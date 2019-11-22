The Blues beat the Calgary Flames 5-0 Thursday and it could have been 10-0.
Flames goaltender David Rittich made one crazy save after another to keep things from getting totally out of hand.
"We have to be better," Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau said. "We have to work harder, be smarter with the puck. We didn’t do that tonight, up and down the lineup. It’s frustrating. We left (Rittich) out to dry there a lot tonight. So we have to be better.”
The Flames, a 107-point team last season, are in a free fall this season. Their winless streak has reached six games at 0-5-1.
Opponents have outscored them 20-3 in their last five games. They haven't held a lead in 348 minutes and 42 seconds.
And it was easy to see why after watching them play the Blues.
“I think I can speak for everyone here — we know we have a better team than we’ve been showing the last few games," defenseman Rasmus Andersson said.
They coughed up turnover after turnover after turnover. That created the sort of free-wheeling game that makes Blues coach Craig Berube wince, but it's tough to fault the Blues for opening up to have some fun.
After this fiasco, the Flames shut the door to their dressing room and held a team meeting. How did the meeting go?
“Just a lot of honesty between guys,” Flames captain Mark Giordano said. “We all love each other in here. But at the end of the day, sometimes you have to be honest with the guys you’re closest to, and it’s a good thing.
“I think we’ll get together again tonight at the team meal and hash it out, and hopefully we can get some real positives from hearing guys speak.”
The Flames have now fallen to 10-13-3 overall and 4-9-1 on the road, with three more games on their current trip.
“Each guy look in the mirror, figure out what you can do better to help this team win, and we’ll be able to get out of this thing,” Gaudreau said. “Everyone steps it up a little bit more, everyone pushes a little bit more, starting in practice and follows into games, and we’ll be alright.”
Coach Bill Peters has to be in peril, especially with cashiered Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock suddenly available down at the coaching mart. He appreciated how his team leaders stepped up after the loss.
“That’s good that they did that here tonight,” Peters said. “It’s all about accountability. ... The only way we can get out of it is by holding each other accountable and working together and finding solutions.”
Here is what folks have been writing about the Flames:
Wes Gilbertson, Calgary Sun: "It was a 90s-themed night at Enterprise Center, a chance for St. Louis Blues fans to re-live songs, scoreboard graphics and home sweaters from a couple of decades ago. The Calgary Flames simply want to turn back the clock a couple of weeks. You know . . . to when they notched their most recent win. The good ol’ days. After Thursday’s 5-0 drubbing from the Blues, the Flames’ winless skid has now stretched to six in a row. On this night, both frustrated and fed up, they closed the door for a players-only post-game meeting, a candid chit-chat that lasted about 10 minutes . . . It’s been a while since there were many positives for this discouraged crew. The Flames’ latest victory was way back on Nov. 7. In a half-dozen dates since then, they have been out-scored by a 23-5 margin. Yikes. What’s worse, they haven’t owned a single lead during that slumpy span. According to Sportsnet’s stat-crunchers, that’s the longest stretch in franchise history without ever being ahead on the scoreboard. Sheesh."
Eric Francis, Sportsnet: "It was three Sutters ago the Calgary Flames last went seven straight games giving up the first goal. It was 1997-98 and Brian Sutter’s team was terrible, missing the playoffs by 11 points. The struggles of the current Flames squad plunged to new lows Thursday night when a St. Louis Blues goal 12 minutes into the first frame set a new franchise record. That’s an unprecedented eight straight games allowing the first goal, setting the stage for their sixth-straight loss. Terrible, once again. Fresh off of ending a 167-minute goal drought, the Flames started a new streak, now 64:16 minutes long following their 5-0 loss in St. Louis. For those keeping track, the Flames have scored just five goals in their last six outings and have allowed the first goal in 17 of 25 games. The team had a player’s only meeting after the game. They are also getting dangerously close to a desperation roster shakeup by the GM. Plenty to contemplate. Perhaps the most demoralizing aspect of the team’s latest beatdown is that the Flames played well. The effort and the chances were there, but so were the mental mistakes that have cost them on so many nights of late."
Jeremy Stanford, The Hockey Writers: "The Flames, after finishing atop the Western Conference standings last season, got bounced in a mere five games by Colorado, and are now at the outside of the playoff picture looking in. They are fortunate to not be further behind than they are, playing in a weak Pacific Division. The Leafs are also outside of the playoffs, and after two consecutive summers spent locking in big talent to big contracts, they now need to fight in a much tougher division to prove that money was not wasted. The Flames have been dubbed by some NHL personalities as 'Leafs West.' Flames fans will undoubtedly cringe when they hear that, but it’s not an unfair comparison. Both teams broke 100 points in the 2018-19 standings but were bounced out in the first round of the playoffs. Both teams have (allegedly) coveted talent in their top-six forwards, emphasizing speed and skill as top priorities. And both teams, after going through inexcusable losing streaks mid-November, began to have their head coaches called into question by fans and news personalities alike."
