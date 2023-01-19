Tipsheet: Florida football left reeling from Name. Image, Likeness craziness

The Name, Image and Likeness marketplace can get dicey, as Florida coach Billy Napier learned.

Massive dollars are offered, especially in the Southeastern Conference, but massive dollars are not always delivered.

The Gators found themselves in such a hoo-ha. According to The Athletic, five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada believed he had a deal worth up to $13 million at Florida after de-committing from Miami.

That’s right -- $13 million was put on the table for a college quarterback who might or might not develop at the SEC level. He he was widely ranked among the top six or seven quarterbacks coming out of high school in this cycle, but still.

Not surprisingly, Florida boosters suffered sticker shock and the deal apparently fell through. So Rashada wants to restart the bidding and see which other program will pay him NFL dollars.

Writing for Saturday Down South, Matt Hayes had this take:

Now let’s just say, for fun’s sake, you’re Florida coach Billy Napier. How in the world do you coach that player?

Rashada on Tuesday reportedly asked for his releases from Florida, but this stupefyingly strange situation isn’t unique to Rashada or the Gators. The overwhelming questions remain for all involved.

How does Napier or any coach bring in a high school player ranked No. 35 on the 247Sports composite, and explain to the rest of your roster that this is your quarterback from Day 1 — knowing full well the team knows he allegedly signed a multi-million dollar NIL deal.

No competition. No work. No building and bonding and leadership and chemistry, and all of those things that turn talented teams into dangerous teams.

Just walk into the building and the job is yours. Because if you think any coach is going to sit a freshman signee who has a fat NIL contract, you clearly haven’t watched this nonsense play out.

The genie, everyone, is out of the bottle.

Yes it is. This is the world that college coaches live in these days.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks are writing about college football:

David Whitley, Gainesville Sun: “The NCAA is about a decade late when it comes to stopping the NIL train. It officially left the station 18 months ago, when the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that caps on academic-related benefits violated anti-trust laws. The NCAA should have seen it coming, but it was too busy counting the TV money provided by its unpaid performers. In came NIL – Name, Image and Likeness – which was supposed to reward athletes with endorsement deals once they’d gotten to campus and actually done something. It’s quickly become a way to bid for high schoolers. The bidding in Rashada’s case reportedly reached $13 million. Let that sink in. On second thought, don’t. If you seriously ponder that we now live in world that places such value on a 17-year-old’s ability to throw a football, you might move to Pluto. Anyway, I don’t know if that figure is accurate. With NIL, you never know what to believe. It’s professionalism lite, but the NFL has a salary cap, viable rules and contracts registered with a union. With NIL, laws vary from state to state. Rules against ‘inducements’ are easily dodged. There’s zero transparency. It’s a petri dish for misinformation, rumors and speculation.”

Nick Bromberg, Yahoo! Sports: “Rashada was one of the top players in a Florida recruiting class that ranked No. 13, according to Rivals, after the early signing period. Florida will drop a few spots when Rashada is no longer a part of the class and that class won’t have a quarterback in it unless a replacement for Rashada is found. That’s a big deal for a Florida roster that needs someone who could be the long-term answer at the position. 2022 starter Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL draft and his backup Jalen Kitna is no longer on the team after an arrest on child pornography charges. Ohio State transfer Jack Miller started the Las Vegas Bowl blowout loss to Oregon State after not seeing the field at all during the season. The Gators added former Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz in the transfer portal. He has two years of eligibility remaining but regressed in his time with the Badgers. After completing 61% of his passes in seven games as a freshman in 2020, Mertz completed 57% of his passes in 2022 and threw more interceptions than touchdowns in 2021.”

Steve Wiltfong, 247 Sports: “Assuming Florida grants Rashada his eventual release, there are a few obvious ones contenders who come to mind for the California native, who the Top247 tabs as the No. 6 quarterback and No. 29 prospect in the class of 2023. Arizona State is a program that one would think will definitely push hard for Rashada. New head coach Kenny Dillingham recruited Rashada when he was the offensive coordinator at Oregon and has a long-standing relationship with the blue-chip signal-caller and his family. The Sun Devils did not sign a quarterback this senior class but did land former Notre Dame starter Drew Pyne from the transfer portal. Under Dillingham’s watch, Oregon boasted the nation’s No. 6 offense this past fall, churning out over 500 yards per game. Bo Nix blossomed into one of college football’s top passers and the Ducks ranked No. 5 nationally in pass efficiency offense and No. 10 in scoring. Rashada’s father, Harlen, played defensive back at Arizona State in the early 1990s.”

Craig Haubert, ESPN.com: “I am not a believer in transfer excess; rather, it should be used as a tool of supplementing a roster and not rebuilding one. The Bulldogs have been an excellent example of recruiting at a high level (seven straight top-three classes). With a second straight national title under their belt, they have added just a few key pieces to further strengthen and deepen their roster at the receiver position. They added two SEC experienced targets in Dominic Lovett from Missouri and Rara Thomas from Mississippi State. The pair led their respective teams in receiving in 2022 and combined for 100 catches for over 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns, with Lovett also earning All-SEC honors. Those two, with the return of the highly productive Ladd McConkey and TE Brock Bowers, will make the transition from Stetson Bennett to a new QB a little easier.”

Chip Patterson, CBSSports.com: “When 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was injured during the 2022 season, it was (Jalen) Milroe who was tapped to lead the offense. The former four-star prospect was able to utilize his size and athleticism effectively, but the offense had an entirely different look in terms of the passing attack. With Young under center, Alabama threw the ball about 31 times per game. When Milroe played the entire game against Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide threw the ball just 19 times and logged 51 rushing attempts. Milroe's passing numbers on the season as a whole (58.5% completion percentage, five touchdowns to three interceptions) have left this competition open, even as he enters 2023 with more experience than Ty Simpson. It's been a while since we've had a classic Nick Saban quarterback competition, but with Milroe's experience going up against Simpson's five-star pedigree, there's plenty of intrigue in Tuscaloosa. Also of note here is any potential changes to the offense or offensive staff, and how those changes might impact the quarterback best suited to meet the goal of the Alabama offense in the post-Bryce Young era.”

Tom Luginbill, ESPN.com: “The (Auburn) Tigers have had 10 players transfer out and 10 players transfer in as it stands. New coach Hugh Freeze knows all too well that to compete in the SEC, he needs his best players at the line of scrimmage. Eight of the Tigers' 10 transfers are either offensive linemen, tight ends, defensive linemen or linebackers. East Carolina transfer Avery Jones is a people mover and OT Gunner Britton sets the edge coming in from Western Kentucky. USF RB transfer Brian Battie brings Deuce Vaughn-type size and production.”

MEGAPHONE

“We’re the second-most favorite sport in this country behind the NFL and it’s in terrible condition. To have what we’re going through in December, with (Early Signing Period), transfer portal, coaches leaving, getting ready for bowl games, it’s a mess. Even the opt-outs. We need to deal with first-round draft picks. How are we gonna provide them with some sort of insurance or coverage? We’ve got to work with the NFL. Where’s the relationship with the NFL owners? There are so many issues that we should be dealing with and unfortunately, we all talk about it, but we gotta get something done.”

Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan, to Saturday Down South.