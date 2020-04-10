Tipsheet: Forbes study explores gap between MLB's rich (Cardinals) and poor (Reds)

Bill Baer , NBCSports.com : “A poll conducted by the Sharkey Institute at Seton Hall University found that 72 percent of respondents would not attend sports games until a cure for coronavirus (COVID-19) is developed. 12 percent would attend if social distancing practices were instituted and 13 said they would attend, feeling as safe as they had prior to the pandemic. The sample size was 762 respondents, 348 of which responded from a landline phone and 414 responded via cell phone. 76 percent of respondents felt the leagues acted at the right time to shut down operations and an additional 16 percent felt that the leagues didn’t act quickly enough. Also of interest, 76 percent of fans said they would have the same interest in sports even if they are played without fans. This poll is of interest, of course, to those running national sports leagues, including Major League Baseball. In recent days, we have learned that MLB was considering having an abbreviated schedule play out entirely in Arizona. Other ideas floated have included running the schedule deep into the fall, playing in largely warm-weather areas, and making use of frequent doubleheaders. Sports leagues and their associated business interests are losing money every day due to the pandemic, so it is understandable why many are willing to get creative to put on a show.”

Tom Verducci, Si.com: “The baseball year is starting to look like two possibilities: no season or an extremently short one. Let’s take the optimistic route and go with the extremely short one, in which players will need three to four weeks of training to prepare for games and clubs can play in their home ballparks–with fans. To reduce travel in a world recovering from a pandemic, teams will play division rivals in home-and-home series (seven games vs. each, including one doubleheader) and a three-game series against opponents in the like division of the opposite league (NL East vs. AL East, etc.). That gives you a 43-game ‘season.’ As an example, the Yankees would play 29 of their 43 games in the Acela corridor: New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore and Washington–kind of like 1927. The Dodgers would play 26 of their 43 games in California. You get true division champions because intra-division teams will have played the same schedule. Now you expand the playoffs. It’s a perfect opportunity to try the proposede expanded playoffs MLB presented to the union earlier this year. The top seven teams in each league make the playoffs . . . The top seed gets a first-round bye. The second seed chooses on live TV what team it wants to play from among the five, six and seven seeds in the Wild Card Series. The third seed gets to pick its opponent from the two remaining lower seeds. The fourth seed plays the remaining lower seed. The Wild Card Series is best two-out-of-three. The higher seed hosts all games in that round. Winners advance to the best-of-five Division Series. The No. 1 seed plays the lowest remaining seed. Winners advance to the best-of-seven LCS. Those winners advance to the best-of-seven World Series.”