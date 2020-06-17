Tipsheet: Former Blues defenseman Roman Polak balks at NHL's return plans

While seven NHL teams have shut down for the season, the other 24 squads will reconvene for training camp July 10 and then move on to postseason play in hub cities.
Not every player is itching to get back to work amid the pandemic. Dallas Stars defenseman Roman Polak, who spent parts of eight seasons with the Blues, would rather stay in the Czech Republic.
"I am determined to stay at home,” Polak told iSport. “If I really had to finish, I'd go. However, I will do everything I can to avoid it.”
The Rominator is 34 years old. He wasn’t a great skater during his prime and he has struggled to keep pace with the faster game during his twilight years.
So Polak would need a LOT of ice time to get up to speed — or as close to that as is humanly possible for him.
"I will not lie, it is not for me," Polak said. "The idea that I should jump on the ice after three weeks of training and start playing live. This is unimaginable at my age. Younger players may be able to do it, but I need two months before I get off the ground so I don't have to do anything else. It's weird to go back to it like this.
“Sometimes it occurs to me that there are an awful lot of questions. If it's really worth the money and effort. The bubble, as they call it, that we should only stay at the hotel, at the stadium, and slowly they shouldn't see each other. Even that costs a lot of money to start everything. Earnings would have to be worth it.”
Polak has already decided that this will be his last NHL season. He signed a three-year deal with HC Vitkovice that starts next season.
Since Polak has fallen into a back-up role, Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill shrugged off the news.
"We can't make someone come back under their wishes,” Nill said. “If anyone wants to stay home, that is their decision. His contract expires at the end of this season, so no issues there."
Here is what folks have been writing about the NHL’s return:
Chris Johnston, Sportsnet: “The bubble environment has proven to be a challenge for the NBA — where a group led by Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is currently voicing opposition to plans for a restart at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. While concerns exist among some NHL players, especially as it pertains to the amount of time they’ll be separated from their families, they don’t seem nearly as pronounced. On Tuesday, Conor Sheary told reporters in Pittsburgh that he believes that most of his brethren are committed to making sacrifices that allow the Cup to be awarded this fall . . . The Leafs are onboard, too. They’ve already got more than 20 players participating in voluntary, small-group workouts at the team practice facility, including a handful that travelled back from the United States and observed a 14-day quarantine. It’s hard to imagine them balking at the limitations posed by the bubble after so enthusiastically embracing Phase 2 before a season restart has even been made official.”
Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “The NHL and the NHLPA continue to have talks on a return-to-play plan, and it's fair to say they've been less contentious than what we've read from the NBA and Major League Baseball talks -- at least for now. But remember: The players have only agreed to a postseason format with their recent vote; they have yet to agree to actually return to the ice. The next vote they cast will be on approval of Phases 3 and 4 -- the opening of training camps and then finishing the season in two hub cities. It's that second item that's causing the most debate, because of all the details about life in "the bubble" on which players are going to have to agree. That includes a number of quality of life issues, including one major one: whether players can spend time with their families during the quarantine.”
Pete Blackburn, CBSSports.com: “Adding some stakes to the round-robin stage potentially adds more drama and entertainment for fans, but the NHL's focus should remain centered on maximizing the legitimacy of this year's postseason. With the strange circumstances, you know there are going to be people just waiting to invalidate and de-legitimize the playoffs (and the eventual champion) based on the altered format. And they will not be wrong. Given the long break, the expanded playoff picture and the play-in series being best-of-five, there's a high degree of unpredictability approaching the Round of 16 this year. The potential for seemingly undeserving teams to sneak in seems high, which is why the NHL absolutely had to make each of the four rounds a best-of-seven series despite concerns of a compressed schedule and this year's postseason affecting the timeline of the 2020-21 season. It's also why reseeding was the right call. A lower-seeded fringe team may luck their way into the Round of 16, but the road from there will be difficult... as it should be. The unpredictability surrounding the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a normal year is a big reason why it's considered one of the best postseasons that sports has to offer. Still, that doesn't change the fact that the onus is on the league to manage those things appropriately where they can, for the sake of fairness and legitimacy. The best teams from the regular season should be guaranteed to be rewarded with the most favorable path through the postseason, otherwise what's really the point of the regular season?”
Ken Campbell, The Hockey News: “You’ll recall that when commissioner Gary Bettman outlined the league’s plans for returning, he said it had yet to be determined whether the first two rounds after the play-ins would be best of five or best-of-seven. He also said he would pretty much leave it up to the players. Well, the players took best-of-seven, which should tell you something about how dedicated these athletes are. The next time you lament that they make millions for playing a game, consider that they are the ones putting their health on the line for the good of the game here. They’ve already collected all but one of the paychecks and may end up simply handing that last one to the league anyway. It would have been in their best interests to get these playoffs completed as quickly as possible. But it’s a testament to their level of dedication and their concern for the bigger picture that they decided to make the post-season even longer than the annual marathon it has become.”
Larry Brooks, New York Post: “While there are ancillary matters to be negotiated — including adjusting contract dates and the critical dates calendar — escrow and the cap are the blue chip issues facing the league and the union. If the tournament is in fact played, the PA will owe approximately an additional 14 percent of escrow for 2020-21 (if not, it will be closer to 21 percent). Under the current CBA, the players would be responsible for making that up entirely next season, with revenue projections currently impossible. That means the players could easily face escrow deductions of 40 percent or more. The parties are attempting to negotiate an agreement that would cap escrow deductions and allow the players to pay the league back over an extended period of time. Additionally and inextricably linked, the CBA provides that the cap is basically established based on the previous season’s revenue, with leave for the parties to work off that number. But if that holds for 2020-21, the cap would go down a substantial amount, perhaps more than $10 million from this year’s $81.5M. That would lower escrow to a manageable figure, but it would produce chaos and instability throughout the NHL, with every team in the league having surpassed $72M as its final 2019-20 number, per Capfriendly.com.”
MEGAPHONE
"The first week was just trying to get your feet under you, and not feel like you're skating in quicksand. You’re getting acclimated to the ice again. We're still getting caught up. But I can tell you I feel much better this week than I did last week. It’s almost like riding a bike; you can get back into things pretty quickly and now you’re just trying to get your puck touches and your feel back. I just experienced a longer (absence) with the knee injury, so I'm kind of used to it.”
• Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zack Hyman, on getting back on the ice.
