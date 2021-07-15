Tipsheet: Flames shoot down Tkachuk speculation as NHL market heats up

During an interview on NHL Radio, TSN reporter Eric Francis didn’t doubt that Calgary Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk would return home to St. Louis and become a Blue some day.
But Francis dismissed speculation that Tkachuk wants out now and the Blues could land him this summer. Francis asked Flames general manager Brad Treliving about this matter directly.
“There's nothing to it,” Treliving said Monday.
Tkachuk will make $7 million this season, then become a restricted free agent next summer. While offer sheets on RFAs are rare -- because they don't work -- it's possible that the Flames might trade Tkachuk then if he won't sign a long-term deal in Calgary.
In the meantime Treliving has some front-burner issues to handle. He is one of many, many GMs who could be active this month.
“I’m certainly open to exploring any avenue available to make our team better,” he said. “We didn’t meet the expectations we had of our team, so we’ve got to look at how we can make it better.”
JForward Johnny Gaudreau seems open to staying in Calgary, despite years-long speculation that he wanted to move his career back home to the U.S.
But Gaudreau would be due a raise from his $6.75 million salary on an extension and the Flames must think long and hard about making that commitment
Center Sean Monahan would be an easier player to part with, given his offensive decline. Defenseman Mark Giordano seems likely to depart via the expansion draft, since the team is expected to protect younger defensemen.
Giordano, the team's well-respected captain, turns 38 in October. He will carry a $6.75 million cap hit in his final contract year.
“As we get towards putting in lists and all the rest of it we communicate to our guys the way we normally would,” Treliving said. “Him and I have had a lot of conversations. We’ll see where everything goes here in the next little bit. I’ve kept Gio apprised of stuff and we talk often. That’s not anything new. With the expansion stuff, we’ll see how all that plays out. Sometimes you’ve got to make tough calls.”
Elsewhere in the NHL:
- Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko has generated some interest around the league, but his $7.5 million salary cap hit and his $9.5 million actual 2021-22 salary will be hard to move.
- Then again, Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman moved Duncan Keith and all of his $5.5 million salary cap hit to the Edmonton Oilers. Keith is pushing 38, so folks are wondering why Oilers GM Ken Holland would commit that much cap space to a declining player.
- One factor in Edmonton: The team is worried that defenseman Oscar Klefbom won’t make it back from shoulder surgery this season after missing the last one after his repairs.
- Similarly, the Montreal Canadiens are concerned that defenseman/captain Shea Weber could miss next season due to ankle, knee and thumb surgeries. So he could be exposed to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft.
- Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, a former first overall pick of the Blues, has agreed to be exposed to the Kraken as well. He has been sidelined by concussion-like symptoms. The ‘Lanche are trying to protect as many of their good young defensemen as possible.
- The looming expansion draft may also explain why the team has not signed unrestricted free agent Gabriel Landeskog yet. The team has to save long-term cap space for defenseman Cale Makar and center Nathan MacKinnon, but it’s still hard to imagine the ‘Lanche letting their captain leave. There are plenty of lesser players they can sacrifice to make the numbers work.
- As colleague Jim Thomas noted, the Blues would love to bid on Landeskog if he went to market. But GM Doug Armstrong has enforced a salary scale here, so if Gabriel decides to chase every last dollar he’s unlikely to find it here.
- The Wild have tons of cap space for the coming season after buying out Ryan Suter and Zach Parise. But that move will put nearly $13 million in dead cap dollars on the ledger for 2022-23 and nearly $15 million in the following two years. So now is the time for GM Bill Guerin to accelerate his youth movement.
- The Buffalo Sabres got Jeff Skinner to waive no-movement protection so he can be exposed to the Kraken. So that is one fewer headache for beleaguered GM Kevyn Adams.
Here is what folks are writing about the market:
Elliotte Friedman, Sportsnet: “There were rumors Jack Eichel backed away from the disc replacement surgery and would consider a fusion instead, but several sources refuted that. Not true. There was a time I thought a trade might happen sooner rather than later, but after the expansion draft looks more likely. Who’s in there? My guess is Anaheim, Calgary, Minnesota and Vegas, with Boston, the Rangers and possibly Los Angeles on the periphery. Tough to read the Kings on this one. The Sabres are looking for youth. High-level prospects and picks. The complicating part is Buffalo’s been very careful with Eichel’s medical records. They want to make sure trading partners are serious before allowing access.”
