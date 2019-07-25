The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher. They could also use somebody with some swagger to give the rotation more of an edge.
Blue Jays hurler Marcus Stroman would be a fit on both fronts. As he came off the field Monday night during a 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians in Toronto, he yelled "This is my house!" and gestured toward the stands.
"I just thought it could be my last outing here," Stroman explained later. "So definitely wanted to show the crowd some love. Because the last seven years that I’ve been a Blue Jay, it’s been unbelievable.”
He wore a visor that read "Let me be me" when he met with reporters after the game. He does lots of stuff that rubs people the wrong way, but the man can pitch.
He does not want to leave Toronto. But the Blue Jays are one of the many American League teams in tank-and-rebuild mode, so Stroman is drawing attention from all the contending teams needing pitching.
"I've always been emotional. I feel like I've had a pretty good tenure as a Blue Jay," Stroman said. "Hopefully, this will be my third (season) throwing 200 innings or more. I feel like I’ve pitched pretty well in the best division in baseball.
"There's been no willingness from the front office to sign me, so I've just kind of come to terms with it and I'm ready to dominate, wherever that may be, absolutely dominate."
The Cardinals would have a tough time outbidding teams with more resources to get Stroman, but it would definitely be worth a try. The last time the Cardinals involved Toronto in a big play for pitching — sending Colby Rasmus and others to the Jays for Octavio Dotel, Edwin Jackson and others in 2011 — it worked out pretty well.
Here is what folks are writing about the trade deadline:
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: "No doubt, the 2019 season has been a disappointment for the New York Mets. They fancied themselves contenders coming into the season, and instead they came into Wednesday's action eight games under .500 and six games out of a postseason spot. The Mets are expected to be active sellers before next week's trade deadline, with rental players Todd Frazier, Zack Wheeler and Jason Vargas most likely to be move. Additionally, sources confirmed to CBS Sports's R.J. Anderson the Mets are listening to offers for Noah Syndergaard and Edwin Diaz."
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: "Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has been known to pull off surprises around the MLB trade deadline. This year, the approach seems to be pretty straight forward. It's all about acquiring a starting pitcher, or two, to help bolster the Yankees rotation. The Yankees need for starting pitching was clear during their just concluded home run-fueled series against the Minnesota Twins. Starters CC Sabathia, Domingo Germán and JA Happ were all hit hard. With James Paxton also coming off a rough start and the return of ace Luis Severino still far beyond the horizon, Cashman knows they’ll need reinforcements."
Dan Szymborksi, ESPN.com: "(Mike) Minor's a great story, but the Rangers don't have to trade him, and given that his FIP is more than a run worse than his ERA, a team shouldn't pay the ace retail price for Minor. He has also been somewhat fortunate in two areas: Minor has the second-best left-on-base percentage in baseball, and by ZiPS' estimate from his advanced data, he has allowed seven fewer home runs than you'd expect. Lance Lynn appears to be one of the Rangers pitchers most hurt by the team's below-average defense (23rd by BIS/UZR average), with an FIP a run better than his actual ERA. At age 32, Lynn's setting a career high for velocity and shaved half of his walk rate from 2018. The Rangers might be more interested in holding Lynn due to his longer contract, but if he becomes available, I think he's a better bet than Minor."
Clare McNear, The Ringer: "The deal was, they were supposed to be bad. They were supposed to be dismal, hopeless, and boring—unwatchable, even. And for a while, they were. Then they started to win . . . The lowly San Francisco Giants are good. If you look at the right sliver of a sample size—the month of July—you might even conclude that they are the best team in baseball: This month, they’ve won 15 of their last 18 games. In that window, they have the most hits, the most runs, the most RBIs, the most extra-base hits, and the most runs per game (6.8 through Sunday) of any team; in the National League, they have the third-best July ERA and the second-most strikeouts. They have won close games. They have won blowout games. They have overcome blown saves. They have battled back-and-forth for the lead in high-scoring slugfests and emerged victorious. They have won in extra innings, including three times in the last week. They have, in short, been very fun, not to mention very good. Just eight days ago, San Francisco was in last place in the NL West. As of Tuesday morning, the team is instead tied for second place and two games back in a close race for a wild-card berth. And now the Giants have . . . to decide: Will they carry out the plan that makes perfectly good sense and ship off talented players, most notably pitcher Madison Bumgarner and closer Will Smith, to teams that had a shot before July 1, or will they spurn other teams’ offers of untold prospects and gun for the postseason themselves?"
Emma Baccallieri, SI.com: "Zack Greinke to the Phillies. Yes, there's still an awful lot of salary owed to him, which would certainly be a complicating factor. (Though Philadelphia does have a few dozen million dollars of room before hitting the threshold for the luxury tax.) Yes, Greinke is 35 with two more seasons under contract after this one, which is going to be a point of concern, even for someone aging as gracefully as he is. And, yes, the two teams have very similar records right now. But Arizona has telegraphed that it's interested in selling (or, at least, uninterested in buying), unlike Philadelphia, who's in a tough spot after using the offseason to establish itself as a contender. The Phillies' rotation is its biggest need. So why not? Well... several reasons, beginning with the money. But it definitely qualifies as bold, and it would be pretty fun, too."
MEGAPHONE
“It’ll be fun. It’s always fun in Milwaukee. You have the Brewers fans, a lot of Cubs fans, and the place is loud.”
Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, on his team's upcoming series at Miller Park.