Tipsheet: Experts like Cardinals' chances in 60-game sprint

So how will the Cardinals fare in the 60-game sprint? Not bad, if we can trust expert opinions.
USA Today’s panel is optimistic about Mike Shildt’s squad, coming up with a consensus projection of 33-27 — good enough to win another National League Central title.
The MGM Grand Sports Book has the Cardinals as co-favorites to win the division, followed by the Brewers and Reds.
Caesars Sportsbook set the over-under on their 2020 victory total at 31.5, the same as the Cubs and Reds and one more than the Brewers.
FanGraphs ZiPS projection had the Cardinals finishing 31-29, one game behind the Cubs and tied with Milwaukee and Cincinnati in a tight divisional race. How crazy would that be?
Writing for MLB.com, Richard Justice had this take on the local side:
The Cardinals are going to let the kids play and count on offensive improvement coming from within. That means a significant chunk of their lineup — Tyler O’Neill, Tommy Edman, Lane Thomas — will be in the 25-and-under club. Center fielder Harrison Bader just turned 26, and top prospect Dylan Carlson is 21. The club will also hope Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt can recapture their All-Star form. The Cardinals had the NL’s second-best staff ERA (3.80) in 2019, and that’s how they won 91 games and the NL Central despite an offense that was 10th in the NL in runs, 13th in extra base hits and 11th in OPS.
Over at CBSSports.com, Matt Snyder offered hope for Cardinal fans:
Here's a possible pick for best rotation in baseball, especially with the short season benefitting Carlos Martinez (moving back from the bullpen) and Adam Wainwright (38 years old).
Here is what other folks are writing about baseball's mini-season:
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “Refreshing the season, the best teams are the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins. In a normal season, they would win six or seven games out of every 10, over and over, month after month, so that small advantages mature into comfortable division leads by mid-August. That’s the winning slog. Does it play over 60? Not the same way. You know how opening day is always a collection of fussy affairs with song and unfurled flags and polite composure? This one’s gonna feel like the intern left the door open at the dog pound when the mailman came. A hot bat or two might be enough, as would be a bullpen that finds its collective soul from Day 1, as would be a couple weeks of just dumb luck, when pop-ups find the sun and middle-middle fastballs find gloves and the other guy can’t stay out of the way of those forehead thermometer guns.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Long season, short season — when you're as talented and deep as the Dodgers, the length doesn't matter. With teams already looking to shed salary too, the Dodgers can use their farm system to poach relievers if their bullpen proves at all troublesome. They are a juggernaut waiting to happen, and the 10-team playoff format gives them more certainty than a 16-team expanded version would have.”
Richard Justice, MLB.com: “No team will be under more scrutiny (than the Astros) after the revelation of a sign-stealing scandal that tainted their 2017 championship and led to the dismissal of their manager and GM. As their players have said, the only way to move past the scandal is to win another championship, and they’re talented enough to do that. One reprieve for them: They were likely to be jeered at pretty much every road game this year, but if there are no fans in the stands they will be spared.”
Tristan Cockcroft, ESPN.com: “The Brewers have a lot of mix and match, especially on the pitching side, that won't have to be paced across a full 162 and a perfect DH candidate in Ryan Braun whose once-again-everyday status strengthens the lineup. And I think the competition in the two Central divisions is going to be the weakest across the leagues.”
Katherine Acquavella, CBSSports.com: “I think any team that's on the verge of moving from rebuilder to contender has the ability to go on a run during this 60-game season, but Chicago looks pretty well-equipped. Especially after a flurry of offseason moves: signing Yasmani Grandal, Dallas Keuchel, Edwin Encarnacion, Gio Gonzalez and re-signing Jose Abreu. Combine that group of veterans with some of the club's top young talent (Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, Lucas Gioloto) and we could see this team go farther than expected. A trip to the postseason would be the first time since 2008 for the White Sox.”
David Adler, MLB.com: “Fernando Tatis Jr. is the electric young superstar in San Diego, but (Tommy) Pham is pretty darn good, too, and it's going to be interesting to see what this Padres team is capable of. The Pham trade might not have stolen the show like the (Mookie) Betts trade or even the (Corey) Kluber trade, but don't sleep on it. Pham has averaged 20-20 production over the last three seasons.”
Sam Miller, ESPN.com: “For the most part, this season will be a blip in the history books, and a .220 batting average won't have any more weight on a player's career line than it would in any other 60-game stretch. But in about four months, teams are going to start putting their 2021 rosters together, and for players who are already on the bubble, these 60 games are going to be massively weighted. That might be most true for older players -- players in their 30s who might already be fending off rumors of their decline. Over an 18-month stretch -- from October 2019 through March 2021 -- a player can, theoretically, go from their prime to over the hill. These 60 games can't possibly represent their true talent level in all its fluctuating nuances, but those 60 games will be all we have.”
“I certainly feel like our guys thrive on our fan base and in a filled-up Yankee Stadium. We're going to have to get used to that; we're going to have to get over that. It's going to be an area that we'll focus on. I talk a lot with our guys about that we want to live on the margins. Where can we gain advantages in little areas all the time? I think that's more so this year, especially starting out with no fans.”
• Yankees manager Aaron Boone, on TickPick.
