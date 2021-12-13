Tipsheet: Former Cardinals star Wacha plows forth despite injuries, struggles

Once upon a time, Michael Wacha seemed destined to become a franchise cornerstone for the Cardinals.
In his first three seasons he went 26-14. That run was highlighted by his domination of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2013 NLCS.
It was capped by his outstanding 2015 regular season: 17-7 with a 3.38 ERA.
Wacha looked ready to become built-alike Adam Wainwright’s tag team partner atop the Cardinals rotation for years to come.
Since then, though, Wacha illustrated two baseball axioms: Pitchers always get hurt and pitchers are always in demand.
After washing out with the Cardinals due to chronic shoulder issues, the diminished Wacha made $3 million while going 1-4 with a 6.62 ERA for the New York Mets in 2020.
He made another $3 million while going 3-5 with a 5.05 ERA with the Tampa Bay Rays last season.
Despite those awful numbers and his injury history, Wacha, 30, got a $7 million commitment from the Boston Red Sox in the overheated free agent marketplace.
“I'm extremely confident,” Wacha told reporters. “I feel like, last year, I just had some ups and downs. Felt like it clicked there for a little bit and then things wouldn't really go the way I'd planned. But towards the end of the season, I felt like the ball was coming out and my repertoire and ... my approach on the mound was where I needed to be to move forward.
“I'm very confident in myself and my work ethic and my competitiveness, to go out there, compete and get the job done. I'm looking forward to getting back to that role where I'm out there dominant and getting some good wins for this club.”
Good luck with that. Writing for Baseball Prospectus, Ginny Searle had this skeptical take on Wacha:
Michael Wacha does just about everything right. He throws his fastball for strikes, which is about all you can ask of it. He generally gets the cutter to run over the outside part of the plate. He’s not quite comfortable enough with the changeup to throw it out of the zone, the way all the kids and Wade Mileys are doing it, but he’s pretty good about putting it down on the outside corner. And despite all this, it doesn’t really matter, because Wacha’s stuff just isn’t good. It never has been, really, not after the surgeons snipped and sutured it year after year after year. That he’s still being paid to pitch isn’t necessarily a miracle of modern science, but it makes you nod and respect modern science a little bit.
When Wacha signed with the Rays last year, it was a bit of a head-scratcher: Surely the Rays, those mythological godlings who shower down favors on mortal free agents on a whim, could do better than Michael Wacha. And a year later, that skepticism still holds up; instead he’s signing with the Red Sox, and it isn’t a head-scratcher at all because the bar is literally Martín Pérez. You know exactly what you’re getting, as well as exactly what you aren’t: Wacha’s qualified for the ERA title in exactly two of his nine seasons, and he’s never struck out batters at the same rate as his electric and remote rookie season.
