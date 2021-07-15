Tipsheet: Flames shoot down Tkachuk speculation as NHL market heats up

Frank Seravelli , Daily Faceoff: “Doug Wilson is navigating choppy waters in the Bay Area. Sources indicate significant friction built up between [Evander] Kane and a number of his [Sharks] teammates last season, frustration that was expressed clearly to management in exit interviews. The trouble is Kane is also coming off the best season of his career: 32 goal and 40 assist pace over an 82-game season. He is one of the best at his position with a relentless forechecking style – and he’s signed to a contract that is commensurate with that production. We’ll see where this goes.”

Pierre LeBrun, TSN: “[The Predators] already made one [trade] by trading Viktor Arvidsson last week to the Los Angeles Kings for a second and a third. I know a lot of people wondered why they did that, well it's because they felt they would probably lose Arvidsson for nothing to Seattle potentially. So at least they got some value back, but now what? They've got five defensemen they really like. Of course, we know about Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm, but they are also really high of course on Dante Fabbro and Alexandre Carrier, who had a really good, strong push late in the season. They don't want to lose him, so what can they do? They can do a side deal with Seattle. I do believe there has been a conversation between the Kraken and the Predators or they can simply trade one of their five defencemen to another NHL team. Or there is option C, which I find hard to believe, but if they protect five defenseman among the eight-skater route. I do think there will be eight skaters in their protection list, but I think it will be four and four, and they'll have to make a hard decision on what to do with the fifth defenseman.”