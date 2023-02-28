The Southeastern Conference will close out its regular season with some consequential matchups.

Alabama appears destined to earn one of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament – lots of bad murder-related publicity not withstanding – but the rest of the top SEC teams are still scrambling to improve their standing with the selection committee.

Kentucky moved safely into the middle of bracket projections with a four-game winning streak. Now they close out by playing pesky Vanderbilt at home and a fascinating finale at resurgent Arkansas. Winning out would give Kentucky a nice boost.

The Wildcats got their familiar swagger back while administering an 86-54 beating on Auburn Saturday.

So once again Kentucky coach John Calipari had a chance to crow.

“People tried to talk us out of the NCAA tournament,” Calipari reiterated after the Auburn rout. “They tried. They're out. They're done. They're awful. They're this. You play yourself in or play yourself out. And it's really never over when you have a tournament that has an automatic bid. So everybody in our league still has a chance to get in. But I just kept convincing 'em, you can't -- what they say has no effect on what we're about to do. And again, I always say, Is it their opinion or their hope? They giving you their opinion or their hope? Kind of know what it is.”

Calipari insisted he was never close to losing his mind earlier this season.

“I mean, and I'm saying this to everybody, you can stop sending me letters now and cards,” he said. “I got a stack of 'em. Everybody, I'm fine. I'm good. I mean, it's, none of it . . . .I say it, I got bazooka holes in my body. You think a bullet or an arrow? It doesn't hit skin. I'm just trying to worry about them. And if I felt bad -- you asked me about Georgia and South Carolina. I felt awful after those games. My first thought is, ‘If I feel this way, how do my players feel?’ And then I got to go back and get out of my own self's way and say, ‘Let me be about them.’”

Speaking of Auburn, the Tigers are just 3-7 in their last 10 games. They finish their regular season at Alabama (gulp) and at home to Tennessee. CBS and ESPN had Auburn as a No. 10 seed its latest projections – so another bad week could edge them closer to the cut line.

Arkansas looks ready to hit stride with top NBA prospect Nick Smith Jr. settling in after recovering from a nagging knee issue. The Razorbacks nearly upset Alabama in their last game, so they look more than ready to play at Tennessee and finish its regular season at home against Kentucky.

Speaking of Tennessee, the Volunteers have lost four of their last six games to slide down in bracket projections. And now they must face the Razorbacks in a game with major seeding implications.

Missouri can’t help itself this week with games at LSU and at home to Ole Miss. The Tigers can only hurt themselves by suffering bad losses that would give the tournament selection committee an excuse to stiff them.

Texas A&M won’t win a share of the SEC title this season, but that home game against Alabama to close its regular season offers a massive opportunity to improve its seeding. CBS had the Aggies sitting in the No. 7 slot in its latest projections.

Mississippi State rebounded from its heartbreaking loss at Missouri by knocking off the Aggies at home. That put them into “Last Four Teams” territory with the CBS and ESPN projections. The Bulldogs finish their regular season with a home game against South Carolina and a critical game at Vanderbilt before the SEC Tournament. They can't afford a slip up between now and the SEC Tournament.

Meanwhile Ole Miss got a head start on its coaching search after giving Kermit Davis the short haircut.

Now that criminal charges have been dropped against former Texas coach Chris Beard over his domestic violence incident, many Rebels fans have him atop their wish list. Beard is represented by superagent Jimmy Sexton, who also represents Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin.

If Ole Miss hires Beard, the SEC infighting could become far more intense.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college hoops:

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “For a Missouri team that has wins over Tennessee, Iowa State, Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas, closing out the regular season is a matter of protecting what's already been earned. The Tigers are seen as a likely No. 9 seed, one that will finish the season at LSU and then at home against Ole Miss. That first opponent lost 13 consecutive SEC games, and the second one just parted ways with its head coach. Winning out will keep Missouri's projected bracket position right where it is.”

Alex Hickey, Saturday Down South: “The Fighting Illini haven’t reached the second week of the Tournament since their legendary 2005 national runners-up. The door was wide open for Brad Underwood’s squad the past 2 seasons, but they stumbled against Loyola and Houston in the second round. But Underwood did something important in the transfer portal this year — he brought in guys who have actually won in March. Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech) and Matthew Mayer (Baylor) have done the thing at their previous stops, and have been the team’s best players this season. Dain Dainja didn’t play much at Baylor, but he was part of a championship culture. Freshman point guard Jayden Epps will have to play beyond his years. But if he does so, there’s no reason the Illini shouldn’t reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in 18 years.”

Isaac Trotter, 247 Sports: “There’s no question Arkansas is behind schedule. The tantalizing and terrifying was on full display in Arkansas’ 86-83 loss to Alabama. The Hogs gave Alabama everything it could handle and looked like the best team for 20 minutes. Nick Smith Jr.’s shot creation and raw talent was a much-needed shot in the arm for Arkansas. It takes time for roles to develop and gel. Arkansas really hasn’t had that time to work out the kinks, so a nine-minute dreadful stretch to start the second half was filled with mistakes and bad shots. That’s not unexpected. Everyone has those bad stretches. They just usually come in November and December against the mediocre competition in a game that you still find a way to win. Arkansas didn’t really have that luxury. Eric Musselman has proven to be one of the elite coaches in college basketball in the NCAA Tournament. He can flip game plans in a heartbeat, and he finds terrific one-on-one matchups to exploit. That stuff is vital when it’s win-or-go-home. This roster is filled with the pieces to be great, it just needs time. A deep run in the SEC Tournament would be huge for this Arkansas team to just get more minutes under their belt together because when it’s good, Arkansas is really terrifying and a No. 1 seed’s worst nightmare. And when it’s really bad, it looks like a young team who hasn’t played together much.”

Andy Katz, FoxSports.com: “The (Mississippi State) Bulldogs beat Texas A&M at home Saturday. The Bulldogs are 40 in the NET, 4-7 in Quad 1. The Bulldogs had a few tough one-possession losses against Kentucky and Missouri (in overtime). So the win over the Aggies came at the right time. The Bulldogs have won seven of their last nine games with South Carolina at home and Vanderbilt to end the SEC regular season. They are 19-10 overall, 7-9 in the SEC. But the quality wins, even out of conference notably beating TCU in overtime, could be enough to get them into the NCAA Tournament. Advancing a few rounds in the SEC tournament would certainly silence any critics.”

Kyle Boone, CBBSports.com: “After starting 4-0 in Big 12 play, No. 23 Iowa State is just 4-8 since then after taking a 61-50 home loss to last-place Oklahoma. The Cyclones shot a horrendous 31% from the floor and mustered just five second-chance points off all the misses. ISU actually led 28-23 at halftime before going ice cold with a 7 of 26 shooting performance after the break. The Sooners extended their lead to 15 points down the stretch while shooting 56.5% in the second half against an Iowa State defense that is typically stingy. Iowa State is not in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament, but five losses in the last six games are doing the Cyclones no favors in the seeding conversation as it continues to slip down the stretch. This team made the Sweet 16 as a No. 11 seed last season after entering the Big Dance on a three-game losing streak. Pulling off a similar turnaround two seasons in a row will require this team to identify some more consistent sources of offense.”

MEGAPHONE

“I've been doing this for 45 years, and I'm more excited about doing it now than I was even when I was 40, because I know it's not going to go on forever."

Nine-hundred-year-old Iona coach Rick Pitino, to CBSSports.com.