Tipsheet: Florida's stunning loss muddies College Football Playoff picture

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Florida is out of the College Football Playoff. Maybe. There might be a way the Gators could slide on into the CFP if they annihilate Alabama in the SEC Championship, and if Notre Dame blows out Clemson in the ACC Championship and/or Northwestern shocks Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship. No, Cincinnati isn’t getting in, and no, a two-loss Big 12 champion wouldn’t get in over a two-loss Florida that beats the one of ones in Alabama. The Gators blew it. All they had to do was win against a mediocre-to-bad LSU, and then the CFP was there for the taking against Bama. That’s all but gone.”

Pat Forde, SI.com: “So who benefited the most from Florida’s folly? Ohio State, which no longer has to worry about a one-loss Gators team leapfrogging it by beating Alabama in the Southeastern Conference title game. Notre Dame also can breathe a bit easier, knowing that it can lose the Atlantic Coast Conference title game and not have to sweat Florida sneaking past it and into the playoff. Texas A&M, Iowa State and Cincinnati also have less company in the pack of pursuers trying to make the field of four. (Iowa State does not belong anywhere near the playoff race, but the committee doesn’t see it that way.)”