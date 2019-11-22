Subscribe for 99¢
Blues take on Calgary Flames at the Enterprise Center

St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford is grabbed from behind by Calgary Flames center Zac Rinaldo during the third period of the Blues 5-0 win at home against the Calgary Flames on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

 Troy Stolt

The Blues beat the Calgary Flames 5-0 Thursday and it could have been 10-0.

Flames goaltender David Rittich made one crazy save after another to keep things from getting totally out of hand.

"We have to be better," Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau said. "We have to work harder, be smarter with the puck. We didn’t do that tonight, up and down the lineup. It’s frustrating. We left (Rittich) out to dry there a lot tonight. So we have to be better.”

The Flames, a 107-point team last season, are in a free fall this season. Their winless streak has reached six games at 0-5-1.

Opponents have outscored them 20-3 in their last five games. They haven't held a lead in 348 minutes and 42 seconds.

And it was easy to see why after watching them play the Blues.

“I think I can speak for everyone here — we know we have a better team than we’ve been showing the last few games," defenseman Rasmus Andersson said.

They coughed up turnover after turnover after turnover. That created the sort of free-wheeling game that makes Blues coach Craig Berube wince, but it's tough to fault the Blues for opening up to have some fun.

After this fiasco, the Flames shut the door to their dressing room and held a team meeting. How did the meeting go?

“Just a lot of honesty between guys,” Flames captain Mark Giordano said. “We all love each other in here. But at the end of the day, sometimes you have to be honest with the guys you’re closest to, and it’s a good thing.

“I think we’ll get together again tonight at the team meal and hash it out, and hopefully we can get some real positives from hearing guys speak.”

The Flames have now fallen to 10-13-3 overall and 4-9-1 on the road, with three more games on their current trip.

“Each guy look in the mirror, figure out what you can do better to help this team win, and we’ll be able to get out of this thing,” Gaudreau said. “Everyone steps it up a little bit more, everyone pushes a little bit more, starting in practice and follows into games, and we’ll be alright.”

Coach Bill Peters has to be in peril, especially with cashiered Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock suddenly available down at the coaching mart. He appreciated how his team leaders stepped up after the loss.

“That’s good that they did that here tonight,” Peters said. “It’s all about accountability. ... The only way we can get out of it is by holding each other accountable and working together and finding solutions.”

Here is what folks have been writing about the Flames:

Wes Gilbertson, Calgary Sun: "It was a 90s-themed night at Enterprise Center, a chance for St. Louis Blues fans to re-live songs, scoreboard graphics and home sweaters from a couple of decades ago. The Calgary Flames simply want to turn back the clock a couple of weeks. You know . . . to when they notched their most recent win. The good ol’ days. After Thursday’s 5-0 drubbing from the Blues, the Flames’ winless skid has now stretched to six in a row. On this night, both frustrated and fed up, they closed the door for a players-only post-game meeting, a candid chit-chat that lasted about 10 minutes . . . It’s been a while since there were many positives for this discouraged crew. The Flames’ latest victory was way back on Nov. 7. In a half-dozen dates since then, they have been out-scored by a 23-5 margin. Yikes. What’s worse, they haven’t owned a single lead during that slumpy span. According to Sportsnet’s stat-crunchers, that’s the longest stretch in franchise history without ever being ahead on the scoreboard. Sheesh."

Eric Francis, Sportsnet: "It was three Sutters ago the Calgary Flames last went seven straight games giving up the first goal. It was 1997-98 and Brian Sutter’s team was terrible, missing the playoffs by 11 points. The struggles of the current Flames squad plunged to new lows Thursday night when a St. Louis Blues goal 12 minutes into the first frame set a new franchise record. That’s an unprecedented eight straight games allowing the first goal, setting the stage for their sixth-straight loss. Terrible, once again. Fresh off of ending a 167-minute goal drought, the Flames started a new streak, now 64:16 minutes long following their 5-0 loss in St. Louis. For those keeping track, the Flames have scored just five goals in their last six outings and have allowed the first goal in 17 of 25 games. The team had a player’s only meeting after the game. They are also getting dangerously close to a desperation roster shakeup by the GM. Plenty to contemplate. Perhaps the most demoralizing aspect of the team’s latest beatdown is that the Flames played well. The effort and the chances were there, but so were the mental mistakes that have cost them on so many nights of late."

Jeremy Stanford, The Hockey Writers: "The Flames, after finishing atop the Western Conference standings last season, got bounced in a mere five games by Colorado, and are now at the outside of the playoff picture looking in. They are fortunate to not be further behind than they are, playing in a weak Pacific Division. The Leafs are also outside of the playoffs, and after two consecutive summers spent locking in big talent to big contracts, they now need to fight in a much tougher division to prove that money was not wasted. The Flames have been dubbed by some NHL personalities as 'Leafs West.' Flames fans will undoubtedly cringe when they hear that, but it’s not an unfair comparison. Both teams broke 100 points in the 2018-19 standings but were bounced out in the first round of the playoffs. Both teams have (allegedly) coveted talent in their top-six forwards, emphasizing speed and skill as top priorities. And both teams, after going through inexcusable losing streaks mid-November, began to have their head coaches called into question by fans and news personalities alike."

MEGAPHONE

"Frustration would be the right word and we have to stay together and work our way through it and become the team we know we're capable of coming . . . When you struggle to score, and we've struggled to score here recently, you start hanging out more in the offensive zone and you start hoping for a bounce  and all of sudden you're vulnerable in transition. We have to clean that up."

• Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters, on his team's implosion.

Blues Quick Hits

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.




Tags

Jeff Gordon is an online sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments