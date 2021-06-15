Tipsheet: Familiar foe Marte emerges as prime Marlins trade chip

Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright kicked himself a bit for walking Miami Marlins outfielder Starling Marte in the third inning Monday night.
Pitching carefully to Marte helped fuel the Marlins’ two-run inning. But could you really blame Wainwright for exercising caution?
Marte, 32, is a most familiar foe to Wainwright and the Cardinals after his long run with the Pittsburgh Pirates. While Marte couldn’t quite realize his superstar potential with the Pirates, due in part to injuries, he is an elite defender with two Gold Gloves to his credit.
And he has been raking at the plate of late: In seven games last week he went 14-for-28 with two homers, one double, five RBIs, a 1.298 OPS and four stolen bases in four tries to earn National Leagie Player of the Week honors.
Marte has he said he wants to finish his career in Miami, But he is playing with an expiring contract and the Marlins are in the midst of still another tank-and-rebuild adventure.
He will be one of the top rental players on the trade market. The Marlins might as well affix a "Fore Sale" sticker to his helmet.
You can expect several teams to bid on Marte ahead of the trade deadline, with the New York Yankees likely to be in that market. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knows how to get ahold of Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, the Yankees legend, and Marlins GM Kim Ng, a former Yankees executive.
And listen to Marlins manager Don Mattingly, the former Yankees star, talk up Marte’s work since coming off the injured list:
“One of those guys that’s just kind of truly one of those five-tool guys you talk about. He runs, throws, hits, hits for power. And he’s a leader in our clubhouse as well. He’s good with our guys and understands how to play. He’s been really good.”
And . . .
“I'm not quite sure that I've ever had a centerfielder play like this guy. Some of the plays he's been making lately, those balls back over his head, he's had some tremendous routes and getting the balls -- and then the throws. You put the whole package together.”
And . . .
“You could say this is kind of a complete player. I'm sure when we got him, he was good, but he kind of struggled a little bit in a new environment and everything. He's been tremendous, and this is a guy that we didn't have for what, five weeks or so? Obviously that put a little damper on us, but this guy's a really, really good player.”
Now there’s a boss who’s willing to give the best possible job recommendation.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The bullpen has carried so much of the load so far for the Cubs that it seems all but certain that the Cubs will need to get more out of their rotation over the rest of the season. The problem is that this is a team that everyone thought would be subtracting at the end of July. That suggests GM Jed Hoyer isn't going to be overly aggressive when it comes to the bigger-name short-term players who are available. Additions will be made, though. Second base might be solved if Nico Hoerner can stay healthy. If not, perennial trade candidate Jonathan Schoop could work.”
Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “The 2020 Cubs won the NL Central, but they did it in a fairly unusual way, getting minimal contributions from Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez. In 151 combined games, their trio of stars combined for a mere 1.6 WAR, mostly coming from Rizzo (1.0); back when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016, Bryant alone racked up nearly eight wins. Last season, players like Ian Happ and Willson Contreras were the ones who propelled the team to October baseball, not the old core. With Báez, Bryant, and Rizzo all set to enter free agency this offseason, the Cubs, as in many a heist movie, hoped to bring back the old crew for one last big score in 2021. But unlike many good yarns about high-stakes thievery, the Cubs largely ignored the supporting cast. The studio had cut the budget, an obvious necessity what with the Cubs playing in a tiny, small-market city, boasting merely the fourth-best attendance in baseball in 2019, and the reality that no owner in baseball history has ever made money. Yu Darvish was off to film a high-budget action movie in San Diego; the only primary member of the 2019 rotation still on the roster in ’21 is Kyle Hendricks. Without much in the way of new blood, they needed their old core to shine one last time. And luckily for the Cubs, this is largely what has happened. In a similar number of games as the 2020 season, our troika of protagonists has combined for 4.8 WAR, tripling their contribution from the prior season.”
Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “The Twins had great expectations for 2021 after winning two straight American League Central titles, but the season has not gone as planned for Minnesota. [Jose] Berríos will be arbitration-eligible for one more year after this season, so while he won’t be a half-season rental, he will also likely be due a nice raise for 2022. The righty is 7-2 with a 3.49 ERA this season, but he’s gone 4-0 with a 3.13 ERA in five starts over the past month, striking out 32 batters while walking just six in 31 2/3 innings. If the Twins become sellers, Berríos could bring back a nice haul if they were to make him available.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “No team embodies the ‘next man up’ spirit more than the Rays as presently built. It seems like the organizational philosophy is to simply plug-and-play guys and see if it works, while knowing how to best use said players and get the most out of them. It doesn't always work (see Yoshi Tsutsugo and the somewhat lackluster season by Michael Wacha), but it does more often than not. It's certainly all working for the Rays right now. They are the best team in baseball.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “It would be too easy to declare that baseball’s endearing unpredictability is nicely epitomized in the parallel sagas of Kevin Gausman and the San Francisco Giants. After all, Gausman, to the surprise of all, is the best pitcher in the National League not named Jacob deGrom, the nascent ace of a team with its league’s best record, a collection of cast-offs and try-agains outshining the many MVPs and faces of baseball to the south in Los Angeles and San Diego. Gausman has a 1.43 ERA and the Giants a 40-25 record and .615 winning percentage, benchmarks that, after one-third of the season, have earned the seal of legitimacy but are about to endure the stress test of sustainability. If it’s kismet, we’ll know soon enough. But that would betray the highly deliberate course corrections both pitcher and franchise took on nearly three years ago, when they dared challenge their conventional wisdoms and pull out of a pattern of mediocrity.”
MEGAPHONE
“I think we better take a really good hard look at this Trojan horse that opened itself and emptied into professional baseball, and really take account of what the game looks like. It’s hard to watch. I'm not just some old guy saying this or saying that everybody has to go back to 1975. But I do think we have to appreciate what the people want to see. It’s not necessarily the bat flips or pitchers screaming at hitters when they struck him out. That may have some value with some of this generation, but the broad picture is that we want action. When there’s no action, it's really easy to flip the channel.’’
Former Reds manager Bryan Price, to USA Today, on why he can’t stand today’s version of baseball.