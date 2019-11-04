Cry not for Willie Taggart.
Florida State fired him during his second year coaching its disappointing football team. That stinks, but his buyout is in the range of $17 million to $18 million. So he'll be just fine financially. Presumably he'll be at a beachside restaurant later today eating lobster.
Meanwhile Florida State is gathering up some more cash to offer its next coach -- who will surely demand a massive buyout in his oversized contract.
So it goes at the high end of college football where patience runs thin and money is no object. Let the coaching carousel whirl!
Taggart won just nine of 21 games after taking over for Jimbo Fisher, who got a $75 million package to jump to Texas A&M and work in Nick Saban's large shadow.
Things started bad for Taggart at one of college football's name brand programs and they stayed bad. So who's next?
Among the replacements Florida State will consider is Mark Stoops, who has worked miracles at Kentucky. Mizzou fans know about that all too well.
Stoops spent three seasons as the Seminoles' defensive coordinator, so he could be on the wish list along with Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck, Washington State coach Mike Leach, Memphis coach Mike Norvell, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson, Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin, Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell and Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.
And, yes, FSU will have to ask Urban Meyer if he wants to unretire again.
Writing for USA Today, George Schroeder explained the firing:
Average attendance at Doak Campbell Stadium (capacity: 79,560) had dropped to 54,213, the lowest in more than 30 years. A 27-10 home loss Saturday to rival Miami – another faded powerhouse in the midst of its own very real struggles – did not inspire confidence in a return to national prominence. At best, the program was sliding sideways.
Florida State had to do something.
By moving now, rather than a few weeks later, the Seminoles get a jump on the coaching search before the carousel cranks up in earnest – several other big-name schools could make changes, too – and they have at least a shot to salvage recruiting ahead of the December signing period. But regardless of when the decision came, it was increasingly clear it had to happen.
Florida State spent years as the ACC’s lone national power, only to watch Clemson rise to preeminence as the Seminoles fell from it. For a program with three national championships since 1993 – including the BCS title just six years ago – the decline has been stunningly swift.
Consider: After winning 10 games as recently as 2016, Florida State has won 16 in the last three seasons. The Seminoles had to reschedule a game late in the 2017 season, Jimbo Fisher’s last as coach, just to get a sixth win and qualify for a bowl. Last season, Taggart’s first, was also the program’s first losing season since 1976, ending a 36-year bowl streak. Although it’s still possible for the Seminoles (4-5) to go bowling this season, it’s an astonishingly bad run.
In retrospect, while hiring Taggart in December 2017 was a mistake, he might never have had much of a shot. In one season at Oregon, Taggart’s Ducks were 7-5 – which is to say, they made marginal improvement. And though he ruffled their feathers when he left, it was hard for anyone but Oregon fans to really grumble at the move to his dream job in his home state. Or to quibble with Florida State over the hire, either. Taggart would recruit very well to Tallahassee, the theory went, and the Seminoles would be very good again very soon. It seemed like a perfect fit.
Instead, at least by Florida State’s lofty standards, the recruiting was just OK. By almost any definition, the product on the field was substandard. And while it’s likely we all underestimated the roster deficiencies and other issues left behind when Fisher grabbed that 10-year, $75 million contract at Texas A&M, it quickly became clear that Taggart was not going to fix them. He didn’t demonstrate much savvy in addressing the program’s problems, notably along the offensive line and at quarterback. On the field, his teams were routinely sloppy and undisciplined, right to the end.
It will be interesting to see if Florida State's preemptive move prompts other schools to unload coaches and start shopping for replacements.
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks are writing about college football:
Dennis Dodd, "Sure, there will be random guys who would take the job. But who makes Florida State … Florida State again? The school did its best to discredit Jimbo Fisher for the current state of the program. At some point, that narrative turned, too. This is now all -- or mostly -- on Taggart. It's possible a bright coach with plenty of years left in his career found his level. It's called the Peter Principle, the business concept that one 'rises to the level of their incompetence.' It probably applies here. You know you've done something unspeakable when one of the first voices out of FSU is school president John Thrasher. In a statement Sunday, Thrasher said, '… in the interest of the university, we had no choice but to make a change.' In the interest of the university? This is more serious that I thought. All the poor guy did was coach losing football. Ah, but we all know the tail wags the Nole at this level. We have witnessed the swift rusting of a football factory. Six years ago, FSU won the last BCS Championship Game. Now, because of that rust, might as well forget Bob Stoops, a name I've already seen as a possible replacement. Iowa State's Matt Campbell, too. First, FSU is overvaluing itself if it think it can get either of those two. Stoops, the former Oklahoma coach, took the Dallas XFL job for fun. He doesn't have to recruit. He barely has to show up if the XFL folds. He can still be a dad and husband. Campbell isn't going to risk perhaps the biggest move of his career to go to Florida State. Not now."
