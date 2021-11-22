Tipsheet: Florida searches for next Spurrier after dumping Mullen

Once again the Florida Gators are searching for a coach to restore them to gridiron glory.
The Dan Mullen Era took a dramatic turn for the worst this season, prompting the school to commit $12 million to make him go away. Mullen will collect $6 million up front and $1 million a year for six years, so he can take his time pursuing new opportunities.
Look at what Mullen accomplished in his first three seasons:
- The 2020 SEC East title and a competitive championship game against Alabama.
- Three Top 15 finishes in the Associated Press final poll, including two in the Top 10.
- Three trips to New Year’s Six bowl games.
But the Gators fell apart this season, losing five times in a seven-game stretch – including the 24-23 loss to Missouri Saturday that finished him off. Mullen’s inability to recruit at the highest SEC level doomed him – and his prickly personality didn’t help.
So Florida is seeking its sixth head coach since the revered Steve Spurrier left Gainesville. The ghost of the Ball Coach still looms over the program.
Writing for ESPN.com, Alex Scarborough had his take:
Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin put it best about what was missing: consistency. Like his predecessors Will Muschamp and Jim McElwain, Mullen had some success, coming within a touchdown of knocking off Alabama in the SEC championship game last season. But creating the kind of program that could sustain high-level success proved elusive. As soon as Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney left, the bottom fell out. And that all goes back to recruiting. It's an open secret in the SEC that, when compared to his conference brethren, Mullen just isn't that tenacious of a recruiter. It was that way at Mississippi State, where it was accepted, but expectations changed dramatically the minute he returned to Gainesville. Claiming top-10 classes each year from 2019 to 2021 was nice, except that every year Florida finished behind its top competition in the SEC: Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M. The current 2022 class ranking is 23rd. That's just not good enough, and ultimately it cost Mullen his job. Because when the product on the field started slipping, he had nothing to point to, no obvious influx of talent on the way, that could stabilize the program or even threaten to challenge Georgia's supremacy in the East.
So Florida has joined LSU and USC as the high-profile programs searching for a new coach. Virginia Tech, Washington and TCU are also searching for new leadership and Miami could join that list soon.
The Gators offer a prime recruiting territory, an excellent atmosphere at The Swamp and a new $85 million football facility to its candidates.
And yet, Florida also offers the challenge of playing in the SEC where Georgia is rolling under Kirby Smart and the arrival of Oklahoma and Texas will add additional competitive depth.
Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, Louisiana coach Billy Napier, Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, Penn State coach James Franklin, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, Baylor coach Dave Aranda and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Dan Quinn head the list of hot candidates for the top jobs.
Nobody would be surprised to see Bob Stoops get big offers to come out of retirement.
There is also lots of chatter about job hopping that could impact other schools. Would Auburn coach Bryan Harsin be a better fit at Washington? Would Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley entertain an offer from LSU?
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks are writing about college football:
Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “Week 12 was the week we got to stop lying to ourselves. It was also the week when college football's powers officially got tired of the chaos. Most of the sport's heavyweights rolled, while some teams with inflated rankings -- Oregon (vs. Utah), Michigan State (vs. Ohio State), Wake Forest (vs. Clemson) -- got crushed. Ohio State scored on its first seven drives and led the No. 7 team in the country 49-0 at halftime. Cincinnati went up 48-0 against the best team it has played since beating Notre Dame. Notre Dame scored on every first-half drive against Georgia Tech and threw in a pick-six for good measure on its way to a 55-0 win. Michigan let four different quarterbacks throw passes and shifted down to second gear, but it still scored 59 points in a six-touchdown romp over Maryland. Hell, even Clemson indeed remembered its place in the world on Saturday, walloping Wake by three touchdowns and keeping hopes for a seventh straight ACC Atlantic title alive for a little while longer. Week 12 was a useful one. It separated wheat from chaff, eliminated some pretenders from the contenders list and clarified the national title picture in some key ways.”
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: “It was another big day for Cincinnati in its quest to become the first Group of Five team to play in the College Football Playoff. Oregon got drilled at Utah, 38-7, knocking the Ducks out of contention entirely and ensuring that the Pac-12 will not participate in the CFP for the sixth straight season. That is one more roadblock removed for the Bearcats, which did their part in a 48-14 thrashing of SMU. That was Cincinnati's best performance in a month.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “Consider that the biggest target in this coaching cycle is Cincinnati’s Fickell, and his team could well find itself No. 4 in the College Football Playoff race on Tuesday. The Bearcats’ road to reach the playoff has been cleared open some, with Oregon losing, Alabama looking pedestrian (and likely facing two losses) and no notable potential one-loss team (Oklahoma State, Oklahoma or Notre Dame) playing particularly compelling football. That’s a long-winded way to say that hiring Fickell, which is something all of those schools would strongly consider, is going to likely be untenable if the Bearcats make the CFP. Amid all the ambiguity of this coaching carousel, it’s becoming clear that hiring a hot coach who is also having an elite season is going to be a challenge.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “It keeps having to be said over and over and over again, don’t assume the College Football Rankings right now hold after the conference championships are done. Did you win your Power Five conference championship, and did you go unbeaten or finish 12-1? The precedent has been set from the start that you’re in if you do that, and if there isn’t another obvious option. 2017 Ohio State remains the only 12-1 Power Five champ not to get in, and that’s because the committee invoked the Because It’s Alabama clause on an 11-1 team that lost to Auburn – and because Ohio State got obliterated by Purdue. Oklahoma might not have the best resumé, but the loss to Baylor isn’t that bad. If it beats Oklahoma State twice, it’ll be one of – at most – three 12-1 Power Five conference champs. Get to 12-1, and Oklahoma is likely in. Blow out Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship – and maybe in Stillwater this week – and it’s a done deal.”
Erick Smith, USA Today: “The last two games for the Crimson Tide against SEC opponents have seen them struggle at home against LSU and Arkansas and win by a combined 13 points. The defense has shown cracks throughout the season and the Razorbacks exposed their secondary Saturday with several big plays. However, there's one area where Alabama will have a big advantage when the teams meet in the SEC title game. Its passing game is significantly better than any Georgia has seen all year. With Bryce Young throwing and John Metchie and Jameson Williams catching passes, the Crimson Tide are going to be able to put points on the board. Their defense may have issues, but the Bulldogs don't have an offense that is overwhelming. They typically wear down defenses because the opponents' offenses can't stay on the field. That won't be a problem for Alabama in what should be one of the best games of the year.”
MEGAPHONE
“It goes back to this is a place that we want to win championships. We’ve won 251 SEC championships in our history as a university, that’s 100 more, nearly, than the next closest SEC school. We’ve won 42 national championships across all sports, 3 in the sport of football. We want someone that has high expectations and big aspirations that match the University of Florida.”
Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin, on his coaching search.