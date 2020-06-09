Tipsheet: Experts mull Cardinals' first-round MLB Draft options

Hey, look, there's an actual sporting event Wednesday and Thursday!
A shortened five-round version of the MLB Draft will give us something to talk about as the Cardinals add to their decent supply of young talent.
They pick 21st in the first round of Wednesday’s MLB Draft, so projecting their pick is impossible.
Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson is expected to go first overall to the Detroit Tigers IF the team believes it can sign him. Texas A&M pitcher Asa Lacy, Vanderbilt second baseman Austin Martin, New Mexico State second baseman Nick Gonzales, high school outfielder Zac Veen and Minnesota pitcher Max Meyer are the other elite prospects in the pool.
Myriad first-round scenarios could play out. A surprising pick or two early in the round could trigger weird chain reactions.
The Cardinals did not expect slugger Nolan Gorman to fall to them at No. 19 in 2018, but there he was.
So who could fall to them this year? Here is what some of the more authoritative mock drafts are saying:
MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo had Duke righthanded pitcher Bryce Jarvis going to the Cardinals. He wrote: “Jarvis started taking a nice step forward this spring before things got shut down, but he didn’t get to show if he could continue it. Other college arms are in play here as well.”
ESPN.com’s Kirby McDaniel’s mock draft had Oklahoma righthander Cade Cavalli at No. 21. He wrote: “The Cards are still casting a wide net here, but their preferred type of pitcher is athletic with arm speed, and Cavalli has the most of both of those traits among the college arms still on the board.”
Fangraphs expert Eric Longhagen pointed to high school catcher Tyler Soderstrom at No. 21. He wrote: “High school catching is very risky, and while I have Soderstrom linked to several teams closer to the middle of the round, prep catching tends to slide a little on draft day. Cardinals scouting director Randy Flores was front and center for Wake Forest at Louisville’s Saturday tilt in early March, and pitchers Bobby Miller (Louisville) and Jared Shuster (Wake) appeared in that one, so perhaps they’re also sneaking into the mix.”
Baseball America’s Carlos Collazo had the Cardinals selecting Ohio State catcher Dillon Dingler. He wrote: “Dingler could wind up being the second catcher taken if Soderstrom continues to fall, but we find it hard to believe he’ll be the first. He doesn’t get mentioned as frequently as Bailey in the top half of the first round, but is mentioned plenty in the early 20s. Yadier Molina can’t play forever.”
In an earlier mock draft, Collazo had the team taking Baylor shortstop Nick Loftin. “Break Loftin down and you get a player that’s somewhat rare in the 2020 class,” he wrote. “Close to a lock for shortstop with the added ability to play all over the diamond, a reliable bat with impressive production each year in the Big 12. And all that comes on top of solid summer track record and developing power. This year’s class of shortstops isn’t great, so Loftin could be even more attractive.”
Mike Axisa of CBSSports.com linked the Cardinals to Georgia righthander Cole Wilcox. He wrote: “It has been mostly college pitchers connected to the Cardinals the last few weeks even though they've been (surprisingly) heavy on high school players in first rounds. Wilcox is still learning to harness his nasty stuff, and St. Louis knows a thing or two about developing pitching. The Cardinals have a large enough bonus pool to meet his asking price as a draft-eligible sophomore with extra negotiating leverage.”
In an earlier mock draft, Axisa went with a high school player, shortstop Ed Howard. “The Cardinals have been high-school heavy in the first round in recent years, more than I realized, and Howard might be the best natural shortstop in the draft class. He has a strong well-rounded game with a slow heartbeat and good instincts. Maybe not a superstar, but a rock solid ballplayer who contributes in a variety of ways. A middle infielder with upside would be a very nice pick this late in the first round.”
Other possibilities cited by the experts included Mississippi State second baseman Justin Foscue, Tennessee lefthander Garrett Crochet, Mississippi State shortstop Jordan Westburg, UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchell, Miami righthander Chris McMahon, Auburn righthander Tanner Burns.
Here is what the experts are writing about the draft:
Dan Mullen, ESPN.com: “This seems like a draft with three clear top players who profile more as very solid than future superstars. Of the Torkelson/Martin/Lacy trio, Tork's floor as a solid MLB regular with a ceiling that could be something more than that if, say, MLB keeps using the 2019 baseball jumps out enough that I'd go with him over the other two.”
J.J. Cooper, Baseball America: “Finding comparables for a player like Torkelson isn’t all that easy, because he’s at the top tier of what he does (slugging first baseman who isn’t a complete stiff). No college first baseman has ever been picked 1-1 overall, but Torkelson may change that. Kris Bryant showing up here is intriguing since Torkelson has a strong argument for being college baseball’s most productive power hitter since Bryant.”
Keenan Lamb, Baseball Prospectus: “Whether it’s a natural occurrence in nature, or a bad habit, we’re always trying to fit people into broader archetypes. From the raw and toolsy multi-sport athlete, to the lumbering power hitter, to the plodding fireballer, baseball is no different in trying to insert labels on players as a means to justify an evaluation. The problem with Nick Gonzales is he doesn’t fit easily into any particular paradigm. He is a middle infielder likely destined to play second base, under six feet tall, and put up insane offensive numbers while playing in an insane hitter’s park for his collegiate career. Those qualities don’t typically scream top-five pick, and yet, here we are. In order to be considered this high he must be doing something right, and what he does well is top-of-the-scale elite. He has the quickest hands you’ll find in the draft, which also creates the best bat speed of anyone this year. The swing—brace yourselves—has a lot of similarities to Mike Trout’s in that he has a pre-loaded back bend over his hips that lets the barrel to drop down to generate natural lift and power. While nowhere near the physical specimen that Trout is, the swing does give Gonzales a very high upside offensive profile.
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “If there is a Major League Baseball season in 2020, it's going to bear limited resemblance to the standard edition. The schedule will be condensed; the rules altered; and the strategies tweaked. The draft is no exception. Teams have been forced to veer from normality with their preparation, and some in the game think they'll maintain a creative spirit with their employment of some of those 2020 draftees. One idea floated to CBS Sports by league insiders entails certain teams using their highly drafted pitchers in big-league contests this season, before they've had the chance to pitch in the minor leagues. The thinking goes like this: every team will have concerns about their pitching depth. The pitchers in question, meanwhile, will have shouldered lighter workloads than normal during the spring and will have no opportunity to report to the minors. That combination could tempt a team to entertain an unusual approach for an unusual season. To be clear, this play would be possible for only select teams: those who have playoff ambitions, yet who are drafting early enough to select a polished collegiate pitcher.”
MEGAPHONE
"That type of development, right in front of your eyes, I had never seen it. It was mind-blowing, to be quite honest."
• Washington State coach Brian Green, on coaching second baseman Nick Gonzales at New Mexico State.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!