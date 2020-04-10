Tipsheet: Forbes study explores gap between MLB's rich (Cardinals) and poor (Reds)

To understand MLB’s vast revenue disparity, look no further than how Forbes Magazine assessed National League Central teams during its annual financial study of Our National Pastime.
Forbes ranks the Chicago Cubs as the fourth-most valuable franchise at $3.2 billion. The small-market Cardinals come in No. 7 at $2.2 billion . . . and then there is a big drop-off with the rest of the division finishing in the bottom third of the industry.
The Pirates ($1.26 million) are ranked No. 22, the Brewers ($1.2 billion) come in at No. 24 and the poor Cincinnati Reds ($1.075 million) are down at No. 28.
Mind you, these valuations and the various revenue and cost calculations do not factor in the massive damage being done by the coronavirus pandemic. The entire economic model will look different once this virus runs its course.
Still, it’s interesting to consider the drastic variation between the haves and have-nots in the division during regular business conditions.
Let’s rank the annual revenues as calculated by Forbes: Cubs ($471 million), Cardinals ($383 million), Brewers ($275 million), Reds ($276 million) and Pirates ($273 million).
Look at the gate revenues: Cubs ($200 million), Cardinals ($138 million), Brewers ($81 million), Reds ($45 million) and Pirates ($44 million).
Then there is the operating income: Cardinals ($72 million), Cubs ($68 million), Pirates ($66 million), Brewers ($43 million) and Reds ($23 million).
You’re probably scratching your head on that. Well, Forbes calculated that the Cubs incurred much higher player costs ($228 million) than the Cardinals did ($182 million).
And while the Brewers ($143 million) and Reds ($148 million) spent real money on star players, the cost-cutting Pirates ($95 million) held a fire sale.
Coming into this campaign, all indications were pointing up for the Cardinals franchise, which saw its value increase by $100 million from the year before with gains in revenue ($27 million) and operating income ($7 million).
It will be interesting to see how all of this looks next season. Massive revenues will be lost regardless of what sort of comeback baseball makes this year and it could take many seasons to rebuild the business to the normal level.
Here is what folks are writing about the economic impact of the pandemic:
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “As a continental sports shutdown nears the one-month mark, the best answer for epidemiologists projecting the near-term future of the industry remains, ‘I don’t know.’ Yet MLB and its players must move forward with hypotheticals. An entire season and nearly $11 billion of industry revenue is at stake, and the Arizona option, or something like it, may, weeks from now, remain on the table. And just how difficult would it be to create Baseballville, AZ, a pandemic-proof utopia in these dystopian times? In conversations with league officials, television executives and medical experts, USA TODAY Sports aimed to provide an answer, one that may be best paraphrased from the Oscar-nominated 2011 movie, ‘Moneyball.’ It’s incredibly hard.”
Bill Baer, NBCSports.com: “A poll conducted by the Sharkey Institute at Seton Hall University found that 72 percent of respondents would not attend sports games until a cure for coronavirus (COVID-19) is developed. 12 percent would attend if social distancing practices were instituted and 13 said they would attend, feeling as safe as they had prior to the pandemic. The sample size was 762 respondents, 348 of which responded from a landline phone and 414 responded via cell phone. 76 percent of respondents felt the leagues acted at the right time to shut down operations and an additional 16 percent felt that the leagues didn’t act quickly enough. Also of interest, 76 percent of fans said they would have the same interest in sports even if they are played without fans. This poll is of interest, of course, to those running national sports leagues, including Major League Baseball. In recent days, we have learned that MLB was considering having an abbreviated schedule play out entirely in Arizona. Other ideas floated have included running the schedule deep into the fall, playing in largely warm-weather areas, and making use of frequent doubleheaders. Sports leagues and their associated business interests are losing money every day due to the pandemic, so it is understandable why many are willing to get creative to put on a show.”
Tom Verducci, Si.com: “The baseball year is starting to look like two possibilities: no season or an extremently short one. Let’s take the optimistic route and go with the extremely short one, in which players will need three to four weeks of training to prepare for games and clubs can play in their home ballparks–with fans. To reduce travel in a world recovering from a pandemic, teams will play division rivals in home-and-home series (seven games vs. each, including one doubleheader) and a three-game series against opponents in the like division of the opposite league (NL East vs. AL East, etc.). That gives you a 43-game ‘season.’ As an example, the Yankees would play 29 of their 43 games in the Acela corridor: New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore and Washington–kind of like 1927. The Dodgers would play 26 of their 43 games in California. You get true division champions because intra-division teams will have played the same schedule. Now you expand the playoffs. It’s a perfect opportunity to try the proposede expanded playoffs MLB presented to the union earlier this year. The top seven teams in each league make the playoffs . . . The top seed gets a first-round bye. The second seed chooses on live TV what team it wants to play from among the five, six and seven seeds in the Wild Card Series. The third seed gets to pick its opponent from the two remaining lower seeds. The fourth seed plays the remaining lower seed. The Wild Card Series is best two-out-of-three. The higher seed hosts all games in that round. Winners advance to the best-of-five Division Series. The No. 1 seed plays the lowest remaining seed. Winners advance to the best-of-seven LCS. Those winners advance to the best-of-seven World Series.”
Jesse Rodgers, ESPN.com: “If the question of when, where and how Major League Baseball begins its 2020 season is still completely up in the air, just imagine how the 250-plus minor league teams across the country must be feeling right now. Unlike the majors, there seemingly are only best- and worst-case scenarios for minor league baseball in terms of the potential for a season this year. Either all levels -- including Class A, Double-A and Triple-A, as well as short-season teams -- begin play by midsummer, in front of packed stadiums, or there's likely to not be a minor league season at all, at least according to people around the game. As MLB tries to figure out ways to play its season with either few or no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus outbreak, minor league baseball can't simply follow that path. In-house attendance is critical to farm teams' finances. There is no national television contract and little if any local broadcast revenue. Simply put, major league baseball could exist for one season without fans; minor league baseball could not.”
"In 2020, I love everything. The one thing we have to signal to the world is, if you're a traditionalist, Major League Baseball is not for you. If you have any naughty, disruptive, crazy idea, make it happen this year. Try everything. Pilot everything. Open up the floodgates, open up the batting cage, mic up players every single game, have baseball put their best foot forward. Fans want to see more, they want to hear more.”
• Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, to ESPN, discussing baseball’s eventual return.
