconceivable that a rested, veteran team such as the Blackhawks, with all those Stanley Cup rings and all that playoff experience, could give the Oilers all they can handle. But if it turns out Edmonton can’t beat Chicago in the play-in series, that probably would not have augured well for their playoff hopes anyway.”
“I think players adapt. Timing and speed and systems play usually takes a few weeks. It’s no different than a training camp coming in, except it’ll be ramped up – the intensity part – quicker. I think players will adapt to it. I think might be scrambly at first, but it’ll be accelerated because of the seriousness and what’s at stake if you’re playing for a championship.”
Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan.
