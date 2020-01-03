Tipsheet: Flaherty ranks among MLB's top pitchers, most underpaid players

Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty is the biggest bargain in baseball today.
ESPN’s Buster Olney reminded us of that fact when he recently tanked Flaherty as the sixth-best starter in the majors, behind only Gerrit Cole, Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer.
Olney wrote:
He's got the athleticism and power of a modern-day Bob Gibson, and after some early-season inconsistency, Flaherty dominated in August and September. After the All-Star break, he had a 0.91 ERA, allowing just 48 hits and an opponents' slash line of .142/.208/.217 . . . that is the third lowest mark of its kind all time. Nobody who has hit against him would be surprised if he challenged for the top spot on this board next year -- he's just 24 years old.
Here is what the Olney’s top five pitchers will earn in 2020:
- Cole: $36 million.
- De Grom: $25.5 million.
- Verlander: $33 million.
- Strasburg: $35 million.
- Scherzer: $35.9 million.
Last year Flaherty made $562,100. He did not agree to that amount -- the club imposed it upon him under its CBA rights. That is something he will surely remember in any future bargaining with the team.
Flaherty once again lacks arbitration leverage in 2020, so he will make a tiny fraction of his real value.
(He is just one more example of why the next CBA must allow players to gain arbitration rights and free agency sooner. Baseball is exploiting the heck out of young players.)
Flaherty understands the business side of sports better than a lot of players. The Cardinals used leverage to underpay him and Flaherty will surely use every bit of his leverage, when he gains it, to command top dollar.
That begs an unhappy question for fans in these parts: How long can the Cardinals keep him?
This team controls him for four more years. Under the current collective bargaining agreement, his first of his three arbitration years comes in 2021.
The Cardinals would no doubt love to lock him into a contract extension reaching into Flaherty’s free-agency years, but that won’t be easy.
The franchise better put real money on the table. The Chicago White Sox just guaranteed outfielder Luis Robert $50 million over six years before he took his first big-league at bat.
Robert doesn't carry the high injury risk of a pitcher, but then again he will never be as valuable as one of the top six starting pitchers in baseball.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Chicago White Sox continued their active offseason Thursday, though this time they did not bring in another new player. Instead, they locked up one of their own. The Chisox signed top prospect Luis Robert to a six-year extension with $50 million. The deal could swell to eight years and $88 million. Robert is expected to now be the Opening Day center fielder. Last season Robert, 22, authored a .328/.376/.624 batting line with 32 home runs and 36 stolen bases at three minor-league levels, including a .297/.341/.634 line in 47 Triple-A games. In a more sane universe, Robert would have been a September call-up, but Chicago did not want to start his service-time clock. The contract ensures no games will be played with his service time going forward. Signing prospects to long-term contracts before they make their MLB debut is a relatively new trend. The Astros were the first to do it with first baseman Jon Singleton a few years back, and other clubs have since caught on.”
Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com: “The chances of a Nolan Arenado trade this offseason have climbed to around 50 percent, multiple sources told MLB.com in recent days. But the Dodgers -- Arenado’s favorite team while growing up in Southern California -- are not the most likely destination for the All-Star third baseman. The Rockies, sensitive to the public perception of trading a franchise player less than one year after he signed a contract extension, are wary of compounding the potential frustration of Colorado fans by dealing Arenado to a division rival. One source said that as many as a half-dozen teams are in contact with the Rockies regarding the possibility of an Arenado trade. The Braves, Rangers and Nationals are believed to be among the group. The Cubs also loom as a possible suitor, especially if they trade former National League MVP Kris Bryant in a move to obtain young pitching. In order to part with Arenado, the Rockies likely need to obtain a controllable first baseman or center fielder. Nationals center fielder Victor Robles is an ideal fit, but it does not appear the defending World Series champs are willing to move him in a deal for Arenado or Bryant.”
Andy McCullough, The Athletic: “Boston does not have to trade Mookie Betts. The franchise functioned before his arrival, and it will exist after his retirement. Boston does not have to trade Mookie Betts, either. The Red Sox do not have to deal him now just because his contract expires this coming November. But it would be a true shame not to exult in the feats and skills of Betts as he approaches a potential departure from the Red Sox. The stars who powered the lineup in 2018 remain in place: Betts, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Andrew Benintendi. If this is Betts’ last go-round with Boston, his team should make the most of it. And enjoy his performance while it lasts.”
MEGAPHONE
“I hope everyone has that conversation about Curt Flood on the bus.”
Cole, after signing with the Yankees, giving a shout-out to MLB’s labor pioneer.