Darren Dreger, TSN: “There's some things that Bill Guerin is definitely going to be in the market for but to facilitate a double buyout of this magnitude you clearly needed a full buy-in from ownership of the Minnesota Wild into the direction that the General Manager Bill Guerin intends on taking the Minnesota Wild. This is months of discussions to get to this point. Yes, we know Kirill Kaprizov is a priority. Likewise is Kevin Fiala. But beyond that we also know the Minnesota Wild would love to add a top line center. Now they've been linked with interest to Jack Eichel of the Buffalo Sabres. I believe that the Wild are going to make an offer, a trade offer on Jack Eichel, but they're also not going to blow their cap space and they're not going to overpay with trade assets. It is going to be interesting to see what Guerin does at center ice moving forward.”
Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “Keith is a complementary player at this stage of his career. Ideally, he would be the veteran former champion playing a depth role on a contender with a stacked blue line. You could imagine him filling that need for the Colorado Avalanche or Vegas Golden Knights, for example. But neither of those teams could ever make that acquisition work given the cap hit. Not without the Blackhawks taking on part of the cap hit or taking on a different contract in return to lessen the impact. Yet the Oilers, who are a good distance away from that tier of contention, just did it. Even if Keith has more left in the tank than the metrics would indicate, and even if his experience and intangibles are an asset to the locker room, bailing the Blackhawks out of this contract without any salary cap relief to the acquiring team is just specious management.”
Mark Spector, Sportsnet: “The only way these trades work, when a team acquires a 38-year-old player who brings with him the intangibles that Keith does, is if the player still has chops. He HAS to be able to play. Well, Keith can still play. He still holds the blue line, he attacks the play, he skates the puck out of his zone effectively and he can get back to transition pucks effectively . . . He’s not Milan Lucic, whose feet failed him in Edmonton. He’s not Loui Eriksson, whose skills didn’t allow him to keep up in Vancouver. He’s not James Neal, who couldn’t play the role the Calgary Flames wanted him to play, and wasn’t happy in a lesser role. He’s not Joe Thornton or Jason Spezza, former first-line centers with deteriorated foot speed who are playing in depth roles with depth players for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Keith goes from being Chicago’s No. 1 defenseman to Edmonton’s second pairing. Less responsibility, sure. But he goes from playing with young, inexperienced partners like Ian Mitchell and Adam Boqvist, to slotting next to Adam Larsson (who will be signed), a steady, veteran defense-first righty who will allow Keith to worry about his own game. I expect Keith’s analytics to improve markedly, knowing that if they do not, folks will be feeding this line back to me on Twitter for years to come.”
Frank Seravelli, Daily Faceoff: “Doug Wilson is navigating choppy waters in the Bay Area. Sources indicate significant friction built up between [Evander] Kane and a number of his [Sharks] teammates last season, frustration that was expressed clearly to management in exit interviews. The trouble is Kane is also coming off the best season of his career: 32 goal and 40 assist pace over an 82-game season. He is one of the best at his position with a relentless forechecking style – and he’s signed to a contract that is commensurate with that production. We’ll see where this goes.”
Pierre LeBrun, TSN: “[The Predators] already made one [trade] by trading Viktor Arvidsson last week to the Los Angeles Kings for a second and a third. I know a lot of people wondered why they did that, well it's because they felt they would probably lose Arvidsson for nothing to Seattle potentially. So at least they got some value back, but now what? They've got five defensemen they really like. Of course, we know about Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm, but they are also really high of course on Dante Fabbro and Alexandre Carrier, who had a really good, strong push late in the season. They don't want to lose him, so what can they do? They can do a side deal with Seattle. I do believe there has been a conversation between the Kraken and the Predators or they can simply trade one of their five defencemen to another NHL team. Or there is option C, which I find hard to believe, but if they protect five defenseman among the eight-skater route. I do think there will be eight skaters in their protection list, but I think it will be four and four, and they'll have to make a hard decision on what to do with the fifth defenseman.”