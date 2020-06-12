Tipsheet: Experts applaud Cardinals for targeting high-upside prospects

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “The Giants took N.C. State backstop Patrick Bailey 13th overall, which means that for the second time in three years, Buster Posey’s team has spent a top-15 pick on a college catcher. And two spots after the A’s took (Tyler) Soderstrom, the Yankees spent their first-rounder on Arizona’s Austin Wells. With Drew Romo going to the Rockies in the first competitive balance round, four catchers were drafted in the first 35 picks. And it easily could’ve been five: Ohio State’s Dillon Dingler, the consensus no. 2 college catcher in the class, (didn’t go in the first round). It’s unusual to see a first-day draft crop this saturated with catchers—in fact, it’s been eight years since four catchers went in the top 35. Teams tend not to use early picks on catchers, and one needs only to look at the track record of first-round catchers over the past decade or so to figure out why. There have been a few can’t-miss college prospects, like last year’s top pick, Adley Rutschman, but the high bar for defensive competence makes it an incredibly difficult position to scout, especially at the high school level. Many first-round catchers move off the position quickly (Matt Thaiss, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Jackson, Bryce Harper); get hurt (Max Pentecost); or just never put it all together. Maybe it’s just a coincidence, but it’s interesting to see multiple teams embrace the risk of the amateur catcher in this incredibly unpredictable draft.”