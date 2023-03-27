Every chance he gets, first-year Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates reminds folks that he came to Boone County to win a national championship.

That sounds like an outlandish goal for a program that has never reached the Final Four. That seems unreasonably ambitious for a team that suffered losing campaigns in six of its last nine years.

But then again, Florida Atlantic is going to the Final Four. The No. 9-seed Owls, playing out of the hodge-podge Conference USA, rolled into the NCAA Tournament with a 31-3 record and just kept going.

That provides further proof that in today’s college basketball all things are possible. The transfer portal is a great equalizer.

No longer do the blue blood programs dominate the sport. Cold-blooded upstarts can make deep runs too.

Kansas State knows this. Experts saw the Wildcats as likely bottom feeders in the Big 12 this season under first-year coach Jerome Tang.

Like Gates, whose Tigers were picked 11th in the preseason Southeastern Conference poll, Tang exceeded expectations. He led the Wildcats all the way to the Elite Eight, where they fell to FAU in a thriller Saturday.

The Owls, like the Wildcats, are an experienced bunch who didn’t flinch in the bright lights of the big stage.

“They weren't afraid to lose today and go home. They're not afraid of failure,” FAU coach Dusty May said. “We lay it on the floor, and whatever happens after that is more than enough, because we've done that every single day. So there's never a moment when we get tight because we're not afraid of what happens if we don't get it done.”

Tang visited the Owls’ locker room after the game and urged them to keep living their dream.

“Your toughness, your togetherness, your ability to make plays for each other, the way you communicate with each other, nobody can beat y’all,” Tang told the FAU players. “Stay together, don’t get distracted between now and then. Stay locked in, keep doing what you’re doing.

“Y’all the toughest son of a guns we played all year long,”

Next up for FAU is defensive-minded San Diego State, another unfamiliar team to the Final Four. Who among you predicted that a C-USA team would play a Mountain West team in the semis?

Here is what folks have been writing about March Madness:

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “If someone other than UConn cuts down the nets, three of the past four national champions will have been first-time winners. Parity has hit college basketball in a major way, with the advent of the transfer portal and the extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic among the reasons. So in a season and tournament filled with parity, how unlikely was it that FAU -- the team with the most wins in college basketball this season -- would make a Final Four run? Only six teams seeded lower than the Owls have ever played in a national semifinal, so they're in pretty rare company.”

Adam Kilgore, Washington Post: “Florida Atlantic began the season as a speck on the college basketball landscape, a program bereft of past achievements and future expectations. The Owls started the NCAA tournament as a curious No. 9 seed, a mystery from a smallish conference with a massive pile of wins. They are now one of four teams that could win the national championship. They will end the year in a cavernous football stadium in Houston. Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden, Florida Atlantic’s 35th victory of the season crowned one of the most stunning arrivals in the sport’s history. The Owls — hoot! — advanced to the Final Four with a 79-76 victory over third-seeded Kansas State, the latest milestone for a school that had never won an NCAA tournament game as of 10 days ago. Next Saturday night, in a sign of a democratic college basketball moment, the Owls will face either San Diego State or Creighton for the right to play for the national title.”

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “A program that didn't exist until 1988 and didn't have an NCAA Tournament win to its name until 10 days ago is now headed to the biggest stage in college basketball. FAU never even cracked the AP Top 25 until this season. A team that was one call, one whistle away from losing to Memphis in a grinder of a first-round affair has taken its good fortune and flown with it to the Final Four. That's the tournament for you. And on Saturday, a thriller at Madison Square Garden. K-State's Markquis Nowell rightfully won the East Regional's Most Outstanding Player after putting up 30 points, 12 assists and five rebounds in a valiant effort, two days removed from his unforgettable performance over Michigan State in the Sweet 16. Nowell was the star player. FAU is the story of this tournament. It doesn't have a star, and that's the wonder of this. A largely anonymous cast of cutthroat players out of Conference USA has once more redefined the possibilities of the bracket. FAU was tougher on Saturday. It ripped away K-State's dream, pushing the Wildcats out of contention for a record eighth straight time in an Elite Eight affair.”

Mike Vaccaro, New York Post: “The Connecticut Huskies have seized the personality, and the passion, of their coach. They come after you. They get after you. They beat you up inside. They wear you down outside. They lead you by a couple of points and you figure: we’ll be fine. A few minutes later, you’re down 10. A few minutes after that, you’re down 15. And before you know it, Danny Hurley and his Huskies are just steamrolling over you. There have been a lot of nice stories scattered all around the brackets at this NCAA Tournament. Right now there is one steamroller. There is one beast. It is headquartered in Storrs, Conn., and is bound for Houston next week.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Parity in college basketball, huh? UConn didn’t get the memo. All those close calls, all those middling years in the wilderness of the American Athletic Conference suddenly seem far away in the rear-view mirror. In his fifth season at UConn, Hurley doesn’t just have the Huskies back in the Final Four, he has them playing in a way that should earn them the school’s fifth national title. In a year where all the championship favorites and regular season stars fell by the wayside during this topsy-turvy NCAA Tournament, UConn heads to Houston with the look of an overwhelming bully after destroying Arkansas and Gonzaga in the West Regional. It’s not that the Huskies can’t be beaten. But the way they’re rolling through this bracket, best of luck to whoever stands in their path.”

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “The bulk of the national champions of the last 20 years could play elite defense. That quality has fueled San Diego State's run -- Brian Dutcher's squad is ranked first in adjusted defensive efficiency since Feb. 1, per barttorvik.com -- to its first Final Four. Charleston had the Colonial Athletic Association's best offense this season, but registered just 83 points per 100 possessions against SDSU in the first round. Furman had the best offense in the Southern Conference. Then it met SDSU in the second round, and scored just 52 points. Alabama was the top overall seed and Brandon Miller is a projected top-five pick in the NBA draft. He finished 3-for-19, and SDSU knocked off a 1-seed to reach the Elite Eight. Creighton -- ranked 22nd in adjusted offensive efficiency -- had size and shooters at multiple spots. The Bluejays had offensive versatility. But SDSU's run continued. No team in the NCAA tournament has registered more than 90 points per 100 possessions against this squad. The Aztecs lack the offensive juice that's pushed past NCAA champions, although three different players (Matt Bradley, Lamont Butler, Darrion Trammell) have been their leading scorers in the tournament. But this defense is real. Could SDSU become the first modern team to win a title with elite defense alone? We'll find out.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Miami is undersized but doesn't mind a bit. The Hurricanes have elite guards and a dynamic small-ball big man in Norchad Omier, who is 6-foot-7 but rebounds as though he's 7-foot-1. He's among a group of four Miami players averaging 13 or more points per game. Isaiah Wong is the leading scorer and a familiar face in his fourth season as a key player for the 'Canes. Jordan Miller and Nijel Pack are also dangerous offensive weapons who make it difficult for opposing defenses to shut everyone down at once. Before edging No. 2 seed Texas in the Elite Eight on Sunday, Miami knocked out No. 12 seed Drake, No. 4 seed Indiana and No. 1 seed Houston in their first three games of the tournament. Slowing this team down is a tall order, even for the sport's best defenses.”

MEGAPHONE

“In this era where everyone wants the whole pie, these guys continued sharing the pie every single day, and this was the result.”

FAU coach Dusty May, on his team’s depth and unselfishness.