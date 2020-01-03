Tipsheet: Flaherty ranks among MLB's top pitchers, most underpaid players

Mike Axisa , CBSSports.com : “The Chicago White Sox continued their active offseason Thursday, though this time they did not bring in another new player. Instead, they locked up one of their own. The Chisox signed top prospect Luis Robert to a six-year extension with $50 million. The deal could swell to eight years and $88 million. Robert is expected to now be the Opening Day center fielder. Last season Robert, 22, authored a .328/.376/.624 batting line with 32 home runs and 36 stolen bases at three minor-league levels, including a .297/.341/.634 line in 47 Triple-A games. In a more sane universe, Robert would have been a September call-up, but Chicago did not want to start his service-time clock. The contract ensures no games will be played with his service time going forward. Signing prospects to long-term contracts before they make their MLB debut is a relatively new trend. The Astros were the first to do it with first baseman Jon Singleton a few years back, and other clubs have since caught on.”

Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com: “The chances of a Nolan Arenado trade this offseason have climbed to around 50 percent, multiple sources told MLB.com in recent days. But the Dodgers -- Arenado’s favorite team while growing up in Southern California -- are not the most likely destination for the All-Star third baseman. The Rockies, sensitive to the public perception of trading a franchise player less than one year after he signed a contract extension, are wary of compounding the potential frustration of Colorado fans by dealing Arenado to a division rival. One source said that as many as a half-dozen teams are in contact with the Rockies regarding the possibility of an Arenado trade. The Braves, Rangers and Nationals are believed to be among the group. The Cubs also loom as a possible suitor, especially if they trade former National League MVP Kris Bryant in a move to obtain young pitching. In order to part with Arenado, the Rockies likely need to obtain a controllable first baseman or center fielder. Nationals center fielder Victor Robles is an ideal fit, but it does not appear the defending World Series champs are willing to move him in a deal for Arenado or Bryant.”