Tipsheet: Experts see two first-round draft paths for Cardinals

J.J. Cooper, Baseball America: “If this was 2011, Madden’s combination of top-tier velocity, ability to sink his fastball and attack hitters with a plus slider and above-average control might have made him a candidate to be picked among the top five picks in the draft. But Madden’s assets are not as good a fit with what teams are looking for in 2021. His velocity is excellent, but it doesn’t play nearly as well up in the strike zone as it does when he drives it down in the zone. The amount of induced vertical break Madden gets on his fastball isn’t dramatically different from that of Leiter or Rocker, but it plays differently because of his arm slot. Madden has an over-the-top delivery, with some spine tilt that further emphasizes his nearly 12 o’clock release point. In comparison, Leiter is two inches shorter and has more of a three-quarters delivery, which lowers his release point further. Gravity works on both pitchers' pitches the same way—it’s a constant. But because Madden’s pitch is starting from a higher point, the same amount of vertical movement does not provide the same bat-missing ability when he tries to get above hitters’ bats up in the zone. In this way Leiter’s ‘flatter’ plane is better at getting swings and misses. Madden’s vertical break on fastballs up in the strike zone plays as more typical and therefore easier for hitters to see and hit.”