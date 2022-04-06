Tipsheet: Experts see Cardinals as just middle-of-pack team in '22

Independent analysts are none too excited about the Cardinals’ potential in 2022. They don’t see this team partying like it’s 2011.

Shoulder injuries to Jack Flaherty and Alex Reyes cast a cloud over the squad. The team’s refusal to spend big on a shortstop upgrade is another factor.

Both ESPN.com and CBSSports.com ranked the Cardinals 15th in their initial power rankings for the season.

Ringer was a bit more pessimistic, putting the, at No. 16. So did SI.com, with this explanation:

Even after bringing Steven Matz into the fold, the Cardinals’ rotation doesn’t compare with the best editions during Albert Pujols’ first stint with the club. Jack Flaherty’s continued shoulder issues could severely hamper St. Louis’s ceiling. While Adam Wainwright recorded a 3.05 ERA last season in the final year of his 30s, the only pitchers this century to match that mark in their age-40 season or later are Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson and Bartolo Colón—two of whom were connected to PED use.

FanGraphs ZiPS projections has them winning the National League Central, but scraping by with just 88 victories.

In a separate article, FanGraphs ranked their starting rotation 23rdin the majors. Ouch!

Here is what folks have been writing about the Cardinals:

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “The Cardinals—or as those in the know call them, the Old Money Rays—will probably do just fine in a weak division and be in the wild card hunt into September. Dylan Carlson is an exciting talent, and Nolan Arenado is Nolan Arenado, so the floor on this team is relatively high. But they’re old in some uncomfortable places: the Albert Pujols reunion is more of a feel-good story than a competitive statement, and 40-year-old Adam Wainwright and 39-year-old Yadier Molina are still carrying a heavy load on this team. Even Paul Goldschmidt is 34 all of a sudden. To be honest, I’d feel a lot better about this group—probably “make the playoffs” better—if I knew Jack Flaherty would make 25 or 30 starts. The 26-year-old Flaherty was the best pitcher in the NL for the last two months of 2019, but he hasn’t been quite right since and is currently battling bursitis and something called a SLAP tear in his throwing shoulder. (Chris Rock nods in sympathy, rim shot, please tip your waitresses.) If the Mets can ill afford to lose (Jacob) deGrom long term, the Cardinals can afford to lose Flaherty even less.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “The post-lockout offseason frenzy didn’t result in any aggressive buying or trading in the NL Central, or at least the kind that makes a team better. (These top two teams only signed a single player projected at more than one WAR in our depth charts: Steven Matz.) ZiPS still projects a tight race between the Cardinals and Brewers with St. Louis being the more stable team but Milwaukee with a better shot at 100 wins (or 70 or fewer).”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “There are questions about the rotation, especially in terms of depth, but let's step beyond roster concerns and just pose this question: What if it was a mistake to fire Mike Shildt? This isn't a knock against Oliver Marmol, who for all we know will prove to be Billy Southworth, Whitey Herzog and Tony La Russa all rolled into one. But if there is a certain amount of ‘if it ain't broke don't fix it’ that ought to be baked into the decision-making of teams, then you have to wonder, because the Cardinals won with Shildt and arguably overachieved in doing so.”

Paul Sporer, FanGraphs: “With team ace Flaherty already shelved to start the season, the Cards are fully embracing the groundball-heavy approach. Wainwright showed the best of what his defense can do when grounders are converted to outs (3.05 ERA, 1.06 WHIP), though the projections are rightly unsure if he can repeat the feat at age-40. Matz has seen his BABIP under .300 just once in his career, so it would make sense if he and his agent scouted infield defenses when deciding where to sign. He has a decent 22% K rate for his career while maintaining a 1.4 GB/FB rate. (Dakota) Hudson and (Miles) Mikolas are more extreme than Waino and Matz, as they both have career strikeout rates of 18% while generating a ton of grounders. Hudson’s 2.6 GB/FB rate is third to just Framber Valdez ‘s (4.0!) and Logan Webb’s (2.8) among starters with at least 240 innings since 2018, which is a major reason why he has a 3.14 ERA despite an ugly 4.96 SIERA. If he can bring that walk rate under 10%, the WHIP will land in the low-1.20s. We have seen Mikolas be great. He returned to the states in 2018 and posted a 2.83 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 200.2 innings. But his 3.93 SIERA made it clear that it was a career year, and his 4.17 ERA in 228.2 innings since says it was wise to follow those ERA indicators. If two of these four substantially beat their projections and the Cardinals get at least the 121 projected innings from Flaherty, the Redbirds s could find themselves back in the playoffs without needing a late-season 17-game win streak to get there. (Matthew) Liberatore is the obvious X-factor, as the No. 66 overall prospect will be waiting his turn after a strong Triple-A season last year. Oviedo, meanwhile, is my off-the-radar X-factor. He has budding swing-and-miss stuff and adheres to the team’s theme of keeping the ball down (1.5 GB/FB), but he needs a major step forward in terms of his command to unlock the best of his talent.”

Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “Arenado won his ninth consecutive Gold Glove, made his sixth All-Star team and belted 34 home runs in 2021. Yet he left that season wholly disappointed. The reason: A .254 batting average over the past two years, 41 points lower than his career average heading into the COVID-shortened 2020 season. It prompted mechanical tweaks that involved changing the positioning of his hands to make him quicker to the ball. It's always smart to bet on Arenado, who turns 31 this month. If those adjustments help, he should make another run at the NL MVP.”

John Denton, MLB.com: “No, Albert Pujols won’t be anywhere close to the hitter he was from 2001-11, when he won three MVP Awards and led the Cardinals to two World Series titles. But the Cardinals are realistic about what a 42-year-old Pujols can give them, and they will work to put him in positions to be successful. They will predominantly use Pujols as a DH and a pinch-hitter against left-handers in high-leverage situations. Within that context, no one would be surprised if No. 5 delivers a few more magical moments for fans in St. Louis. A big motivator for Pujols is that he enters the season 21 homers shy of 700 for his career. If he makes a run at that, Busch Stadium will be an electrifying place to watch baseball all summer.”

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “Plenty of ink has been and will be spilled over Pujols’ return to the club he debuted and ascended with, so let’s shift the focus—is there any chance 700 home runs happens in what will be his final season? With the 42-year-old shy 21 homers, exactly half his age, the immediate instinct is no, and even if he plays a full season that’s probably right—but there are a few reasons for optimism, even by raw numbers: In his final three full seasons with the Angels (2017-19), he averaged 21.6 home runs, landing on the right side twice. He’s (even) older now, but Pujols’ 2021 OPS was superior to two of those seasons. He’s likely to get a similar number of plate appearances to last year, with the expectation being he’ll fill a similar role to the platoon-focused, pinch-hitting heavy role he took with the Dodgers—he averaged 2.4 PA/G as a Dodger. The implementation of the universal DH figures to increase his total appearances (he was in just under 70% of eligible games for LA), if not his per-game opportunities. Even if he surpasses last year’s 296 PA, he’s unlikely to hit 400 trips to the plate, meaning breaking 700 home runs relies on a home run rate (HR/PA) closer to his career 6.1% than his 4.3% in Anaheim. While he managed that last season, it relied on getting home runs on fly balls more often than he had since his original years as a Cardinal. While Pujols did post his best exit velocities (both max and average) since 2016, it’s a tall task—but it’s not impossible, especially if the slugger comes out of the gates with a handful of home runs in April and solidifies his role in the Cards’ lineup.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Will it be easy? No, definitely not. Will it happen? Yes. I am boldly predicting it. Pujols is fifth on the all-time home run list and he is 21 away from becoming the fourth member of the 700 homers club. Last season Pujols hit 17 home runs in only 296 plate appearances. That's a pretty good rate! A similar pace this year would require 366 plate appearances to get to 700 homers, though there are indications the league home run rate is about to skyrocket, which will work to his advantage. The Cardinals say they plan to use Pujols as a righty platoon bat, but if he's nearing 700 homers late in the season, you can bet he'll start getting at-bats against righties. Welcome to the 700 homer club, Mr. Pujols.”

MEGAPHONE

“Getting the best they can on a run prevention basis has been a calling card of this team, but, man, that pitching staff is worrisome right now.”

Matt Snyder, writing for CBSSports.com, on the Cardinals.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.