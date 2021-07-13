Tipsheet: Flores continues his search for offensive muscle

In the Post-Pujols Era, the Cardinals have failed to develop another high-impact hitter.
They trade massive prospect capital to acquire Marcell Ozuna, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in blockbuster trades. Results from those moves varied.
But the Cardinals are also focusing on high-ceiling high school hitters under scouting czar Randy Flores. Joshua Baez, the second-round pick in this year’s draft, follows Jordan Walker (first-round 2020) and Nolan Gorman (first round 2018) as a raw power selection.
These are boom-or-bust picks, unlike the safer picks like Stephen Piscotty, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman and Harrison Bader from the college ranks. But if they hit, the Cardinals finally have home-grown heft in the middle of their batting order.
Writing for Baseball Prospectus, Keanan Lamb had this overview of Baez:
One of the more impressive hitters last summer was the slugging outfielder who could also throw up to 95 off the mound. His future value is tied solely to his bat, which showed prodigious power to all fields. Baez has demonstrated comfortability using a wood bat and is young for the class, too, for those model-based teams that believe there is an edge in development to be had.
Carlos Collazo offered a more detailed assessment in Baseball America:
Baez is one of the youngest players in the class—he turns 18 at the end of June—but he's also one of the most physical and explosive players in the country. He has fast bat speed, he's strong for his age with more room to fill out and his raw power is already at least plus now with a chance to be a 70 in the near future and he could become a 35-plus home run threat. His arm is already at least a 70 tool from the outfield. He's been up to 98 mph on the mound this year and shown sporadic feel to spin a breaking ball, so pitching is a fallback option if hitting doesn't click, though he hasn't focused much on pitching and is still raw and wild. Baez has immense upside if he's able to make enough contact and draw enough walks, but swing and miss has been an issue. He performed well last summer on the showcase circuit and he started the spring by managing his at-bats well, but as the season progressed, he got more out of sync and swung through a lot of ordinary Massachusetts high school pitching. Baez isn't a free-swinger, but there's some stiffness to his stroke and he tends to get his front arm extended early, which hampers the adjustability of his swing to be able to react to and square up different pitch types and locations. In center field, Baez shined all spring. He's a solid-average runner underway who doesn't have typical burner speed or long gliding strides for the position, but he's a power runner who has good instincts, reading the ball well off the bat with good routes to both gaps. He's built like a corner outfielder and many scouts believe he will ultimately outgrow the position and head to right field, but he has enough athleticism and ball skills to start out in center.
MLB Pipeline had this assessment:
Massachusetts high school baseball doesn’t tend to produce a ton of early-round talent. The last time a prep talent from the state went in the top three rounds was when the D-backs took right-hander Matt Tabor in 2017 and Isan Diaz is the most recent position player taken that high, a second rounder -- also by Arizona -- in 2014. Baez, who had his raw power on display at a number of summer showcase circuit events and showed off his tools enough to be named the Gatorade state high school player of the year, has a very good chance to join them in July. There might not be a player in the Draft class with more raw pop than Baez. It shows up in games against good competition, like when he crushed a home run with an exit velocity well over 100 mph at the Area Code Games. With that power comes a lot of swing and miss, especially when he gets too home run happy. He doesn’t take bad swings or get fooled, but just swings through pitches while trying to hit the ball 600 feet every time. There is hope that when he learns to trust his strength and tone down his swing, he’ll make more contact and find his power is naturally there. While not a burner, Baez is a solid runner who knows how to steal a base and could stick in center field for a while. If the Vanderbilt recruit needs to move to a corner, he should profile very well in right, with a hose for an arm that fires fastballs up to 97 mph off the mound
Baez, like Walker, is years away from the big leagues. But maybe, just maybe, he will be part of major direction shift for this franchise.
PIRATES AND THEIR TREASURE CHEST
After going all in with their tank-and-rebuild approach, the Pirates gained the opportunity to dominate this draft. If they can sign all of their top picks, they may well do that.
Here are some assessments:
J.J. Cooper, Baseball America: “At the end of the Pirates discussions about who to take with the No. 1 pick in the draft, Ben Cherington said that Henry Davis was the No. 1 player on the team’s board. But he also seemed to hint that there would be a financial component to the pick as well. On Monday, it became clear what the Pirates were doing. Pittsburgh selected players with their next three picks who could all have landed in the first round. How did they pull that off? Because they had money to spend that other teams did not. There is a common misconception among fans that teams pick players based on talent and then figure out post-draft whether they can find common ground between the player’s asking price and what the team is willing to pay. That has it backwards. A key part of the lead-up to making a pick is figuring out asking prices and signability. So when Kahlil Watson slides to pick No. 16 in the first round as he did on Sunday, it’s not necessarily because the teams picking before him didn’t think he was worthy of being picked at 10, 12 or 15. It’s because the player’s asking price may be richer than the team is willing to spend. A team picking later, especially one with extra picks later on, will have the financial means to meet that price within their bonus slot allotments. If the Pirates can sign Davis for significantly less than the $8,415,300 slot value, they can roll those savings into paying above-slot prices for players later in the draft.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The Pirates raised some eyebrows on Sunday when they selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the fifth No. 1 pick in franchise history. Pittsburgh's decision was assumed to be part of a larger, strategic decision to save money upfront so that the team could reinvest it in the later stages. The Pirates appear positioned to do just that after making a series of high-upside picks to kick off day No. 2. Pittsburgh drafted three more members of CBS Sports' pre-draft top 50 list, in lefty Anthony Solometo (taken with the 37th pick), outfielder Lonnie White Jr. (64th), and righty Bubba Chandler (72nd). Presuming the Pirates can sign those three players, plus Davis, they'll have walked away with twice as many members of CBS Sports' top-50 list (four) as top-50 selections (two). It's to be seen how those players develop, of course, but for now, anyway, the Pirates' approach seems to have worked.”
Tom VanHaaren, ESPN.com: “Chandler was a four-star quarterback who signed with Clemson after receiving a scholarship offer after a visit to the school. Chandler had been committed to Georgia to play baseball, but was swayed by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney to pick the Tigers for football. He was going to have the opportunity, in fact, to play both football and baseball at Clemson, but ultimately the upside of a potential MLB career was too much to pass up. He told ESPN on Monday that he intends to sign with the Pirates.”
Tyler Maun, MLB.com: “A day after nabbing catcher Henry Davis out of the University of Louisville with the first overall pick in the Draft, the Bucs took a potential future batterymate for him in Solometo. Regarded as one of the best southpaws in the Draft, Solometo was the 17th-ranked overall talent in this year’s crop, according to MLB Pipeline, and carries a low- to mid-90s fastball as well as terrific command into the Pittsburgh system.”
MEGAPHONE
“I just like playing baseball. We’ll see what happens with everything, but I just enjoy playing, whether it’s every day, pitching or hitting -- whatever it is. Baseball’s just a great game, and being on the field is amazing,”
Pirates draft pick Bubba Chandler, to MLB.com.