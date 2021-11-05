Tipsheet: Experts see Missouri as a basketball also-ran in 2021-22

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “This is a Kentucky squad that could have a veteran bench, if CJ Frederick (once he's healthy) or Davion Mintz (last year's leading scorer) play with John Calipari's second unit. The depth -- more than the talent -- is Kentucky's ticket to a top seed and the Final Four, and it has the pieces to be a great team by season's end. Calipari's best squads since the 2012 national title run -- the 2015 (Final Four) and 2017 (Elite Eight) teams -- were stacked with undeniable NBA prospects. While TyTy Washington is a potential star and Daimion Collins is an equally intriguing prospect on a team with other players who could evolve into pros, I don't think they'll have the edge that 2015 and 2017 had in talent in most games. That 2015 squad beat six top-50 KenPom squads in the nonconference season -- five by double digits. This team will get a shot at four top-50 KenPom squads (per preseason rankings) before SEC play. We'll know a lot more about their potential to capture a No. 1 seed and make a deep run after these Wildcats complete that portion of their slate.”