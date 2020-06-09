Tipsheet: Experts mull Cardinals' first-round MLB Draft options

Dan Mullen , ESPN.com : “This seems like a draft with three clear top players who profile more as very solid than future superstars. Of the Torkelson/Martin/Lacy trio, Tork's floor as a solid MLB regular with a ceiling that could be something more than that if, say, MLB keeps using the 2019 baseball jumps out enough that I'd go with him over the other two.”

J.J. Cooper , Baseball America: “Finding comparables for a player like Torkelson isn’t all that easy, because he’s at the top tier of what he does (slugging first baseman who isn’t a complete stiff). No college first baseman has ever been picked 1-1 overall, but Torkelson may change that. Kris Bryant showing up here is intriguing since Torkelson has a strong argument for being college baseball’s most productive power hitter since Bryant.”

Keenan Lamb, Baseball Prospectus: “Whether it’s a natural occurrence in nature, or a bad habit, we’re always trying to fit people into broader archetypes. From the raw and toolsy multi-sport athlete, to the lumbering power hitter, to the plodding fireballer, baseball is no different in trying to insert labels on players as a means to justify an evaluation. The problem with Nick Gonzales is he doesn’t fit easily into any particular paradigm. He is a middle infielder likely destined to play second base, under six feet tall, and put up insane offensive numbers while playing in an insane hitter’s park for his collegiate career. Those qualities don’t typically scream top-five pick, and yet, here we are. In order to be considered this high he must be doing something right, and what he does well is top-of-the-scale elite. He has the quickest hands you’ll find in the draft, which also creates the best bat speed of anyone this year. The swing—brace yourselves—has a lot of similarities to Mike Trout’s in that he has a pre-loaded back bend over his hips that lets the barrel to drop down to generate natural lift and power. While nowhere near the physical specimen that Trout is, the swing does give Gonzales a very high upside offensive profile.