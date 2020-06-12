Tipsheet: Experts applaud Cardinals for targeting high-upside prospects

The Cardinals have stayed in the postseason hunt by loading lots and lots of good young players into their system year after year.
But the organization has struggled to develop star power, in large part due to their perennially poor draft position — the price paid for annual contention.
This year, Randy Flores and Co. got aggressive with a number of their picks, landing athletes with raw talent, big upsides but potentially long developmental roads ahead of them.
Writing for CBSSports.com, Mike Axisa and R.J. Anderson gave the Cardinals an "A" for their effort. They wrote:
The Cardinals used their first three picks to swing from the heels for ceiling. That meant they chose prep third baseman Jordan Walker (a large lad with big power potential); prep shortstop Masyn Winn (a dynamite athlete with near-elite bat speed); and prep righthander Markevian "Tink" Hence (a smaller pitcher with a fast arm and the ability to spin the ball). Each has the tools to become a high-grade contributor. That makes them worth the risk given where they were picked.
Here are some other assessments of the key Cardinals picks:
Ben Badler, Baseball America: “I love the young arms the Cardinals drafted on day two. Both righties were two of the primary high school pitching targets I would have had for the day, and the Cardinals ended up getting both. Neither of them is that tall, but they both have electric arm speed. Winn has a high-octane fastball, an out-pitch breaking ball and is an outstanding athlete, to the point where he’s a legitimate two-way prospect as a shortstop. Hence reaches the mid 90s and the arm speed is so fast that I think there’s more room for velocity gains once he gets stronger. He shows feel for spin on a breaking ball and he’s on the younger side for the class as well.”
Gerard Gilberto, MiLB.com: “Winn is technically the first official two-way player off the board this year. Scouts say there's a higher ceiling for Winn as a pitcher. He uses all of his 5-foot-11, 180-pound frame to run his above average fastball up to the mid- to high-90s. He's also plus-plus on the curveball and throws a serviceable changeup. He'll need to improve on his bat-to-ball skills, but he's already shown some raw power at the plate. He's quick and athletic enough to continue to play shortstop and obviously has a strong arm in the field. He has the makings of a good fit to the Cardinals' eclectic mix of pitchers and hitters at the upper crust of their farm system.”
Mike Rosenbaum, MLB.com: “Hence, a fast-arm right-hander whose fastball has been up to 96 mph, is the third high school player taken by the Cardinals in as many picks. Just 17, the Arkansas commit is undersized but has the potential to stick as a starter thanks to his arsenal, athleticism and ability to repeat his sound delivery.”
Joe Healy, Baseball America: “The East Carolina two-way player (Alec Burleson), who the Cardinals drafted as a first baseman 70th overall, was a joy to watch at the college level. He was often the Pirates’ best hitter and best pitcher, and he plays the game with an edge that’s infectious. He’s got an above-average hit tool, with a sweet swing to go along with it. He was a lightly-recruited player at the time he committed to ECU before becoming one of the most productive players in college baseball over the last three years, which may bode well for his ability to overachieve his tools at the next level. Plus, it seems like a natural fit with the Cardinals, an organization that has a track record of turning productive college players without flashy tools into productive professionals.”
Here is what folks were writing about the other teams:
J.J. Cooper, Baseball America: “The Padres work the draft more creatively than most teams. They shuffle money from pick to pick and often manage to land a big-money talent in later rounds that seemed unsignable. Last year, the Padres nabbed Hudson Head in the third round for $3 million, which was a larger signing bonus than 12 first-round picks received. They’ll likely need to do something similar with (Cole) Wilcox. Wilcox was a draft-eligible sophomore with plenty of leverage who was seen as a mid-first round pick. Wilcox has to improve his control and command but he has a shot to be the best player taken on day two.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “Of course A.J. Preller took right-hander Cole Wilcox, bursting with first-round talent, with the eighth pick of the third round. Wilcox reportedly slipped that far because his bonus demands centered on $3 million, which started to feel like a reach once we got late into Round 1. The slot value where Wilcox ended up is $767,800, so the San Diego Padres will have to nearly quadruple that. Wilcox was a draft-eligible sophomore, so he has some leverage. He was the 23rd-ranked prospect on ESPN's top 150, with a triple-digit fastball and an above-average slider and changeup. If Preller can get him to sign, and somehow allocate the Padres' bonus pool to keep everyone else, he'd have a tremendous steal on his hands.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “The Giants took N.C. State backstop Patrick Bailey 13th overall, which means that for the second time in three years, Buster Posey’s team has spent a top-15 pick on a college catcher. And two spots after the A’s took (Tyler) Soderstrom, the Yankees spent their first-rounder on Arizona’s Austin Wells. With Drew Romo going to the Rockies in the first competitive balance round, four catchers were drafted in the first 35 picks. And it easily could’ve been five: Ohio State’s Dillon Dingler, the consensus no. 2 college catcher in the class, (didn’t go in the first round). It’s unusual to see a first-day draft crop this saturated with catchers—in fact, it’s been eight years since four catchers went in the top 35. Teams tend not to use early picks on catchers, and one needs only to look at the track record of first-round catchers over the past decade or so to figure out why. There have been a few can’t-miss college prospects, like last year’s top pick, Adley Rutschman, but the high bar for defensive competence makes it an incredibly difficult position to scout, especially at the high school level. Many first-round catchers move off the position quickly (Matt Thaiss, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Jackson, Bryce Harper); get hurt (Max Pentecost); or just never put it all together. Maybe it’s just a coincidence, but it’s interesting to see multiple teams embrace the risk of the amateur catcher in this incredibly unpredictable draft.”
Dan Mullen, ESPN.com: “Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said during the ESPN draft broadcast that it made sense to take Patrick Bailey even when San Francisco already has an elite catching prospect in Joey Bart. And I get that, but the Giants really need an infusion of upside talent throughout their system and I'm just not sure Bailey's ceiling is all that high as more of a well-rounded catching prospect than a potential future star. And that's pretty much the feeling I have about the Giants' whole draft. There's nothing wrong with names like Bailey, second-round pick Casey Schmitt or Nick Swiney, but in a draft when they really needed to stockpile the system with promising prospects, I'm just not sure they did that.”
Eric Longenhagen, FanGraphs: “The Reds have had no qualms about taking older high schoolers (Tyler Callihan), even if they have swing and miss issues (Rece Hinds), so long as they have huge power. Hendrick does, perhaps the best power projection in the entire draft. His ability to rotate is like (gulp) Cody Bellinger’s, it’s just scary that (Austin) Hendrick is both older and swung and missed a lot last summer against good high school pitching on the showcase circuit. Older + whiffs = bust risk, but Hendrick made adjustments to his swing throughout last summer so he should be able to get things dialed in, cut back on the strikeouts, and have a viable hit tool while getting to a ton of power.”
“I think the upside is obvious, It's been well documented he's been up to 105 (mph) recently, which is not something that you see every day.”
• Cubs vice president Dan Kantrovitz, on drafting pitcher Luke Little.