MEGAPHONE
"Frustration would be the right word and we have to stay together and work our way through it and become the team we know we're capable of coming . . . When you struggle to score, and we've struggled to score here recently, you start hanging out more in the offensive zone and you start hoping for a bounce and all of sudden you're vulnerable in transition. We have to clean that up."
• Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters, on his team's implosion.
Blues Quick Hits
ROBERT THOMAS: CENTER OF ATTENTION?
QUESTION: Robert Thomas literally has eyes in the back of his head. Although sometimes it appears he's hesitant with the puck, do you see him getting a shot at centering the first line at some point?
JT: The No. 1 line? That could be a few years down the road. Remember Schenn and O'Reilly are also under contract for many more years. For Thomas, the immediate goal is to stay at center for the near future.
That pass was unbelievable by Thomas. He was literally looking in the stands when he made it (or at least that's where his face was looking). How about this for next season? A Kid Line of Kostin-Thomas-Kyrou?
Follow-up: Seems Thomas has been a step or two ahead of his linemates, and often catches them off-guard with a pass they weren't expecting. Hopefully playing with more skilled players will make his vision more productive.
JT: I think most of his teammates have learned or are learning to keep their sticks down and be ready for the puck when the Blues are in the offensive zone. Sundqvist said Tuesday night that he's learned to get Thomas the puck as quickly as possible on possessions because of Thomas' speed up the ice and puck-handling ability. However, I still think Thomas needs to look for his own shot more often.
WASTING KOSTIN'S TIME?
COMMENT: At this point, Kostin is wasted in the NHL. If Berube isn't going to play him, let him keep developing in the AHL.
JT: Over the long term, I agree with you. Over the short term, any exposure to the NHL is of great benefit for Kostin. Just being around the NHL scene, seeing how the players prepare, practice, study video, etc. And also seeing what the pace and tempo is not only of games but of practice. But yeah, the guy needs more than than 6 minutes a game.
I asked Berube on Wednesday about the playing time vs. Tampa; Berube says it was on him, not anything that Kostin did or didn't do against the Lightning. Berube frequently shortens his lines in tight games — basically using just three — in close games. And this season, the vast majority of games have been close.
The Blues, by the way, are 9-0-5 in one-goal games. Berube said he went to three lines much of Tuesday's game.
HOW BAD IS TARASENKO'S INJURY?
QUESTION: What's the feared prognosis of Tarasenko's shoulder? Will it be recurring?
JT: The most interesting thing that Tarasenko said when we talked to him after the Minnesota/western Canada trip was that it wasn't the same type of injury this time. The inference I took from that is that this one wasn't as serious as the last surgery — which was said by the Blues to be a total reconstruct. We'll see.
Follow-up: You think Tarasenko will be back early? What’s your gut?
JT: He came back early last time. But even then it was about 5 full months. Also, if they can wait until the playoffs, assuming the Blues make the playoffs, there are no cap ramifications in terms of any players they might sign in his absence.
DID BLUES LOSE THE FABBRI TRADE?
COMMENT: It's only a handful of games, but it looks as though Robby Fabbri is playing well for Detroit. It may end up looking like Army got his pocket picked.
JT: Hard to disagree with you at the moment. That's for sure. In just six games with the Red Wings, Fabbri's already seventh on the team in scoring (3G, 4A). He's getting 16 minutes of ice time per game and is plus-1. And the Red Wings have perked up in the won-loss column, going 3-1-2 since the trade. Let's see where things stand at the end of the season.
As for de la Rose, Berube thinks he has more to his game, but it's clear he hasn't shown much so far in St. Louis.
Follow-up: Was there some problem between Fabbri and the Blues? Seems like he would have gotten a shot once No. 91 got hurt.
JT: He just never seemed to fit the Berube style which demands defense, physical play, digging in corners, etc. I don't think Berube saw all that on a consistent basis with Fabbri.
STIFF COMPETITION FOR PETRO?
COMMENT: Pietrangelo is having what is CLEARLY his best season, at the exact same time John Carlson in Washington is doing his best Paul Coffey impersonation, Dougie Hamilton wants everyone to mistake him for Ray Bourque, and Cale Makar is on pace to set all kinds of rookie records for defenseman scoring. Pietro is playing like a Norris winner, except that if this keeps up, he won't even be a finalist.
JT: Couldn't agree more. And I think we all would agree, Norris voters are influenced by point totals.
How different are things this year for Petro than a year ago at this time when he was struggling and a lot of you — no names — wanted him to be traded. His play this year reminds me of how he started the '17-18 season — my first year on the beat — and before he was injured in Detroit in early January. What I'm noticing,too, is some of the defensive work Pietrangelo is doing, sometimes little subtle things — to gain possession or stop a scoring chance.
Right now, at least he'd get in the All-Star Game, right here in St. Louis.
