Tipsheet: Fewer colleges are firing, hiring coaches amid shutdown

The national sports shutdown has brought some stability to the college basketball coaching landscape.
Unlike past seasons, when the coaching carousel spun furiously, not much is happening at the power conference level this spring.
Colleges have bigger concerns than basketball these days. Athletic departments could face economic distress with the demise of the NCAA Tournament.
The wealthy boosters who fund the big buyouts and underwrite massive contracts have gotten hammered in the stock market. And most coaches under duress did not get their chance to salvage their season by bidding for automatic NCAA bids in league tournaments.
Similarly, top mid-major coaches did not get to draw attention to themselves by making a Cinderella run at the Big Dance.
The most interesting recent development was disgraced Louisville coach Rick Pitino returning to college coaching at mid-major Iona, which earned six NCAA Tournament bids during an eight-year period.
Pitino, 67, replaced Tim Cluess, who resigned for health reasons. Pitino has been coaching pro basketball in Greece after getting clipped at Louisville amid a federal probe that unearthed major NCAA violations.
“It's the perfect way for me to end a long coaching career,” Pitino told ESPN. “It's just the perfect ending for me. I couldn't think of a more perfect ending. It matches the values I have away from the court. I'm super excited about it. If I could pick any school in the nation, proximity would be the No. 1 thing I look at. No. 2 would be values of the college. The way they speak about the place, it just made it a perfect fit. I'm so, so excited.”
For the record, Pitino still insists he personally did no wrong at Louisville.
"Looking back on it now, I deserved to be fired by Louisville," Pitino told WFAN radio. "Was I innocent of any wrongdoing? Yes I was, but I was the leader and I deserved to be fired. I need to move on and that's what I probably have learned the most."
Why is Pitino a fit for Iona, which sits in suburban New York City? New York Post reporter Howie Kussoy explained:
He’s from New York. He has an apartment in Manhattan. One of his sons lives 10 minutes from New Rochelle. He has prominent friends at Iona — including school president Seamus Carey and top booster Robert LaPenta — and has amassed so many millions that his first mid-major paycheck since 1983 (Boston University) is inconsequential.
The size of the program didn’t matter. The spotlight follows him everywhere.
Of course, Iona is now his home because no major conference came calling. Sources said Pitino was desperate to return to college basketball. Pitino publicly campaigned for the vacant St. John’s job in April, knowing the school had no interest.
St. John’s hired former Mizzou and Arkansas coach Mike Anderson instead. Given Anderson’s recruiting background in the Midwest and Mid-South regions, he seems like an odd fit.
(Sure enough, St. John’s finished 17-15 overall this season and just 5-13 in the Big East. “I despise losing. I said that from day one,” Anderson told the Post. “But it's something you have to go through to get where you want to go. It tests your patience. I know that my patience has been tested.”)
Elsewhere on the coaching front:
• Ohio Valley Conference doormat SEMO is in the midst of its coaching search after cashiering Rick Ray, one of the good guys in coaching. Some folks are pushing for Tennessee assistant coach Kim English, the former Mizzou standout who has built a nice coaching career after his brief pro playing career.
• Western Illinois gave Billy Wright the short haircut earlier this month after a six-run that produced a dismal 53-115 overall record. Point guard Kobe Webster, who averaged 17.1 points per game last season, transferred to Nebraska.
• UAB could do worse than hiring former Ole Miss coach (and UAB alumnus) Andy Kennedy after firing Rob Ehsan. Tipsheet would miss Kennedy’s work on the SEC Network, but he wants back into coaching.
• Wyoming is one of the better jobs currently open. The Cowboys collapsed the last two seasons in the Mountain West Conference under the recently fired Allen Edwards.
• Western Michigan hasn’t had a coaching search in 17 years. But Steve Hawkins got clipped after winning 291 games (against 262 losses) in Kalamazoo.
• James Madison is moving into the new 8,500-seat Atlantic Union Bank Center, so it is seeking an upgrade from Louis Rowe.
• Air Force was patient with David Pillipovich, but the academy is moving on after seven losing seasons.
• Grand Canyon is aiming high after cashiering former Phoenix Suns star Dan Majerle. It wants to become the Gonzaga of the Desert. Jerry Colangelo is driving the hiring process, so look for a high-profile hire.
• Samford fired Scott Padgett after his six seasons of sixth-place finishes or worse.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “When a coach wins a second national title -- a club that currently features just 15 names, including some of the all-time icons of the game -- he's elevated among college basketball fans. (Bill) Self had the best team in America this season: Kansas was the clear favorite to win the national championship entering the NCAA tournament with Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson, a pair of potential All-Americans, leading the way. Self recently told ESPN he doesn't intend to coach past the age of 60 (he's 57), and he's also in the middle of NCAA drama stemming from the FBI's investigation of college basketball that could result in penalties for the veteran coach. All of which means it's difficult to know how many additional opportunities Self will have to win another national title.”
Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “Rutgers -- in search of its first NCAA Tournament berth in nearly two decades -- needed a strong finish to its season to overcome a late-season swoon. And so it did. It beat Maryland at home in decisive fashion, then went on the road and outlasted Purdue at Mackey Arena. That late work padded its resume and had the Scarlet Knights as a No. 11 seed in Jerry Palm's Bracketology. And now, it's all for naught. A potential tourney berth for the first time since 1991, vanished. Maybe Rutgers gets bounced in the first round, maybe it wins it all. Either way, it's a gut punch for a program on the rise under Steve Pikiell, one of the top-two coaches in the Big Ten this season.”
Laken Littman, SI.com: “Hofstra’s basketball team can relate. The Pride had clinched a bid for the first time since 2001 by winning the Colonial Athletic Association on Tuesday. Selection Sunday would have been a monumental lifetime moment for both Hofstra and Rutgers, who had suffered two of the nation’s longest NCAA tournament droughts.”
MEGAPHONE
“We just weren’t ready for it to end. It’s one thing to lose on the court. To not even have the opportunity to play with each other again so abruptly, we weren’t ready for that. It was an emotional scene.”
Penn State star Lamar Stevens, on Jeff Goodman’s “Good and Plenty” podcast.