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: "The sing-song Florida State chant that provided the soundtrack for college football for the good part of a generation has been muted. The gold helmets, elite talent and assembly line of NFL stars that were inherent to Florida State are now firmly part of its history. It’s a history that FSU is stuck in, which is the problem with their upcoming coaching search. The Florida State football program is facing a crisis, as a program steeped in lore inexplicably got so entrenched in the past that college football has passed them by. Here’s the bad news for Florida State fans in the wake of firing Willie Taggart: The university and athletic department are horribly positioned to catch up. Florida State should be an elite destination for a college football coach who can roll out of bed and win double-digit games. But it’s unlikely that a high-end Power Five coach would risk leaving a stable situation for Florida State right now, as it’s still being run like it’s 1988. Florida State football is a monster truck with a rusted-out four-cylinder engine. FSU is shiny and imposing from the outside, but so antiquated administratively that many top coaches will be scared to even take a test drive. 'Even though it’s a trainwreck because of the university’s dysfunction, it’s still a top-10 job,' said a collegiate official. That’s the dichotomy facing the coaches who FSU will attempt to lure. The problem with Florida State is that the university’s mismanagement of the athletic department for decades has undercut the attractiveness of the football job."
Dan Wolken, USA Today: "Roughly three million people live in the state of Arkansas. Presumably, not all of them are fans of the Arkansas Razorbacks. But in one way or another, practically everyone in the state is affected by the success or failure that program because it will come up in nearly every kind of social interaction a person can have. From a sports standpoint, there’s really nothing else that matters. It’s the pro franchise for the entire state, and for many years, it was a strong point of pride that the Razorbacks always mattered in the SEC. Now, the biggest indictment of the Chad Morris era is that Arkansas just doesn’t matter. The Razorbacks aren’t even a nuisance to the SEC, they’re just filling a place on a schedule. Arkansas is on a 17-game SEC losing streak, and given its best chance to perhaps end that run of futility on Saturday, it lost 54-24 at home to a Mississippi State team that will have to scratch and claw to get to 6-6. Of the many disasters Morris has concocted during his short tenure, this might have been the most glaring. Mississippi State scored points on four of its first five possessions, then for good measure added a pick-six of quarterback Ben Hicks to build a 38-10 lead in just 28 minutes. Arkansas got out-gained 640-285. It’s a disaster, and though nobody wants to fire a coach after two years, the cost of bringing Morris back is likely to far exceed the $10 million it will take to get rid of him."
Pat Forde, SI.com: "Eight years ago, the Tigers and Crimson Tide met in Tuscaloosa in a hotly anticipated No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup. Saturday they will do it again, with the same rankings and same stakes but drastic stylistic alterations . . . This showdown is a microcosm for the changing nature of the sport. The game eight years ago was a defensive slugfest that ended 9-6, a Cro-Magnon tussle that produced zero touchdowns. This year’s version could well end up 39-36. It may more closely resemble a Big 12 shootout than the grim field-position slog waged in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 5, 2011. If you had stopped watching college football after that game eight years ago and just tuned in again this season, you would not recognize either program. The old ways are gone. LSU and Alabama have gotten up-tempo, pitch-and-catch religion. They are No. 2 (Alabama) and No. 4 (LSU) nationally in scoring offense. They are No. 2 (Alabama) and No. 5 (LSU) in yards per play. They are No. 2 (Alabama) and No. 3 (LSU) in pass efficiency rating. Neither school has ever had a quarterback win the Heisman Trophy, but both have prime candidates at that position this season."
MEGAPHONE
"I want to get this off my chest. I’m done with Florida State. I don’t want to talk about them anymore. I hate the way they represent themselves. Their current roster needs to go back and watch the Bobby Bowden era, because it wasn't about talking trash and fighting, that's all they do. That's all. They're the most undisciplined team you're going to watch and the terrible team. They need to focus more on execution and less on chirping."
College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, via Instagram.