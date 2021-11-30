Tipsheet: Fanboy Mets owner pays Scherzer crazy money in spending spree

Billionaire fanboy Steve Cohen went overboard to land Our Town’s Max Scherzer, guaranteeing him $130 million over three years to pitch for his New York Mets.
Cohen amassed a $15 billion fortune as a hedge fund manager, so he can afford it. There’s a phrase used on Wall Street to describe such a testosterone-fueled gesture, but decorum prevents Tipsheet from repeating it here.
Anyway, Scherzer got both the dollars and term he was dreaming of. Whether his body holds up remains to be seen, but that’s not his problem now.
He’s got his money and the Mets have their headlines. Nobody can doubt Cohen’s desire to win after his spending spree landed Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar.
Cohen’s ability to win, well, that remains to be determined on the field in 2022.
The same goes for the big-spending Texas Rangers. Just as the Mets are famous for suffering catastrophic pitching injuries, the Rangers are known for giving out massive contracts that don’t pan out.
After slashing payroll for the last few years of their painful rebuild, the Rangers had the ability to spend stupid money this winter. So they did, spending a fortune on the double-play combination of shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien.
And are those long-suffering Detroit Tigers zeroing in on Javier Baez for a six-year deal? This has been one amazing November shopping period in Our National Pastime.
As expected in this corner of cyberspace – and many others – the Cardinals did not shop the high end of the free agent marketplace with much gusto. As prices soared to almost comical levels, it became clear they were priced out of all the major targets.
Expect them to sniff out a few bargains after the lockout and lean heavily on internal solutions.
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while the Blues brace for their four-game Sunshine State challenge:
- After spending billions in free agency, will the owners maintain their hard line on contract talks with the MLB Players Association?
- If the Missouri Tigers can’t consistently hit three-pointers against an NAIA school, how will they hold up in the SEC?
- After piling up lots of B-plus seasons at Notre Dame, can Brian Kelly lead LSU to national titles?
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks have been writing about this overheated free-agent marketplace:
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “An offseason in which ardent New York Mets fans had been injected with rare optimism was followed by a 2021 season that flamed out in epic fashion and was riddled by chaos throughout. The ensuing weeks provided a snapshot of the fallout -- the game's brightest minds rejecting overtures to lead the Mets' baseball operations department; some of the most attractive free agents eschewing their larger offers to play elsewhere; the Mets' fervent owner tweeting angrily through it, while other executives and agents laughed along. By Thanksgiving, the Mets were a franchise in disarray. On Monday morning, the Mets conquered all of that turmoil in the most effective, efficient way possible -- by throwing a ridiculous amount of money at it. Max Scherzer -- the best pitcher available this offseason and quite possibly the best pitcher of this generation -- agreed to join the Mets on a three-year, $130 million contract . . . It gives him an average annual value of $43.3 million, more than 20 percent higher than the previous record set by Gerrit Cole 's contract with the New York Yankees. It's a staggering number for a man who just completed his age-36 season and is approaching 3,000 career innings. But it's what needed to be done. Steve Cohen's checkbook is open.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “It is clear Cohen wants to be viewed as an alpha dog in this arena. Monday, he made Hall of Famer-in-waiting Max Scherzer the richest pitcher in baseball history, guaranteeing him $43.3 million over three seasons, a startling bookend to the great Jacob deGrom; Mad Max and Jake have combined to win four of the past six NL Cy Young Awards. That came on the heels of reeling in the best center fielder on the market (Starling Marte, four years, $78 million) and useful multi-positional fellows in Mark Canha (two years, $26.5 million) and Eduardo Escobar (two years, $20 million). Scherzer’s agreement likely isn’t the last the Mets will strike with a starting pitcher, and the door still isn’t shut on second baseman Javy Baez’s return.”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “The move comes as something of a surprise given that Scherzer refused to consider waiving his 10-and-5 rights for a potential deal to the Mets in July. On top of that, the Dodgers, to whom he was ultimately dealt, were presumed to have the inside track on retaining the 37-year-old righty given their status as contenders, their seemingly limitless resources, and a sense of unfinished business after coming up short in their quest to defend their 2020 title. But whether it was because Los Angeles wouldn't go beyond two years or because Scherzer, who purchased a mansion in Jupiter, Florida in 2020, preferred a return to the East Coast, New York was able to close a deal ahead of the December 1 expiration of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement and the lockout that’s likely to follow.”
Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “How different has this offseason been as compared to last year? Last November saw only five free agents sign deals worth at least $1 million -- all for one year and none for more than $15 million. The first $20 million deal wasn’t signed until Dec. 15, when James McCann signed a four-year, $40.6 million contract with the Mets. Ha-Seong Kim’s four-year, $28 million contract with the Padres was the only other deal worth more than $20 million that was signed before the end of 2020. No player signed a deal worth as much as (Eduardo) Rodriguez’s $77 million deal until Jan. 27, when DJ LeMahieu signed a six-year, $90 million pact with the Yankees. This month, five free agents have already topped the $100 million mark, with Seager topping $300 million. Of the 14 contracts handed out last winter worth at least $20 million, 12 were signed after Jan. 19. As of Monday afternoon, 17 players had already agreed to $20 million or more in guaranteed money.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The transaction orgy of the past few days has been stupendous for baseball fans accustomed to a more leisurely pace during the late autumn and winter months. That said, it's been more stupendous for some fans than others, and no fan base ought to feel more adrenalized than that of the Texas Rangers. With the news Monday that Texas had reached an agreement with star shortstop Corey Seager on a 10-year, $325 million contract, the Rangers' offseason has gone from encouraging to exhilarating. Seager's megadeal comes on the heels of Texas' trio of agreements on Sunday, landing the Rangers Marcus Semien (now probably an ex-shortstop turned second baseman), starting pitcher Jon Gray and outfielder Kole Calhoun. All it took was a can-do spirit, an aggressive mindset -- and $561 million in salary commitments.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “Robbie Ray is the first premium free-agent signing the Mariners have made since inking Robinson Canó prior to the 2014 season. Seattle is coming off a surprisingly good 90-72 effort that had them in playoff contention until the final day of the regular season. The Mariners have not made the postseason since 2001. Ray will front a rotation that includes Marco Gonzales, Chris Flexen, and Logan Gilbert. The Mariners have a number of talented young starters nearing the majors, too, including Matt Brash, George Kirby, and Emerson Hancock. Factor in some of their young hitters – outfielders Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodríguez -- as well as the state of the division (the Astros are likely to lose Carlos Correa; the Athletics are set to dismantle their core; and so on) and clearly the Mariners see an opportunity.”
MEGAPHONE
“Torn UCL is a slow process. But we’re coming back, everything’s going according to plan, and thankfully, it is the offseason, so we can come back from that.”
Dodgerrs slugger Max Muncy, on his elbow injury.