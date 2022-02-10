Tipsheet: Feckless Goodell addresses NFL problems, but he can't fix them

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks good in a suit.

When pressed, he can appear empathetic. He can flip a switch and sound earnest during a news conference, as he did Wednesday at the Super Bowl in the sunny paradise that is Inglewood, Calif.

But Goodell has no real control over the billionaire NFL owners – who pay him insane dollars, after all – and he's famously reluctant to take hard stands against any of them.

This week he had three topics to address during his annual Super Bowl session: The glaring lack of diversity in coaching hires, the egregious behavior of owner Daniel Snyder and Co. in Washington and specific allegations regarding Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross' tanking scheme.

Goodell vowed to get to the bottom of all of it. Of course, we all saw how he got to the bottom of “Spygate” with the New England Patriots. So we can fully expect him to gloss over these issues rather than fix them.

That’s because, again, he has no control over the owners. So when Goodell gets in front of the microphone, all he can really do is pay lip service to serious issues while looking to score a public relations win.

After all, the man is just a puppet.

"We believe in diversity," Goodell insisted while reporters tried to keep a straight face Wednesday. "We believe it has made us stronger. People who have come into the league who are diverse have been very successful and made us better, and we just have to do a better job.”

And . . .

“Is there another thing that we can do to make sure that we're attracting the best talent and making our league more inclusive? If I had the answer right now, I would give it to you. I would have implemented it.”

And . . .

“Last year we were talking about this same subject, which is part of the frustration I think all of us have, ultimately …. Racism or any form of discrimination is against our values and really something that we will not tolerate.”

And . . .

“You don’t take anything off the table. So if it requires an overhaul, you do it. If it requires changes in other areas, you do it. Obviously we haven’t been successful to date. We’ve got to look at every one of those alternatives.”

And . . .

“They are getting into the room, and they’re getting the interviews. In fact, they’re exceeding anything in the Rooney Rule, as far as the interviews. What we want to try to see is the outcomes, right? We want to see Black head coaches in the NFL — coaches and people of color and eventually gender.”

Blah, blah and more blah.

Here is what folks have been writing about all of this:

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: “On Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell talked about diversity and inclusion for the 32 head-coaching spots in the league. He spoke about evaluating the Rooney Rule and bringing in independent evaluators to look at why the league hasn't hired more Black head coaches. He said he wanted better results. It was hard to take his words too seriously since he acknowledged the first question at his pre-Super Bowl news conference last year was about the same subject.”

Mike Jones, USA Today: “Roger Goodell took the bullets for his 32 bosses. Again. As is becoming an annual tradition, the commissioner of the NFL saw his Super Bowl week news conference dominated by tough questions about his league's ongoing ugly diversity hiring track record. Most specifically, Goodell fielded questions about why the league’s teams continue to deny Black coaching candidates – all boasting extensive qualifications and robust resumes – equal employment opportunities on the head coaching level. Goodell took the blame for the lack of progress. He said those in the league need to ‘step back and say, ‘We’re not doing a good enough job. We need to find better solutions.'’ But Goodell’s answers largely rang hollow because he – the man paid handsomely to serve as a shield for the owners – had no real solutions. Nearly 20 years after it was adopted, the Rooney Rule – the NFL’s hiring policy intended to ensure minorities receive equal opportunities to interview for top leadership positions with franchises – has undergone multiple overhauls and modifications. In its current form, the rule requires teams to interview at least two minority candidates from outside of their organizations for every head coaching and general manager opening. The most recent amendment – approved by the owners just less than a year ago – paved the way for a record number of minority candidates to be interviewed for head-coaching jobs this hiring cycle. However, with only one Black coach (Lovie Smith in Houston) and one biracial candidate (Mike McDaniel in Miami) chosen among the nine vacancies, the Rooney Rule created nothing more than an all-time high of embarrassments -- for the league office, the coaches who interviewed for the jobs (many of them simply to enable teams to check the box) and their families. The only individuals not embarrassed by another offseason of either stagnancy or regression were the owners, because although diversity sounds nice, it really doesn’t matter to them. It’s officially time to retire the Rooney Rule.”

Jason Reid, The Undefeated: “On the matter of inclusive hiring in the NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell walks the talk within the shop he runs. The workforce in the league’s New York City headquarters looks like America, and there are Black people under Goodell who have their hands on levers of power. Leading by example, he hires and empowers qualified people from various racial and ethnic backgrounds and encourages them to increase diversity throughout their departments. The makeup of Goodell’s extended staff proves it. Of the 17 highest-ranking officials in NFL Football Operations, nine are Black. Eight of the nine have vice president-level titles or higher, and the group is led by a Black man: Troy Vincent, executive vice president of football operations. But outside of 345 Park Ave., the league’s coaching and front-office workforce remains quite white. That’s why Goodell, in a pre-Super Bowl news conference Wednesday, again had to answer for his billionaire bosses, who have largely ignored qualified Black candidates in filling openings for head coaches during the past five hiring cycles. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who is Afro Latino, filed a lawsuit last week seeking class-action status, alleging widespread racial discrimination in the NFL’s hiring practices.”

Albert Breer, SI.com: “At this point . . . drilling too far down on the individual facts of Flores’s case against the league and its team amounts to missing the forest for the trees. Whether or not the Giants or Broncos individually were guilty of wrongdoing doesn’t erase two decades of frustration from Black coaches and executives over the lack of progress in improving the diversity among NFL team decision-makers. And the concept of the ‘sham’ interview is just one example of how efforts to make progress have hit roadblock after roadblock to prevent the kind of big breakthrough so many have been waiting for.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “Roger Goodell with a memo about behavior within the National Football League is the same as Roger Goodell with a bucket of bleach, a scrub brush, and a bloody crime scene. Bad things have happened, he has to get rid of the evidence and convince everyone that they didn’t see what they know they saw. . . . We all get it by now: A commissioner is there to keep his employers safe, if not from condemnation then at least from consequences. If he or she has to perform acts of personal degradation to keep the cops off the porch, well, the pay’s good for a reason, you know? And yet we persist in the myth that commissioners have something to say about the sports and sportsmen who keep them in hot and cold running kitchen help. They don’t. They actually have no value at all when it comes to discipline, ethics, dignity, and guidance. They just try to convince the neighbors that they’ve tidied up after the mess has been made while knowing that the mess is being preserved as is.”

MEGAPHONE

“We won't tolerate racism. We won't tolerate discrimination. If there are policies that we need to modify, we're going to do that. If we've seen evidence of discrimination, we will deal with that in a very serious way that will reflect the fact that we won't tolerate that.”

Goodell, offering up some more lip service.

