Tipsheet: Failed NFL coach Rhule becomes hot college commodity

Matt Rhule failed spectacularly as coach of the Carolina Panthers. He lost 27 of 38 games before getting fired this week with more than $40 million left on his contract.

Steve Wilks, who was a memorable failure as the defensive coordinator at Missouri, took over the Panthers as the interim head coach.

And now Rhule the hottest name in college football coaching. Odds are, he will fall upward into an even higher-paying job after this season.

That’s just how crazy the college football industry has become.

Rhule won big at Temple, which was no small feat. Then he took over at Baylor in tumultuous times for that scandal-ridden athletic program -- and he won big there, too.

So the NFL came calling for Rhule, ignoring the sad history of college coaches failing badly in the pro game.

These are two much different industries. As it turns out, coaching is not coaching when it comes to college and pro ball.

Emphasizing discipline is vital when coaching 18- to 22-year-olds, but leading professional athletes requires a more nuanced approach.

Still, Panthers owner David Tepper put $62 million on the table and won the bidding for Rhule. Lucky him!

Rhule never found the right quarterback who could produce and stay healthy. His offense never gained traction and the victories never came with any consistency

So Tepper turned him out this week, putting him on the radar screen of Nebraska and other Power 5 conference schools (like Auburn) which will join the Cornhuskers in a head coaching search.

“I think that we have to figure out how to get a culture of winning here, which we haven't had in a long time in this place,” Tepper said. “As I said at some point, this team has never had two winning seasons (in a row). So I don't really think it ever really had a culture of winning.”

Here is what folks have been writing about all of this:

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Matt Rhule wasn't merely fired Monday by the Carolina Panthers. He was pretty much laughed out of the NFL, so hopelessly out of his depth that it would have been far more cruel to keep him around than hand him a check with several zeroes on the end and send him on his way now. As an NFL coach, Rhule lost 11 of his last 12 games. His inability to put a competent offense on the field made him a punchline. The words stubborn and predictable stuck to him like plastic wrap. And from now until December, he’ll be the hottest candidate in all of college football. For Nebraska, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech or some other school whose job hasn’t opened yet, Rhule will be about as sure of a bet as they could make. He completely turned around Temple in four years. He rebuilt scandal-ridden Baylor in three. For any school with decent resources, Rhule would offer hope of building a College Football Playoff contender. The fact that Rhule will be able to return to campus with a reported $40 million buyout and his choice of job shows why it was a no-brainer for him to take his shot in Carolina. But it also offers an old lesson for the NFL, which maybe owners will finally learn: Stop looking to college football for coaching candidates. The NFL’s off-and-on fascination with coaches who have won big in the college ranks has a long and complicated history. But with Urban Meyer last year and Rhule this season crashing out of the league, the point has been driven home in a way that might finally resonate throughout the league: They may play the same sport in college, but it’s a vastly different game. At various points over the last several years, there has been NFL buzz surrounding Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, LSU’s Brian Kelly, USC’s Lincoln Riley, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker, Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald, Stanford’s David Shaw, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell. All of them have been terrific football coaches. Any of them might defy the odds and work wonders in the NFL. But given what we’ve seen lately, why would an NFL team even go there?”

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN.com: “There's no guarantee Rhule wants to return to coaching right away, but if he does, he should have good opportunities with five Power 5 jobs available and more to come. Although he interviewed for NFL head-coaching jobs in three straight years before landing the Carolina gig in January 2020, Rhule has spent almost his entire career in college football. As a college head coach, he won 10 games in each of his final two seasons at Temple before surprisingly taking the job at Baylor, which was in the aftermath of sexual assault lawsuits that brought sweeping changes. After going 1-11 in his first season, Rhule led Baylor to the Big 12 championship game in 2019 and a Sugar Bowl appearance before heading to Carolina. Plenty of successful college coaches have struggled in the NFL, most notably Nick Saban, but also Pete Carroll in his first go-round. Rhule is a New Yorker who played at Penn State, but he has plenty of geographic diversity in his profile. He would be a strong candidate at Nebraska, Arizona State and possibly Wisconsin, although interim coach Jim Leonhard has the inside track there. Bottom line: Any major college program would be foolish not to consider Rhule, especially with him on the market now, meaning he could be in place before the transfer portal opens and the early signing period in December.”

Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “Nebraska's search for a reboot under athletics director Trev Alberts should lead directly to Rhule, who meets every prerequisite for the job as subtly outlined by Alberts in announcing Scott Frost's dismissal last month. He's a ‘culture builder’ and a ‘grinder,’ as Alberts noted among the top qualities he was evaluating in the Cornhuskers' coaching search. Rhule has experience as a Power Five head coach. He's clearly drawn to the rebuilding process; while his departure from Temple to Baylor one year after Art Briles was fired came as a slight surprise, given his lack of ties to Texas, the challenge spoke to Rhule on a deep level — and the chance to put his fingerprints on once-proud Nebraska may do the same. He can bring toughness and a mean streak back to a program painfully lacking in both areas. At Temple and Baylor, Rhule and his staff would talk about ‘body blows,’ about making opponents ‘drop their hands,’ about ‘going for the kill.’ As a recruiter, Rhule is adept at evaluating prospects who fit the blueprint: Baylor signed only three-star recruits in a 2017 class that has formed the backbone of two New Year's Six bowl teams in three years. Combining that eye with Nebraska's strong resources in name, image and likeness would make for an intriguing mix.”

Shehan Jeyarajah, CBSSports.com: “While Rhule failed at the NFL level, his college coaching credentials are unimpeachable. Rhule took over a flailing Temple program in 2012 and went 2-10 in his first season. Two years later in 2015, Rhule led the Owls to only their second 10-win season. He did it again the following year, this time winning the AAC championship. The Owls are just 29-34, including 6-18 over the last three years, since Rhule's departure. At Baylor, a 1-11 debut in 2017 hindered by roster attrition was followed by a winning record in Year 2 and an appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game in Year 3. Many of the players on last season's Big 12 championship team, led by second-year coach Dave Aranda, were recruited and developed by Rhule's staff, including NFL Draft picks Jalen Pitre and Terrel Bernard. Nebraska isn't in quite as deep a hole as the ones Rhule inherited in Philadelphia and Waco. Despite spending the better part of the last two decades trying to recreate the success of the Tom Osborne era, investment in football is as high as ever. Even during the bad times, the 60-year Nebraska sellout streak remains alive. And from purely a football perspective, Rhule's teams should excite Nebraska fans. Rhule would bring a physical, defensive persona back to Lincoln. Temple's defense ranked No. 3 nationally in 2016, behind only Michigan and Alabama. Baylor posted 46 sacks in 14 games during its run to the Sugar Bowl in 2019 -- tied for seventh nationally. Tough and physical defense would quickly be back in vogue for a program that prides itself on the Blackshirts mentality.”

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “The early season dismissal was a gift of sorts for the 47-year-old, who can reorient himself for a month or so and then immediately become one of, if not the, most coveted college coaching candidates on the market. NFL failure means nothing in the college ranks. Rhule’s Panthers struggled in close games and never found an offense that worked. So what? Nick Saban didn’t last in the NFL either and he certainly isn’t alone. Steve Spurrier was fired. Pete Carroll was fired. You never know. The first two paragraphs are what have college programs salivating over Rhule. Five major college programs have fired their coach this season and while things are lousy now, none of them are in the questionable straits that Baylor was before Rhule restored the Bears. Nebraska? Arizona State? Colorado? Georgia Tech? Wisconsin, if interim head coach Jim Leonhard doesn’t work out? All of them would be lucky to get Rhule. It’s more likely he passes on some, or all, in search of an even better opportunity. Maybe Auburn. Maybe some unexpected opening . . . He could be exactly what Nebraska is looking for, an upbeat but no-nonsense combination it has been trying to find and embrace for decades. The Huskers have tradition, money and loads of potential. Or maybe he'll wait to see what happens at Wisconsin, which is closer to stronger recruiting areas. Or perhaps it's letting the annual SEC bloodletting play out, with Bryan Harsin at Auburn the obvious firing candidate. Whatever it is, wherever it is, college football has one of its once up-and-coming coaching stars back in the mix. The NFL didn’t work out for Matt Rhule, but now there’s plenty of time for schools to plot how to get him to campus.”

MEGAPHONE

"No way that everyday you can't go in with a winning attitude. There's no other way to be -- you have to try to win all the time. You have to try and win for the players, you have tor try to win for the fans. Yes, I understand what it is about draft picks and getting quarterbacks and stuff like that. And I understand the importance of quarterbacks in this league, but you have to try to win always."

An exasperated Tepper, after firing Rhule.