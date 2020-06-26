Tipsheet: Experts like Cards' chances in 60-game sprint

David Adler, MLB.com: “Fernando Tatis Jr. is the electric young superstar in San Diego, but (Tommy) Pham is pretty darn good, too, and it's going to be interesting to see what this Padres team is capable of. The Pham trade might not have stolen the show like the (Mookie) Betts trade or even the (Corey) Kluber trade, but don't sleep on it. Pham has averaged 20-20 production over the last three seasons.”

Sam Miller, ESPN.com: “For the most part, this season will be a blip in the history books, and a .220 batting average won't have any more weight on a player's career line than it would in any other 60-game stretch. But in about four months, teams are going to start putting their 2021 rosters together, and for players who are already on the bubble, these 60 games are going to be massively weighted. That might be most true for older players -- players in their 30s who might already be fending off rumors of their decline. Over an 18-month stretch -- from October 2019 through March 2021 -- a player can, theoretically, go from their prime to over the hill. These 60 games can't possibly represent their true talent level in all its fluctuating nuances, but those 60 games will be all we have.”

