Tipsheet: Fewer colleges are firing, hiring coaches amid shutdown

Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “Rutgers -- in search of its first NCAA Tournament berth in nearly two decades -- needed a strong finish to its season to overcome a late-season swoon. And so it did. It beat Maryland at home in decisive fashion, then went on the road and outlasted Purdue at Mackey Arena. That late work padded its resume and had the Scarlet Knights as a No. 11 seed in Jerry Palm's Bracketology. And now, it's all for naught. A potential tourney berth for the first time since 1991, vanished. Maybe Rutgers gets bounced in the first round, maybe it wins it all. Either way, it's a gut punch for a program on the rise under Steve Pikiell, one of the top-two coaches in the Big Ten this season.”