Tipsheet: Former Cardinals closer Rosenthal suffers still another setback

Former Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal keeps coming back from injuries. Teams keep paying him to attempt these comebacks.

Sadly, though, he keeps getting hurt again. Repetitive max-effort pitching takes a toll and Rosenthal is the poster boy for relief pitcher attrition.

He was nearing a return the majors for the Milwaukee Brewers this season. Rosenthal was wrapping up a minor league rehabilitation stint with Triple-A Nashville while recovering from a hamstring strain.

Then he suffered a teres major injury. Tipsheet has no idea what that is, but it’s the same injury that shelved Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta for 2½ months, so it can't be good.

This is just another setback on top of all the other setbacks that Rosenthal, 32, has endured since last pitching for the Cardinals in 2017.

Tommy John surgery wiped out his 2018 season and the Cardinals turned the page on him. His regained his fastball velocity for the 2019 campaign, but wildness derailed his comeback bids with the Washington Nationals and the Detroit Tigers.

Rosenthal pulled it all together in 14 games for the Kansas City Royals in 2020 and earned an $11 million free-agent deal with the Oakland A’s. Alas, thoracic outlet surgery wiped out his 2021 season.

Once again he worked to regain full strength and full velocity. His impressive showcase sessions convinced the Giants to give him a $4.5 million contract.

Then the hamstring strain prevented him from pitching in San Francisco. After trading away closer Josh Hader, the Brewers acquired Rosenthal from the Giants in a corresponding move even though he was on the injured list.

Along with the addition of reliever Matt Bush from the Texas Rangers and reliever Taylor Rogers from the San Diego Padres in the Hader trade, the Brewers hoped that adding Rosenthal would allow them to find strength in bullpen numbers.

And then Rosenthal got hurt yet again, on Aug. 23.

“I think when we acquired Trevor, we acquired him with some risk obviously, because he hadn’t pitched in a while and was on the injured list,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “When you acquire a player that’s hurt, you’re undertaking some risk. So it’s unfortunate that it doesn’t look like it’s going to pay dividends, but we’ll just play it out and see what happens.”

Rosenthal plans on attempting still another comeback in September.

“I’m going to try,” Rosenthal told MLB.com. “I’m not giving up on that, not at that point yet. The injury has a really high success rate and just healing on its own. But it does take time and we’re right in the season, so I just don’t have a lot of time. I think in a couple weeks, we’ll have a really good idea if it’s going to be possible.”

Before his latest setback Rosenthal had once again rebuilt his velocity to his former levels.

“I’m not going to ever get on the mound until I am ready,” he said. “But as far as my pitch metrics and velocity and all those things, all those things are there. It’s just a matter of being able to be healthy and repeat it and put a whole season together at this point.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “In his first 15 games, (Vaughn) Grissom (was) batting .382 with a .424 on-base percentage and a .600 slugging percentage. In most seasons, he'd be an intriguing late entry into the Rookie of the Year discussion, but the Braves are already fielding the runaway front-runners for that award, pitcher Spencer Strider and center fielder Michael Harris II -- two other high-ceiling talents plucked by (the Braves) well after the first round. The newcomers have helped to make the Braves a serious threat to become the first team since the 1998-2000 Yankees to repeat as World Series champions. Atlanta's run to last year's title -- crushing great teams, winning 11 of 16 games against the Brewers, Dodgers and Astros -- was a surprise. Since then, the squad has only gotten better. Ronald Acuña Jr. has recovered from an ACL injury, and the trio of rookies drafted by Brown has immediately impacted the big leagues. Since June 1, the Braves have won 55 of 76 games and made up most of the double-digit deficit that the Mets had constructed for Atlanta in the National League East. The Braves were thoroughly outplayed by the Mets earlier this month, losing four of five games at Citi Field, but they have gone 14-2 since, averaging 6.2 runs per game. One evaluator posited that the failure in that series might have been the best thing that could have happened to the Braves, like an early-round pop on the chin that stuns a championship boxer into a higher focus. ‘They're capable of being really good, but it was a reminder that they can't take it for granted,’ said the evaluator. ‘They're going to have to beat some great teams if they want to get back’ to the World Series.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Teams are locking up their young stars more than ever these days, years before they’re eligible for salary arbitration, let alone free agency. There have been more than $500 million worth of extensions given to players 25 years or younger this month alone with the signings of Austin Riley ($212 million) and Michael Harris ($72 million) of Atlanta and Julio Rodriguez of Seattle ($210 million). The Red Sox, who offered third baseman Rafael Devers an eight-year, $168 million contract extension, can only cringe watching these $200 million contracts being given out to players whose resumes pale in comparison. Atlanta is making it no secret that they want to sign shortstop Dansby Swanson before he hits free agency, and has been active in contract talks. Swanson, too, badly wants to stay put in his hometown. This sound familiar to a year ago with Freddie Freeman?”

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “(Braves president of baseball operations) Alex Anthopolous and co. are demonstrating extensions as among the surest investments a team can make as a business—in that context, understanding why Atlanta has given so many extensions is simpler than answering why so few teams have followed suit . . . I don’t know what the Anthopoulos front office’s specific strategy for extensions is, but it appears that the pillars are constant contact with a player’s representation and an offer always ready to put on the table. If it’s that simple, why aren’t other teams doing this all the time? I don’t have an answer to that, but it would be far from the first time that a team waited to implement a seemingly obvious strategy until another club proved it worked beyond a shadow of a doubt. It’s certainly true Atlanta’s young but fully developed core is uniquely suited to long-term extensions, but there’s not a team in the majors lacking at least one pre-free agency candidate for another contract. The whole insidious logic of this extension wave is that they are often wins for the player, but are a loss for the union more or less every time. It seems approaching malpractice that it’s taken a front office this long to internalize that the reverse rationale applies to them, and to truly go for (not) broke in extending every player to whom they put their mind.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “Basically, the (Julio) Rodriguez extension starts off as an eight-year, $120 million deal. After seven years, the Mariners have to decide whether to pick up a club option that starts after the eighth season. The specific length and value of that option depends on how Rodríguez fares in MVP voting, but it can run for eight or 10 years and range in value from $200 million to $350 million. If the Mariners don’t pick up the option, Rodríguez has a five-year, $90 million option that he can exercise, providing him some financial security on the back end if he gets injured or goes the way of Cesar Cedeno. The contract maxes out at 18 years and $470 million. At a minimum, Rodríguez can guarantee himself $210 million.”

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Prior to his extension being finalized, Rodríguez would have been slated for free agency after the 2027 season. Rodríguez originally signed with the Mariners organization in 2017 as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic. Thereupon, he thrived in the Mariners' system and advanced quickly. Prior to being promoted to Seattle, Rodríguez had a .955 OPS across parts of three seasons despite being much younger than his peer group at every rung. Rodríguez this season has been a vital part of a Mariners team that is presently on pace for 88 wins and occupying the final wild-card position in the AL. The Mariners haven't made the postseason since 2001, which is the longest playoff drought in major North American professional sports.”

MEGAPHONE

“He's covering curveballs down and fastballs up. At least against lefties, you can feel him trying to hit the ball in front of the plate instead of seeing it deep, like most hitters. You hear that a lot in baseball, 'see it deep.' It's kind of opposite of what most hitters do. He's trying to hit the ball in front of the plate; it looks like he wants to pull everything. Usually, if you're doing that you have to cheat on a fastball or curveball. He's hitting both right now.”

Chicago Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly, to ESPN.com, on why Albert Pujols is enjoying his late-season power surge.