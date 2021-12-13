Tipsheet: Former Cardinals star Wacha plows forth despite injuries, struggles

Instead, Wacha’s going to show up and throw strikes. Really, you knew how his plate appearances were going to go based on the first pitch. Among pitchers who threw at least 100 innings, the right-hander placed fourth with 68.8 percent first-strike rate . . . There are things to tune here, but probably not a lot to optimize. Instead, the Red Sox should probably just focus on keeping Wacha healthy so he can eat as many innings as possible.

Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman admitted recently to being taken aback when looking over his list of pending free agents at the onset of the offseason. ‘And then,’ he said during the general managers' meetings in early November, ‘I had to look at the list of guys that we actually had returning and I'm like, 'OK, I feel better.'’ Yes, the Dodgers fielded a very, very talented team in 2021. They've already lost some key players from that group and could lose a few others, but the returning core remains formidable. The key question lies within the starting rotation -- and it's a big one. Walker Buehler and Julio Urisas are the only bona fide top-tier starters returning. The rest of the depth chart -- consisting of Tony Gonsolin, David Price, Andrew Heaney and Dustin May, the latter of whom is recovering from Tommy John surgery and won't be available until midseason at the earliest -- is littered with uncertainty. The biggest uncertainty revolves around Trevor Bauer, who faces potential criminal charges in the wake of sexual assault allegations and could be handed a lengthy suspension. The belief around the team by the end of the 2021 season was that Bauer would not return, regardless of the fallout. The question is: How much will the Dodgers owe him in 2022? Bauer's contract calls for upward of $47 million (a $32 million base salary, plus an additional $15 million if he opts out for 2023). Paying all of it would put the Dodgers at a projected Opening Day payroll exceeding $220 million -- roughly $25 million less than Opening Day of 2021 but possibly already on track to exceed the luxury tax threshold, depending on what the new collective bargaining agreement looks like. Take $47 million off, and the outlook obviously changes dramatically. Of note: The Dodgers' payroll could free up pretty significantly after 2022.”