Tipsheet: Faded Reds slugger Votto taunts Cardinals fans

Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com: “The reality is that the A's are in win-now mode, in a division with only one other strong competitor, and a trade for [Trevor] Story fits with their past rentals. I'd also keep an eye on the Brewers. Yes, they already traded for Willy Adames. But remember the year when Milwaukee traded for 342 second basemen in one day and nearly reached the World Series? (I might be exaggerating but only slightly.)”

Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “Milwaukee hasn't found its stride yet even though it is neck and neck with the Cubs right now. The Brewers are likely to pass them in the standings in June -- a hectic and tough month for Chicago. And here's a factor no one is considering: Some of the Cubs' best pitchers are young and hardly played in 2020. They're either going to hit a wall or the team is going to back off them -- something the Cubs already stated is a possibility. Standout starter Adbert Alzolay is at the top of that list. The Brewers aren't backing off Brandon Woodruff or Corbin Burnes or Freddy Peralta or Josh Hader. If the Cubs had last year's pitching staff with this year's offense, they'd be set, but there are too many variables in 2021. The wild card does remain card a possibility, though it's looking more and more like three teams from the NL West could make the postseason. It's still way early to really know though.”