Missouri coach Dennis Gates made taking over a major college basketball program look easy this season. It’s not.

More often, the season goes like it did for our old friend Frank Martin at UMass.

The former Kansas State and South Carolina coach looked miserable as his Minutemen took a 71-38 powder on Tuesday to open the A-10 Tournament. UMass finished 15-16 overall and 6-12 in league play.

“Year Ones are complicated,” Martin said. “Year Ones are a discovery finding deal as everyone tries to understand each other and it becomes a rollercoaster at times.”

Speaking of South Carolina, the Gamecocks are 11-20 under first-year coach Lamont Paris. They went 4-14 in the Southeastern Conference and they face Ole Miss Wednesday in the SEC Tournament for the right to challenge Tennessee on Thursday.

Paris seemed eerily upbeat heading into the tourney.

“Really looking forward to that," Paris said. "I am really excited to get there and to practice. I think these next couple days of practice are going to be really fun. They are going to be fun for our guys. Our spirits are going to be incredibly high. They are now and have been. I am just looking forward to spending as much time with these guys as I possibly as I can.”

LSU is 13-18 under first-year coach Matt McMahon after going 2-16 in league play. The Tigers play Georgia with the winner moving on to take on Vanderbilt.

Georgia is 16-15 under first-year coach Mike White, but the Bulldogs were 6-12 in the SEC this season. The losing seemed to get to Georgia in its 61-55 loss to South Carolina to close the regular season.

"I didn't necessarily love all of our emotional responses down the stretch in game today,” White said Saturday. “That said, our approach and our preparation, our fight in this game I thought was really good. I thought we played really hard.”

Cleveland State has survived the loss of Gates and the various Vikings he took with him to Boone County. Iowa State assistant coach Daniyal Robinson hired on to replace Gates and led Cleveland State to a 21-13 mark and the Horizon League Tournament title game.

Alas, Northern Kentucky edged the Vikings 63-61 to grab the league’s automatic berth.

Elsewhere in the madness:

Out in the West Coast Conference Tournament, Gonzaga reminded us it’s still Gonzaga by stepping on No. 16 St. Mary’s 77-51 in the title game to give its potential NCAA Tournament seeding bump.

Drew Valentine has work to do. Loyola Chicago’s transition to the A-10 went about as badly as possible. The Ramblers finished 10-21 with their 72-67 loss to St. Joseph’s Tuesday.

Perennial Division I doormat Kennesaw State won the ASUN Tournament to reach the Big Dance for the first time in school history. This is a big deal because the Owls went 1-28 in 2019-20. Their 26-8 mark this season is the school’s first winning record since climbing up to D-I in 2005-06. Their miracle-working coach is Amir Abdur-Rahim, a former assistant coach at Murray State, Texas A&M and Georgia.

Here is what folks are writing about March Madness:

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “On Champ Week Thursday 2023, we'll see bubble repercussions in no fewer than six and quite possibly seven conference tournaments. At-large bids will be sealed or jeopardized that day and evening in the ACC, Big Ten, Conference USA, Mountain West, Pac-12 and SEC tournaments. Who knows, bubble teams from the Big 12 could be joining that fun Thursday as well. Seven conference tournaments to track, all within the span of a few hours. Even Bubble Watch teams that appear to be on relatively solid ground in terms of selection have high hopes for this week. ‘Should be in’ teams like Auburn and Memphis, to name but two, will try to play their way into better and less daunting spots in the field of 68. Of course it's not all fun and (literal) games this time of year. In addition to being wildly entertaining, Champ Week is also inherently random if not downright unfair. Bubble teams in the Big 12, for example, derive all the benefits of a slim 10-team bracket stuffed with NCAA tournament locks. Win even one game and you're guaranteed a golden opportunity against a Kansas or a Texas. Clemson, on the other hand, has been done no bubble favors by earning a double-bye in a five-round, 15-team ACC bracket. The Tigers are desperately trying to play their way off of the ‘next four out’ list and into the field of 68. Brad Brownell's team may or may not see an at-large-quality opponent in its first game in the quarterfinals. Even if Clemson reaches the semifinals the best-case scenario there is a game against Virginia. It's not clear a neutral-floor victory over the Cavaliers would be enough by itself to vault the Tigers into the NCAA tournament.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Top-seeded Alabama won the SEC outright, but the Crimson Tide are entering the postseason fresh off a loss at Texas A&M and are grappling with off-court distractions surrounding star freshman Brandon Miller. With the No. 2 seed Aggies hot and No. 3 seed Kentucky rounding into form, this tournament could be wide open. No. 9 seed Mississippi State arguably has the most at stake as the Bulldogs enter as one of Palm's ‘Last Four in’ but No. 7 seed Auburn and No. 6 seed Vanderbilt are technically bubble teams as well. The Commodores face an uphill battle to at-large status following an injury to star center Liam Robbins but could turn some heads with a win over No. 3 seed Kentucky in a potential quarterfinal matchup.”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “On Dec. 20, Texas A&M looked like a massive disappointment. The Aggies were one of the last teams left out of the 2022 NCAA tournament, then made a run to the NIT championship game and were projected to take the next step. Yet two months into this season, they were just 6-5 overall and had just lost at home to Wofford -- to go with a neutral-court loss to Murray State in November. Since then, they've gone 17-3 overall, ripping off win after win after win in SEC play. The Aggies finished the regular season with victories in eight of their last nine to go 15-3 in SEC play, just one game back of Alabama. It's been an incredible in-season turnaround by Buzz Williams. And it was capped over the weekend with a 67-61 victory over the Crimson Tide. A&M led by as many as 15 points in the first half, playing at its pace, keeping Alabama out of transition and forcing the Tide into difficult and early-possession 3-point shots. Alabama came all the way back to take the lead in the second half, but A&M went on another run to pull away down the stretch.”

