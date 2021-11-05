Tipsheet: Experts see Missouri as a basketball also-ran in 2021-22

Media members picked Missouri 10th in the Southeastern Conference preseason basketball poll.
Athlon ranked the Tigers 9th in the SEC, Sports Illustrated put them 12th, and ESPN had them down at 13th and ahead of only downtrodden Georgia.
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin shrugged off the bleak predictions.
“I mean even when I was a ballplayer, I never wasted time with it,” he told reporters Thursday. “Couldn’t wait till we laced them up against that opponent, but I didn’t sit in bed every night they picked us this or that. That’s a waste of time.
“You’re a ballplayer, you put the work in, I don’t know how much time you have to worry about that and deal with that. Because you still have to perform. You can feel a certain way, but let your production show how you feel as opposed to spending a lot of time talking about it.”
If the Tigers do want to dwell on the negativity, they can check out these preseason media assessments:
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Cuonzo Martin guided the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in four years last season — but getting back there will be difficult given how much Missouri lost. Six players entered the transfer portal this offseason, which created a situation where the Tigers are returning just one player who averaged more than 6.2 points. There are some talented newcomers on the roster — among them DaJuan Gordon, who averaged 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds as a sophomore at Kansas State. But what the Tigers lost exceeds what they brought in. So the most likely scenario has Missouri finishing 10th-or-worse in the SEC for the third time in a four-year span.”
Jeremy Woo, SI.com: “Replacing four starters (and nine players total) from a team that made the tournament will be a tall task for Cuonzo Martin. All-SEC guard Dru Smith turned pro, and leading scorer Pinson switched sides to join LSU. Mizzou will have to find a way to overachieve, with just three players coming back, headlined by Kobe Brown. Four transfers and five freshmen round out the roster.”
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “The anfractuous nature of Missouri under Cuonzo Martin looks like it's leading to another season with the Tigers finishing between 16 and 20 wins. Kobe Brown and Javon Pickett are solid players, but in a bolstered SEC it's hard to see Mizzou in the bubble conversation come March.”
Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “Kobe Brown showed flashes of stardom last year. If he and Javon Pickett both stay healthy and play well this year, the No. 10 spot in these rankings feels right for the Tigers. I’m intrigued by Amari Davis, the transfer from Green Bay. Ditto DaJuan Gordon and Jarron Coleman, transfers from Kansas State and Ball State, respectively. But, once again, Cuonzo Martin’s squad doesn’t have much depth. If something doesn’t go according to plan, this team could drop in the power rankings quickly. Outside of Crean at Georgia, Martin might be on the hottest seat in the SEC entering the 2021-22 campaign.”
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while wondering if any team will invite Matt Carpenter to spring training next season:
- Which team will be brave enough to give Carlos Martinez the chance to get his career on track?
- Will Buster Posey’s retirement at age 34 make people appreciate Yadier Molina’s willingness to absorb punishment behind the plate?
- Shouldn’t the Cincinnati Reds spend whatever it takes to keep Nick Castellanos hitting bombs in the Great American Band Box?
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here’s what folks are writing about the leading SEC hoops contenders this season:
Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “This is a Kentucky squad that could have a veteran bench, if CJ Frederick (once he's healthy) or Davion Mintz (last year's leading scorer) play with John Calipari's second unit. The depth -- more than the talent -- is Kentucky's ticket to a top seed and the Final Four, and it has the pieces to be a great team by season's end. Calipari's best squads since the 2012 national title run -- the 2015 (Final Four) and 2017 (Elite Eight) teams -- were stacked with undeniable NBA prospects. While TyTy Washington is a potential star and Daimion Collins is an equally intriguing prospect on a team with other players who could evolve into pros, I don't think they'll have the edge that 2015 and 2017 had in talent in most games. That 2015 squad beat six top-50 KenPom squads in the nonconference season -- five by double digits. This team will get a shot at four top-50 KenPom squads (per preseason rankings) before SEC play. We'll know a lot more about their potential to capture a No. 1 seed and make a deep run after these Wildcats complete that portion of their slate.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “It didn't take long for (Eric) Musselman to return the Razorbacks to national relevance. After finishing tied for 10th in the SEC in his first season with the Hogs, Musselman guided the Razorbacks to a second-place finish last season before advancing to the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The deep run doubled as Arkansas' first trip to the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight since 1996. And based on how well Musselman navigated the transfer market per usual, nobody should be surprised if the Razorbacks are knocking on the door of the Final Four once again this season.”
Jeremy Woo, SI.com: “Nate Oats has turned the Tide into a nationally relevant program, and while they’ll be hard-pressed to go 16–2 in the conference again, the drop-off may not be wildly steep. There’s no replacing Herbert Jones, and it’ll be hard to repeat as a truly elite defensive team without him. (Jaden) Shackelford is back, but there’s less shooting on the roster sans Josh Primo and John Petty. The arrival of touted freshman (JD) Davison instantly makes Bama a more dynamic transition team, and his partnership with (Jahvon) Quinerly—a breakout candidate in his own right—will likely determine how far this team goes. Expect Furman transfer Noah Gurley and returner Keon Ellis to make big contributions. There’s more than enough here to mount a serious challenge in the league and more personnel continuity than most.”
Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “I love the addition of Auburn transfer Justin Powell and incoming 5-star freshman Kennedy Chandler, but I worry about this team’s depth. The Vols have had consistency issues the past couple of years. With John Fulkerson, Santiago Vescovi, Victor Bailey Jr. and Josiah-Jordan James returning, how am I supposed to believe more in this team this time? If the Vols can play more consistently, they have championship potential. But I worry about some of the things that popped up last year continuing to rear their ugly heads. The Vols play Villanova on Nov. 20, so we’ll find out pretty quickly if they’re for real.”
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “I think Ben Howland's team can be a real threat in the SEC. All-SEC guard DJ Stewart is gone, but Iverson Molinar and Tolu Smith are both back from a team that reached the NIT Championship game last season. The real reason for optimism in Starkville centers on the incoming transfer class. Garrison Brooks (North Carolina), Rocket Watts (Michigan State), D.J. Jeffries (Memphis) and Shakeel Moore (NC State) have all made impacts at big programs, and three of them could start off the bat. Watts is going to be the key. He was a high-level scoring guard at the high school level, but never really got going with the Spartans. If he can facilitate offense while also making some shots from the perimeter, Mississippi State will be in good shape.”