Tipsheet: Experts offer generally positive assessments of Wong

Connor Grossman , SI.com : “More turbulence between Nolan Arenado and the Rockies is not a bold prediction. Water is wet. The sun is hot. But this winter the two parties finally make a clean break and Colorado deals the star third baseman ... to the White Sox. There's already plenty of weirdness going on in Chicago with Tony La Russa 's return, so why not deal some valuable young players in exchange for a bona fide star? (Who could opt out of his massive deal after 2021, but after a lackluster season it's hard to know what will play out.)”

Jeff Passan , ESPN.com : “The Rockies find themselves in a position of their own making with Arenado. He's coming off the roughest offensive season of his career, and while 2021 should afford players opportunities to show that pandemic baseball may well represent an outlier, no team is going to give up anything substantive for Arenado at this juncture. Over the next six years, Arenado, 29, is owed $199 million. That's a lot of money for a player coming off a great year. For someone who isn't -- and someone with an opt-out after '21, which he's unlikely to take but still brings risk -- it's a nonstarter.”

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “With no Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon, or Stephen Strasburg this year, [J.T.] Realmuto is the most likely player to take home a nine-figure contract. That’s not only because he’s the best player on the market, but because there’s simply no other way to get a catcher with Realmuto’s two-way prowess. The demands on a catcher are so vast that most MLB teams—even good ones—are willing to endure severe compromises in order to get one who does something well. For example: The Rays made it to Game 6 of the World Series while toting Mike Zunino’s .147 batting average because he’s an exceptional defender and can hit for power on those rare occasions he makes contact. There are no compromises with Realmuto, and there’s no equivalent player on the trade market. Then there’s the fact that Realmuto stands to leave a team that ought to be highly motivated to keep him. The Phillies waited too long to lock Realmuto up, and now face the prospect of losing one of their best all-around players. Their competitors, including the newly Axe Cap’d up Mets, know this, and could leverage that into a bidding war.”