Eddie Timanus, USA Today: “In the span of four days, the Wolverines played two games on the road that included three overtimes. First, they fell short in two extra periods Thursday at Illinois after blowing a lead in the first overtime. Then Indiana rallied in second half against Michigan to extend the game and the Hoosiers prevailed. The two near-misses of Quad 1 opportunities left the Wolverines with some serious work to do in the Big Ten tournament. At 17-14, at least a couple wins are likely needed in Chicago to reach the field of 68 and even that might not be enough.”

Isaac Trotter, 247 Sports: “Close games can feel like a coin flip. Juwan Howard could really use a 50-50 split in tight games right now. After a devastating 75-73 overtime loss to Indiana, Michigan has now lost 12 of its 14 games this season by two possessions or less (or in overtime). That’s crushing. Michigan is 4-12 in two possession and/or overtime games this season. If that number is 8-8 or even 7-9, Michigan is safely in the Big Dance and we’re talking about how no one wants to play a team with Kobe Bufkin, Jett Howard, Doug McDaniel and Hunter Dickinson in its starting lineup. Winning close games is a skill, but Michigan has not been very good at it under Howard. Michigan is now just 13-21 (38.2%) in two-possession and/or overtime games under Howard.”

Bryan Fischer, FoxSports.com: “A sub-par non-conference slate has hampered the Pac-12 when it comes to NCAA Tournament bids, but this week in Vegas could prove to be critical for several bubble teams that still have a shot at making it into the big dance. ASU is 20-11 overall and defines the bubble line with a No. 65 NET ranking and a 4-5 mark against Quad 1 teams. They need to handle Oregon State convincingly in the opening round on Wednesday and would seriously benefit from an upset of USC on Thursday. The Sun Devils have a chance at getting into the field if they can look the part in the semifinals, but would really feel good about their chances if they make it all the way to Saturday.”

Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “I love conference tournament week. We’ve gotten so far removed from having meaningful sports on during a weekday afternoon that I genuinely look forward to conference tournament week, no matter how significant or insignificant it is. If enjoying Texas A&M and Mizzou play at 1:30 on a Thursday afternoon is wrong, I don’t want to be right. But that’s my problem. I believe it has lost its value. Once used as a tool to truly crown a champion, now it just feels more like a money grab than a necessary metric for the selection committee. What about the bubble teams, you ask? We can determine worthy NCAA Tournament teams without conference tournaments. After all, there are bubble teams entering the week and at the conclusion of the week. What about the poor teams on the outside looking in who want a chance at The Big Dance? I don’t know. How about be better November-February? In the event that the NCAA Tournament field expands and more games will be required to win a national title, it just feels like we can have even better buildup to the NCAA Tournament if conference championships went by the wayside. I’d rather teams get a week off to get healthy than play 3 or 4 games in as many days in an effort to win a secondary title. It would put even more emphasis on winning that regular-season conference crown, too.”

MEGAPHONE

“Arkansas is seeded 10th in the SEC tournament, but based on the NET they're the 18th seed in the NCAA tournament. You go figure that one. What a great reward.”

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl.