Tipsheet: Florida's stunning loss muddies College Football Playoff picture

Ohio State has played just half of schedule, due to the Big Ten decision to belatedly start their campaign just as cold and flu season made the ongoing pandemic even worse.
The Atlantic Coast Conference gave Clemson and Notre Dame a pass on their final league games so they could proceed directly to the conference championship game.
Meanwhile the intrepid Southeastern Conference continues to make every to have teams complete a 10-game schedule. That creates extra danger for teams seeking a College Football Playoff berth – as SEC East champion Florida discovered while losing a crazy game to undermanned LSU Saturday.
That left Gators coach Dan Mullen feeling sorry for himself and his team.
"I guess the best thing to do would have been to play less games because you seem to get rewarded for not playing this year," Mullen sniffed.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has expressed no second thoughts about pushing his schools to complete the schedules despite COVID-19 complications.
“Playing games matters,” Sankey told ESPN’s “College Game Day” show. “The selection committee for the College Football Playoff has said that, and we have a chance to demonstrate the excellent football in the Southeastern Conference today, and I really didn't have any pushback from our teams. They're ready to play and have these opportunities. Playing games matters.”
Or does it?
Right now the CFP picture is scrambled, leaving pundits to sort things out. Here is what folks are writing about college football’s great playoff chase:
Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “While Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State have staked out seats in the semifinals, the Tide's performance since November has made them the team to beat for the national championship. Arkansas is undoubtedly improved under first-year coach Sam Pittman, who inherited a disaster area from former coach Chad Morris but has quickly turned the Razorbacks into a middle-of-the-pack contender in the SEC. But the program is miles off the pace set by Alabama. After an 84-yard punt return by star wide receiver DeVonta Smith broke the tie with 2:36 left in the first quarter, the Tide would score 28 points in the second, head into halftime ahead 38-3 and cruise to another lopsided win to remain unbeaten heading into next weekend's SEC championship game against Florida.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: The University of Florida wakes up this morning with a throbbing hangover that most college students can relate to. It involves missing clothing (a tossed shoe), regrettable words in the heat of the moment (from Dan Mullen) and the searing types of headache and heartache that comes with a night of regret. Florida self-destructed on Saturday night in The Swamp, losing to an LSU team that was equal parts underwhelming and undermanned. LSU traveled just 54 scholarship players, started a true freshman at quarterback and were missing elite cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Florida fell 37-34 when an Evan McPherson field goal went wide left as time expired after Marco Wilson extended the game-winning drive for LSU with a penalty for throwing an opponent's shoe. The loss drops No. 6 Florida to 8-2 and essentially eliminates it from the College Football Playoff. The Gators spent a dismal Saturday night in the fog and will now attempt to clear it, searching for their proverbial car the morning after. Their only solace is that their porous defense showed why they don’t have a prayer to beat Alabama in the SEC title game next week.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Florida is out of the College Football Playoff. Maybe. There might be a way the Gators could slide on into the CFP if they annihilate Alabama in the SEC Championship, and if Notre Dame blows out Clemson in the ACC Championship and/or Northwestern shocks Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship. No, Cincinnati isn’t getting in, and no, a two-loss Big 12 champion wouldn’t get in over a two-loss Florida that beats the one of ones in Alabama. The Gators blew it. All they had to do was win against a mediocre-to-bad LSU, and then the CFP was there for the taking against Bama. That’s all but gone.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “So who benefited the most from Florida’s folly? Ohio State, which no longer has to worry about a one-loss Gators team leapfrogging it by beating Alabama in the Southeastern Conference title game. Notre Dame also can breathe a bit easier, knowing that it can lose the Atlantic Coast Conference title game and not have to sweat Florida sneaking past it and into the playoff. Texas A&M, Iowa State and Cincinnati also have less company in the pack of pursuers trying to make the field of four. (Iowa State does not belong anywhere near the playoff race, but the committee doesn’t see it that way.)”
Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “Texas A&M will finish with nine games, if it can end its season as expected next Saturday against Tennessee. According to ESPN's strength of record metric, the Aggies have the No. 3 résumé in the country. Their biggest problem is they don't have a shot at the SEC title, but even without it, the computers say Texas A&M's 8-1 résumé would be better than Ohio State's -- and Clemson and Notre Dame at 11-1. According to research by ESPN Stats & Information, in the six-year history of the playoff, no one-loss SEC team has ever been excluded. This is where it gets trickier than any other season: The selection committee has valued and will continue to value strength of schedule, and every game played is another opportunity to impress the group, but should it penalize contenders who couldn't play because of COVID-19 cancellations? Decisions that were out of their control? Or is it a bigger indictment and penalizing an entire conference for not scheduling more games and starting earlier to begin with? If none of it sounds fair, it's because none of it is. It's 2020.”
Ben Kercheval, CBSSports.com: “I'm calling it now. Deserved or not, the Bulldogs are going to get a ton of offseason love, and it's going to have a lot to do with quarterback JT Daniels and a really good core of weapons around him coming back. A 49-14 win over Missouri was the image of what Georgia's offense could have looked like in 2020. With Alabama and Florida showing off some of the best offenses in college football, Georgia couldn't afford to win with just defense. It's not entirely their fault; Jamie Newman opted out and Daniels wasn't healthy enough to go until late last month. In any case, 2020 ended up not unfolding in the way many hoped -- but there's hope for next year. Daniels has been excellent in his three games at the end of the season, throwing for 839 yards, nine touchdowns and just one pick. With RB Zamir White and WR George Pickens having big games against the Tigers, there's a lot to be excited about what's coming back. Add in the Bulldogs' normal defensive success, and this team looks loaded going into next year.”
MEGAPHONE
"We feel like we're definitely one of the best four teams in the country, and there's nothing that's going to happen in that game this week for Clemson or Notre Dame that's going to change that in my opinion, and that's based on data. It's almost like you've got to have 120 hours to get a business degree and these people over here only need 60 hours to get a business degree."
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, campaigning for his team on the “Rich Eisen Show.”
