Tipsheet: Ford needs Missouri State to dig deeper on defense

Missouri State coach Dana Ford had an interesting assessment after his team fell to Loyola Chicago in their showcase game on ESPN2.

“There is a certain level of stubbornness you have to play with when you play in these big games,” he said. “We normally do that. We normally have a very stubborn group. But today we weren’t quite stubborn enough.”

The Bears upset then-No. 22 Loyola Chicago 79-69 in the Windy City earlier this season, snapping the Ramblers’ 30-game home winning streak. That victory reaffirmed Missouri State's standing as one of the better mid-major teams in the country this season.

Ford knew the Ramblers would come hard for his team Sunday in their Missouri Valley Conference showdown in Springfield. And they did just that, pulling away in the second half for a 71-62 victory.

He felt the Bears lacked the defensive edge needed to disrupt Loyola’s well-oiled machine. The Ramblers (18-4) shot 53.1 percent from the floor and knocked down 8-of-17 shots from 3-point range.

“To be quite honest, we didn’t defend very well,” Ford said. “We definitely didn’t rebound very well. Against a high-caliber team, you’ve got to be able to guard them if you are going to have a chance to win. Unfortunately we just quite couldn’t do that today.

“We did some good things over a short period of time. You have to play better longer against a team this good.”

Loyola, which heads to the Atlantic 10 conference next season, and Missouri State (17-8) could meet again in Arch Madness at Enterprise Center. That MVC Tournament should be fun with Northern Iowa and Drake also playing at a high level and Bradley heating up.

The Bears have enough talent to win that event and the automatic NCAA Tournament berth that goes with it. But will they be stubborn enough?

MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE

Questions to ponder while Jordan Kyrou returns from the NHL All-Star weekend with a higher North American profile:

Will the NFL succeed is sweeping this whole Brian Flores mess under the rug?

Will it use the same broom that it used to make “Spygate” go away?

Is it coincidental that Lovie Smith suddenly has a better shot at becoming head coach of the Texans?

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “It would have been rational if Illinois was merely decent this year as opposed to the viable Final Four contender it's stubbornly insisted on becoming. On Saturday, the 18th-ranked Illini won their fourth straight, a 74-57 conquest at Indiana to improve to 10-2 in the Big Ten and 17-5 overall. Illinois' 17-point margin was the program's largest at IU since 1956. That kind of win will instill deep hope in a fan base that is craving its first Sweet 16 appearance (or better) since 2005 — that famous 37-2 crew that made it all the way to the national title game. That was also the last team to win at least 10 of its first 12 Big Ten games. (It won all 12. Dee Brown was awesome. Deron Williams was a rock. And shouts to Luther Head, my favorite of the three.) What Underwood has done has been exceptional . . . The team's record and ranking don't reflect how, again, almost nothing's gone to plan in the past 10-or-so months. Illinois is good in spite of its circumstances. Underwood told me he's used more different starting lineups this season than in all his prior seasons as a head coach. Cockburn had to sit the first three games of the season due to NCAA violations tied to NIL rules (that now no longer apply). Curbelo suffered a concussion and was out for two-plus months. Curbelo's also recently gotten over having contracted COVID-19. Injuries and COVID have given this team fits and starts; only four of Illinois' players have played all 22 games.”

Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “The Jayhawks (19-3, 8-1) came out firing on all cylinders and jumped out to a 20-point lead early in an 83-59 win over No. 8 Baylor. Not only did KU take firm control of the Big 12 Conference title race by handily dispatching the reigning national champions, but now this team is inching closer to contention for a possible No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday with its overall credentials. Coach Bill Self's group does a lot of things right, and this team is extremely deep, led by the backcourt of All-American candidate Ochai Agbaji and veteran Christian Braun (18 points apiece Saturday).”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Given Gonzaga's comprehensive wins over Texas, UCLA and Texas Tech earlier this season, the Zags have shown they have the ability to make their third Final Four in the past six years. And they also look poised to receive a 1-seed in the NCAA tournament for the third straight Selection Sunday. Whether the Zags can win four games in two weeks and go to New Orleans depends on how (Chet) Holmgren performs in big games. He's been productive against UCLA and Duke, but also struggled to make a consistent offensive impact in games against Texas, Alabama and Texas Tech.”

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “The Blue Devils shot 57.6% from the field, 47.4% from 3-point range and 76.9% from the free-throw line while handing North Carolina its seventh loss of the season, five of which have been embarrassing blowouts. UNC has lost by 17 points to Tennessee, by 20 points to Duke, by 22 points to Wake Forest, by 28 points to Miami and by 29 points to Kentucky. Translation: When the Tar Heels play good teams, they usually get rolled. They still have zero wins over top-40 KenPom.com opponents. They are now 0-7 in Quadrant 1 opportunities. Zero. And. Seven. What makes that lousy record even worse is the fact that, based on the current NET rankings, UNC only has three more Quadrant 1 opportunities on the schedule -- at Clemson on Tuesday, at Virginia Tech on Feb. 19, and at Duke on March 5. KenPom projects North Carolina to be an underdog in all three games. So the Tar Heels really are at risk of entering Selection Sunday with zero Quadrant 1 wins.”

Andy Wittry, NCAA.com: “Top-ranked Auburn barely won its first-ever game as the country's No. 1 team, according to the AP poll, when Auburn won at Missouri 55-54 last week, and the Tigers won another close road test Saturday, when they defeated the Georgia Bulldogs, 74-72, on Wendell Green Jr.'s game-winning layup with roughly four seconds remaining. Green scored 19 points and teammate K.D. Johnson scored a team-high 20 as the Tigers survived against a Bulldogs squad that's now 6-17 (1-9 SEC). Auburn led by 12 points at halftime, but Georgia, fueled by Kario Oquendo's game-high 25 points, rallied to eventually tie the game at 56 on Noah Baumann's jumper. Georgia later took several two-point leads but Auburn scored the game's final four points in the last 40 seconds to escape with a critical win that keeps the Tigers' resume free of a resume-damaging loss. Georgia entered the game ranked No. 215 in the NET rankings, which puts the game in Quadrant 3 for Auburn. The Tigers have now won 19 games in a row to improve to 22-1 (10-0 SEC).”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “No. 25 LSU mounted a furious second half comeback after trailing by 18 at halftime against Vanderbilt. But the Tigers came up short, losing 75-66 and have now dropped six of their last seven. For a team that was once 15-1 (3-1 SEC), it amounts to quite a downward spiral. Point guard Xavier Pinson was missing again against the Commodores (12-10, 4-6) as he continues to grapple with a knee injury, but the Tigers' issues seem to run deeper than his absence. LSU's is stout, but it entered Saturday's game ranked 13th in the SEC in scoring and Pinson alone cannot solve that problem.”

MEGAPHONE

"What people think is being a villain is just being prepared."

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, on being hated by North Carolina fans.

