Tipsheet: Former Blues defenseman Roman Polak balks at NHL's return plans

Greg Wyshynski , ESPN.com : “The NHL and the NHLPA continue to have talks on a return-to-play plan, and it's fair to say they've been less contentious than what we've read from the NBA and Major League Baseball talks -- at least for now. But remember: The players have only agreed to a postseason format with their recent vote; they have yet to agree to actually return to the ice. The next vote they cast will be on approval of Phases 3 and 4 -- the opening of training camps and then finishing the season in two hub cities. It's that second item that's causing the most debate, because of all the details about life in "the bubble" on which players are going to have to agree. That includes a number of quality of life issues, including one major one: whether players can spend time with their families during the quarantine.”

Pete Blackburn, CBSSports.com: “Adding some stakes to the round-robin stage potentially adds more drama and entertainment for fans, but the NHL's focus should remain centered on maximizing the legitimacy of this year's postseason. With the strange circumstances, you know there are going to be people just waiting to invalidate and de-legitimize the playoffs (and the eventual champion) based on the altered format. And they will not be wrong. Given the long break, the expanded playoff picture and the play-in series being best-of-five, there's a high degree of unpredictability approaching the Round of 16 this year. The potential for seemingly undeserving teams to sneak in seems high, which is why the NHL absolutely had to make each of the four rounds a best-of-seven series despite concerns of a compressed schedule and this year's postseason affecting the timeline of the 2020-21 season. It's also why reseeding was the right call. A lower-seeded fringe team may luck their way into the Round of 16, but the road from there will be difficult... as it should be. The unpredictability surrounding the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a normal year is a big reason why it's considered one of the best postseasons that sports has to offer. Still, that doesn't change the fact that the onus is on the league to manage those things appropriately where they can, for the sake of fairness and legitimacy. The best teams from the regular season should be guaranteed to be rewarded with the most favorable path through the postseason, otherwise what's really the point of the regular season?”