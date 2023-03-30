The baseball season is finally here. Fans can quit wondering how good their favorite team will be because they can see it play real games.

Count the Cardinals among the teams with much to prove. Experts and the top projection models see them as a good team, but not one of the top World Series contenders.

MLB.com put the Cardinals 10th in its Opening Day power rankings. So did Zach Kram at The Ringer.

ESPN.com ranked the Cardinals ninth in its preseason power rankings and projected them for 92 victories. Of the site’s 28 voters, 25 picked the Cardinals to win the National League Central.

None of them pick the Cardinals to win the World Series.

Writing for ESPN, David Schoenfield made his case for Milwaukee Brewers to edge the Cardinals for the division title:

History tells us we rarely see the same teams make the playoffs, so I didn't want to pick the same six in the NL as last season, and it's hard to pick against the Braves, Mets, Dodgers, Padres or Phillies. Picking against the Cardinals isn't rigorous analysis, but the projection systems see this as a close race: PECOTA has the Brewers, while FanGraphs sees the Cardinals as one win better. With Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and a healthy Freddy Peralta, the Brewers might have three starters better than anyone on the Cardinals. Milk in some regression from Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado and then note that the Brewers were second in the NL in home runs.

Caesars Sportsbook set the over-under win total for the Cardinals at 89, tied for the eighth-highest total. Writing for CBSSports.com, Matt Snyder advises you to bet the under despite the team’s 93-69 finish a year ago:

I'm willing to say the schedule change alone costs the Cardinals the four games between last year and this year alone to dip down to the 89 wins. They went 13-6 against the Cubs, 12-7 against the Reds and 13-6 against the Pirates last season and this year they only get those teams 13 games apiece (and each are arguably improved, too).

I'm already under.

Now, the Cardinals' offense is loaded. I won't say anything negative. It could even be better.

The pitching is worrisome, though, especially against tougher competition. Adam Wainwright, now north of 41 years old, is already injured and faltered down the stretch last season. Miles Mikolas nears his 35th birthday. It's been a while since Jack Flaherty could be counted on for long stretches of consistency (2019, I'd say). Then there's Jordan Montgomery, Jake Woodford and Steven Matz.

I wouldn't be surprised to see the Cardinals win the division. The Brewers might, too. Whoever it is probably only needs to hit 87 wins, meaning the Cardinals are my pick to hit the under, as the Brewers' number is 84.5.

FanGraphs had the Cardinals as a “Tier IV” team behind eight teams in the top three tiers of contenders. It projected the Cardinals for 85 victories.

Writing for FanGraphs, Jake Mailhot had this take:

The Cardinals have been bounced out of the postseason in the first round for the last three years in a row. Their path back into the playoffs is pretty clear, but what isn’t clear is if they’ve improved enough to push past that point. They brought in Willson Contreras to replace the legendary Yadier Molina, which should be a pretty significant upgrade. They’ve also given top prospect Jordan Walker a shot to make an impact right out of the gate, with the hope that he can stabilize the outfield. There are still questions about the depth of the rotation, particularly in a short postseason series, but there’s plenty of talent on the roster to get St. Louis to that destination.

The Baseball Prospectus staff liked the Cardinals to win the NL Central, giving them 28 of the 35 first-place votes. And three voters picked them to win the World Series, so they got the same number of votes as the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.

So maybe there is a flicker of hope after all.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “People inside the game of baseball love the pitch clock so far. Like, love the pitch clock. Like, really love the pitch clock. Like, love-the-pitch-clock-as-much-as they-love-their-kids kind of love. Players love it, coaches love it, executives love it, owners love it. And even those who don't love it -- who think it needs to be a little longer, and umpires, who have been told to enforce it strictly, a little more lenient -- respect it for what it's doing to game times. The average spring game last year took 3 hours, 1 minute. This spring: 2 hours, 35 minutes. They love that it's whacking nearly a half-hour without having a demonstrable effect on offense; scoring is actually up half a run per game this spring year-over-year. They love, too, how quickly they've grown accustomed to it, with pitch clock violations down by more than half since the start of spring training, at about one per game.”

Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “The pitch timer acted much the same way it did in MiLB last year, when the average nine-inning game time was reduced by 25 minutes . . . that game-time reduction did not mean ‘less baseball.’ The run-scoring environment was in line with recent springs, which is especially notable given how many star hitters left Spring Training for a couple of weeks to compete in the World Baseball Classic. What was reduced was non-baseball -- pitchers pacing around the mound, batters adjusting their gloves, people scratching themselves, etc.”

Zach Kram, The Ringer: “The Astros have reached six consecutive league championship series, and the defending champions just keep rolling no matter which stars they lose. George Springer’s gone? Now Kyle Tucker’s ready to make good on his potential. Gerrit Cole’s in New York? It’s OK, Framber Valdez is here. Carlos Correa’s departed? Well, Jeremy Peña can win a Gold Glove and World Series MVP as a rookie replacement. The latest free agent to leave Houston is ace Justin Verlander, but the Astros are well-equipped to replace him because last year’s group had more good starters than could fill a rotation. Touted prospect Hunter Brown, who spun a 0.89 ERA in 20 1/3 innings last season, even looks like Verlander when pitching. Elsewhere, Houston went outside the organization to upgrade the lineup, with José Abreu and his 137 wRC+ in 2022 replacing Yuli Gurriel’s 85. A bigger bat at first base should help compensate for the early-season absences of José Altuve and Michael Brantley. Repeating as World Series champions is a tall order for any team—nobody’s done so since the 1998-2000 Yankees—but the Astros enter the season as favorites once again.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Last year was a relative reprieve for opposing pitchers when it came to facing (Juan) Soto. If this year represents a return to form, it is a nightmare scenario -- especially when viewed against the backdrop of a Padres lineup that still has Manny Machado, gets Fernando Tatis Jr. back soon enough and has added Xander Bogaerts. Put everything together. We've already seen Soto look like the best hitter in the league. He feels comfortable in the box again. There were some things about his game last season that were statistical outliers and he's likely to fix them. He has a stacked lineup around him. And he's still only 24 years old! It's a logical answer for me in looking at those MVP odds, where Soto is +450 (4.5 to 1), via Caesars Sportsbook. The pick for the 2023 National League MVP is Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres. Get in on the action while you can.”

Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “The first rumblings about Anthony Volpe, the next great hope of the New York Yankees, were silences that spoke loudly. When a raft of high-profile shortstops hit the market ahead of 2022 — Corey Seager, Carlos Correa and Marcus Semien among them — the Yankees turned away despite coming to the public realization that Gleyber Torres was not a long-term fit for the position. When another wave of shortstops became available this winter, the Yankees once again sat out the chase. The noise, absent from the Bronx, was instead building in the New York exurbs. First around the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades in 2021, then around the Double-A Somerset Patriots in 2022. Around a confident, poised, first-round pick who had the ‘it factor,’ even according to GM Brian Cashman. Of all people, Volpe was certainly aware that the din wouldn’t be dying down, not here, not for him. He grew up in New Jersey and on the Upper East Side of Manhattan during the Derek Jeter years. He chose his hometown Yankees over joining high school teammate Jack Leiter at Vanderbilt. By the time Volpe emerged from the Somerset dugout for the start of the 2022 season, he was one of the most highly regarded prospects in baseball, and the eyes of all Yankees fans were wandering to him, to his box scores, to his scouting reports. With him playing so close to home that he lived with his parents, throngs of people Volpe knew — or who knew him — packed the park every night. Many of them whispered his name in the same sentence as Jeter’s.”

MEGAPHONE

“The game times have been incredible. It's crisp action. I was cautiously optimistic. Now I'm really optimistic. A lot of the guys in the clubhouse have been pleasantly surprised about their ability to adjust to the clock. There's more action on the basepaths. These games have been really exciting. I think they got this one right. I really do. I hope my optimism isn't in the wrong place. I really hope this is great for the game.”

Colorado Rockies reliever Brent Suter, via ESPN, on the pitch clock.