Instead, Wacha’s going to show up and throw strikes. Really, you knew how his plate appearances were going to go based on the first pitch. Among pitchers who threw at least 100 innings, the right-hander placed fourth with 68.8 percent first-strike rate . . . There are things to tune here, but probably not a lot to optimize. Instead, the Red Sox should probably just focus on keeping Wacha healthy so he can eat as many innings as possible.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman admitted recently to being taken aback when looking over his list of pending free agents at the onset of the offseason. ‘And then,’ he said during the general managers' meetings in early November, ‘I had to look at the list of guys that we actually had returning and I'm like, 'OK, I feel better.'’ Yes, the Dodgers fielded a very, very talented team in 2021. They've already lost some key players from that group and could lose a few others, but the returning core remains formidable. The key question lies within the starting rotation -- and it's a big one. Walker Buehler and Julio Urisas are the only bona fide top-tier starters returning. The rest of the depth chart -- consisting of Tony Gonsolin, David Price, Andrew Heaney and Dustin May, the latter of whom is recovering from Tommy John surgery and won't be available until midseason at the earliest -- is littered with uncertainty. The biggest uncertainty revolves around Trevor Bauer, who faces potential criminal charges in the wake of sexual assault allegations and could be handed a lengthy suspension. The belief around the team by the end of the 2021 season was that Bauer would not return, regardless of the fallout. The question is: How much will the Dodgers owe him in 2022? Bauer's contract calls for upward of $47 million (a $32 million base salary, plus an additional $15 million if he opts out for 2023). Paying all of it would put the Dodgers at a projected Opening Day payroll exceeding $220 million -- roughly $25 million less than Opening Day of 2021 but possibly already on track to exceed the luxury tax threshold, depending on what the new collective bargaining agreement looks like. Take $47 million off, and the outlook obviously changes dramatically. Of note: The Dodgers' payroll could free up pretty significantly after 2022.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “To me, the biggest pre-lockout surprise in general was the Braves not re-signing Freddie Freeman. I thought he would be among the very first free agents to sign, not go unsigned into the lockout. That shocked me. To answer the actual question, I'll go with Max Scherzer. I'm surprised only because I didn't think the Dodgers would be outbid for him. Scherzer fits their needs (rotation help) and aspirations (a World Series championship), and they can go dollar-for-dollar with any team, yet they held back. Scherzer is on the MLBPA's executive subcommittee and those hardcore union guys invariably go for the top offer. All the Dodgers had to do was beat the Mets' offer, something they have the means to do no matter how crazy the bidding got, and yet they let Scherzer leave. I'm not surprised he went to the Mets. I'm surprised the Dodgers let him get away.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Raisel Iglesias’ $58 million pact with the Angels shows just how much teams value dominant out-getters - particularly those who can work across multiple innings. Kendall Graveman (White Sox, $24 million), Aaron Loup (Angels, $17 million), Hector Neris ($17 million, Astros) and even Yimi Garcia ($11 million, Blue Jays) all got multiyear deals when they might have commanded just one year in previous winters. That all bodes well for Kenley Jansen, Ryan Tepera and Andrew Chafin on the other side of the lockout.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “We remind you: Texas lost 102 games last season, the most since 1973, and its winning percentage of .370 was actually an improvement over its .367 in the pandemic-shortened season. When you check those records against run differential, there was nothing fluky about them. The Rangers have been legit terrible the past two seasons. Unfortunately for them, there's no shortcut for getting from terrible to great in baseball. A free-agent splurge might push a middling team into contention, but the cost of splurging your way from the cellar to the penthouse can be enough to give even spendthrift Mets owner Steve Cohen the jitters. In reality, you've got to augment big buys with players who produce wins in an efficient way, and young, internally developed, team-controlled talent is the biggest part of that equation. Well, the Rangers are working on that.”
Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “John Means is the best pitcher on the Baltimore Orioles. In a different world, that might be exciting to Baltimore fans as the team builds a contender. An 11th round draft pick in 2014, Means climbed the minor league ladder, burst into the majors with a 3.60 ERA in 2019, and started throwing harder over the subsequent years. Can he be the best pitcher on a playoff team? I’m skeptical. But can he be the third-best? Definitely, and that’s a really cool outcome for someone who was never supposed to make it this far. Of course, modern baseball being what it is, Means likely won’t be on the next playoff team in Baltimore. Instead, he’ll probably get traded for whatever the O’s can get, because he’s arbitration-eligible and only three years from free agency. You don’t build generational team wealth by passing up the opportunity to trade your good players for future considerations, at least not the way Baltimore is attempting to build for the future. The team is reportedly looking to trade Means, and I think they’ll find a match.”
MEGAPHONE
“first off, these uniforms are soooo sick! i'm so excited to join the @Cubs — one of the biggest reasons i chose to come here was the fan base and how electric you guys can be towards your players. i'll be just as electric for you guys too. here's to leaving my razor at home.”
Clint Frazier, via Twitter, on leaving the New York Yankees for the Chicago Cubs.