Tipsheet: Experts see two first-round draft paths for Cardinals

We have a good idea of which players the Cardinals won’t take in the first round of the draft.
They pick 18th overall and Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker should be long gone by then. The same goes for high school shortstops Marcelo Mayer, Jordan Lawlar and Kahlil Watson, high school pitcher Jackson Jobe and Louisville catcher Henry Davis.
So the Cardinals will likely have two choices: Take an advanced college pitcher (like top 2019 pick Zack Thompson) who could provide depth sooner than later or invest in another high-ceiling high school hitter (like top 2020 pick Jordan Walker).
Here is how the prominent mock drafts project the Cardinals:
Baseball America: Will Bednar, Mississippi State pitcher.
Bednar might have more helium than any college player in the class after how he’s looked in the College World Series, including a 15-strikeout game against Texas where he allowed one hit over six innings. At this point no one would be surprised to see him go off the board inside the top 20 picks. Another option could be Mississippi RHP Gunnar Hoglund. It has been difficult to find a landing spot for Hoglund (who could go anywhere in the teens or 20s), but St. Louis seems like a potential landing spot, especially after taking lefthander Zack Thompson out of Kentucky at No. 19 in the 2019 draft.
Prospects Live: Gunnar Hoglund, Ole Miss pitcher
Once again, the Cardinals get the luxury of sitting back and waiting to see who falls into their lap. Hoglund is a top ten talent whose arm injury in 2021 cost him big money and a higher draft slot. Still, he’ll be available at some point in 2022. Given his profile of command-over-stuff and SEC track record, the Cardinals are getting a starting pitcher here who should be ready to contribute to their big league rotation by 2024 at the very latest.
MLB.com: Bubba Chandler, Pitcher/shortstop North Oconee HS in Georgia.
Ole Miss injured starter Gunnar Hoglund (Tommy John surgery) gets mentioned quite a bit here, but Chandler also appears to be on their wish list and they could decide the risk with Hoglund isn’t worth it.
FanGraphs: Harry Ford, catcher North Cobb High School in Georgia.
The recent Masyn Winn pick has teams pointing at two-way players Bubba Chandler (Georgia) and Carson Williams (SoCal) here. Ford made a late-season switch to Scott Boras for representation, so this situation mirrors the recent Tre Fletcher draft pick in that way. Teams are split as to whether to send him out as a catcher or allow his athleticism to hold down center field. [Kansas State pitcher Jordan] Wicks would be a good value pick here, as well, in line with the Zack Thompson selection of a couple years ago.
Here is what folks are writing about the draft:
Kirby McDaniel, ESPN.com: “The Cardinals strike a nice balance of chasing upside and limiting risk with known quantities, usually even within any given draft year . . . Since that second tier of college bats won't get here, I'd expect a mix of college pitching (Jordan Wicks, Will Bednar, Ty Madden, Gunnar Hoglund) and position players (Jay Allen, Tyler Black, Connor Norby).”
Keanan Lamb, Baseball Prospectus: “The highest ranked of the possible two-way players is the ultra projectable Chandler from suburban Atlanta. Showcasing a four-pitch mix and athletic delivery on the mound, and equally impressive actions on the field with switch-hitting capability, he will also need to be wooed away from a Clemson commitment to play both football and baseball.”
J.J. Cooper, Baseball America: “If this was 2011, Madden’s combination of top-tier velocity, ability to sink his fastball and attack hitters with a plus slider and above-average control might have made him a candidate to be picked among the top five picks in the draft. But Madden’s assets are not as good a fit with what teams are looking for in 2021. His velocity is excellent, but it doesn’t play nearly as well up in the strike zone as it does when he drives it down in the zone. The amount of induced vertical break Madden gets on his fastball isn’t dramatically different from that of Leiter or Rocker, but it plays differently because of his arm slot. Madden has an over-the-top delivery, with some spine tilt that further emphasizes his nearly 12 o’clock release point. In comparison, Leiter is two inches shorter and has more of a three-quarters delivery, which lowers his release point further. Gravity works on both pitchers' pitches the same way—it’s a constant. But because Madden’s pitch is starting from a higher point, the same amount of vertical movement does not provide the same bat-missing ability when he tries to get above hitters’ bats up in the zone. In this way Leiter’s ‘flatter’ plane is better at getting swings and misses. Madden’s vertical break on fastballs up in the strike zone plays as more typical and therefore easier for hitters to see and hit.”
Kirby McDaniel, ESPN.com: “One juncture of the draft that's tough to line up is the group of college arms outside of the top two (Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker). You have Will Bednar (Mississippi State), Gunnar Hoglund (Ole Miss), Ty Madden (Texas), Jordan Wicks (Kansas State), Michael McGreevy (UC Santa Barbara), Ryan Cusick (Wake Forest), Sam Bachman (Miami Ohio), and Gavin Williams (East Carolina) in that next tier with a strong chance to go in the first 36 picks, with a couple of more including Spencer Schwellenbach (Nebraska) and Jaden Hill (LSU) lurking just behind them with a shot to sneak in. I point this out to say that three players from this group will likely go in the 10-20 area of the draft, and I think it'll be Bednar, Hoglund and Wicks, but it really could be any of them. I'll call it a one-third chance that Hoglund gets to the Yankees pick (he's in play at almost all of the half-dozen picks ahead of them) but very slightly less than that to become their pick, since there's also some chance he has a deal waiting for him later in the draft.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “One scout described Wicks as a ‘less-athletic Marco Gonzales’ during the preseason. It fits. Wicks is a command-and-changeup left-hander who is held as a safe, no-frills selection. His low-90s fastball has good carry and his cambio is one of the best in the class. Factor in above-average control, and you have the makings of at least a back-end starter. Teams would like to see more from his breaking balls, with his slider showing greater promise than a curve that gets caught in-between too often to be an effective offering. Turning into the new Joe Saunders doesn't sound exciting, but Saunders pitched 10 seasons in the majors and made more than $20 million. There are worse fates.”
Carlos Collazo, Baseball America: “Scouting departments were worried about the college hitting class entering the year, but there was hope that throughout the spring players would step forward and make it at least average. That doesn’t appear to have been the case. Most evaluators see the college hitters as the weakest demographic of the group—with a notable absence of shortstops and corner profiles with power—and it’s a solidly below-average college hitting class overall. The college pitching saw attrition during the season as potential top-10 players like Gunnar Hoglund and Jaden Hill suffered season-ending injuries, but the group seems solid or a tick above-average on talent—but significantly below-average in terms of innings and established track record. Overall, the 2021 class seems weaker than teams would prefer at the very top, but with elite depth that might leave organizations more excited with their draftees on Days Two and Three than in a typical year.”