ASSESSING PARAYKO'S PLAY
QUESTION: It seems Parayko has lost the physical edge he had several games ago. He is clearly more effective when he plays more like Chris Pronger. Is Chief pressing him to play meaner? On another note, I don't know how D-men can try and block one of his slap shots.
JT: You could be right, but I haven't really noticed that. I have noticed that he's blocking a lot of shots this year. He's been the team leader or tied for the team lead in blocks at least seven games this year. I'm sure Berube has talked to him about being more aggressive — that's something Berube wants in all his players across the board.
And no, I would not want to be in the way of a Parayko slap shot.
IT ALL STARTS WITH THE 'D' AND THE GOALIE
COMMENT: I'm going to take the optimistic view on the early part of the season. The gritty, veteran team knows how to win and it shows, especially in close games. There's still a lot of room for improvement, however, even though I thought they played very well against Tampa Bay.
JT: When I talked to Matthew Tkachuk in Calgary on that Blues road trip, he made it crystal clear: It all starts with the defense and the goaltending with the Blues. Their D-corps is very good, and maybe a little underrated in the overall hockey world. And with a guy like Binnington in goal you've got to feel that you've got a chance to win every night. (Allen seems to have found a groove in his last two games as well.)
The question is, can they generate enough offense over the long haul without Tarasenko. And if they lose another core offensive player for an extended period due to injury, they could have a problem.
CALLING UP KYROU
QUESTION: How long before Jordan Kyrou is called up?
JT: That's a good question. Ideally, I think the Blues would like to keep Kyrou with the big club once they call him back. No Sammy Blais Expressway to San Antonio, as was the case for Blais the past two years.
If Kyrou keeps playing at this point-a-game pace in the AHL, is a couple of more weeks enough? One month?
EXPECT MORE FROM SCHWARTZ?
COMMENT: Schwartz doesn't seem to be the prolific scorer that was advertised. Could the Blues look for outside help up front in the form of an true scorer (25+ goals) with the long-term absence (and questionable long-term health) of Tarasenko? There still seems to be an obvious need for scoring.
THOMAS: Schwartz had 12 goals over the first three Blues playoff series last year. So we've all seen what he's capable of doing. Last year, he didn't get his fifth goal until Feb. 16, so he's off to a better start. Throw in his 12 assists and he's off to a decent start, certainly much better than last year. So let's see if he approaches 20 goals this season.
The Blues, like basically all teams, can always use more goal scorers. I'm sure they're hoping for more from Robert Thomas as the season continues, for O'Reilly to pick up his pace, etc.
BINNINGTON STANDING TALL
COMMENT: A big question going into this season was whether Binnington had staying power or if he was just a goalie on a great run last year. Do we have enough evidence now to say he's the real deal? Two things convinced me: He's continued to bounce back when he's had a rough game. And, when Army said Binnington had been "OK," Binnington clearly took that as a challenge and upped his game.
JT: I think as the season goes along, I'm leaning towards, yes, he will have staying power. I think just about every season you'd take a 2.31 goals-against average — which has Binnington ranked fourth in the league this season among goalies with at least 10 appearances. And his save percentage of .920 is 10th among goalies with at least 10 starts.
It's an interesting point you make about Binnington's play improving since the "he's been OK" remark by Armstrong. Coincidence? Or cause and effect?
WHAT BECOMES OF JAKE ALLEN?
QUESTION: Is Jake Allen still wearing the Blue Note in April?
JT: Based on the way Allen's played the past two games, I'd say he stays. He's played very well, and if that continues, why move him? And I think the answer is at least partly related to Ville Husso's development in San Antonio. Husso is playing better so far this season than in his injury-plagued 2018-19 campaign, but his overall numbers aren't jaw-dropping: 5-4-4, 2.66 goals against, .907 save percentage.
LIKE ALI AND COSELL?
COMMENT: You and Binnington are Howard Cosell and Muhammad Ali.
JT: We have an interesting relationship. It's all in fun. I like that he's different than most hockey players. Never quite sure what he's going to say.
On Tuesday night, I got the distinct impression that he wasn't happy about the official stat sheet listing Tampa Bay with just 18 shots on goal.
I've joked with him that I've been unwittingly responsible for helping him establish his brand. ("Do I look nervous?, etc.") I'm squirreling away some of his memorable quotes, and when it reaches 10 gems, we're going to publish a list on STLtoday.com and get reader feedback. I'm at about 6-7 now.
FAULK'S ISSUES?
QUESTION: Is one of Faulk's biggest problems the fact that he never carries the puck into the offensive zone? More than any other D, it seems like he always dumps it along the half boards instead of taking a few more strides and letting his teammates establish position.
JT: Yeah, I've noticed that, too. And yeah, there are times when you'd like to see him keep carrying the puck. To me, he still looks just a little unsure of himself with the puck.
WOULD MAROON PLAY HERE AGAIN?
QUESTION: Do you see Maroon donning a Blues sweater again before his career is over?
JT: I doubt it. And in a way, that's good. The lasting memory will be of that goal against Dallas in double-overtime.