Tipsheet: Fowler enjoys reunion with Maddon, role as Angels mentor

The Cardinals did Dexter Fowler a huge favor by sending him to the Los Angeles Angels while paying most of his salary this season.
The move got Fowler closer to his home in Las Vegas. He gets to finish out his contract while playing for Angels manager Joe Maddon, who valued his leadership with the Chicago Cubs during their time together in the Windy City.
“I knew what I was getting with Joe and loved playing for him the two years that I did,” Fowler told reporters. “I had kept in touch with him. I knew he liked me as a player so just being able to be traded here to a veteran team with a chance to win, that was obviously my mindset.”
And . . .
“He tells me all the time, 'Just go be Dex,' and I love that. I love that you can just go out and he accepts you in your own skin.”
Maddon is looking for Fowler to provide leadership in Anaheim, too.
“There’s his gregarious personality, progressive smile, everything that he brings to the clubhouse every day,” Maddon told reporters. “He brings a lot of positive energy. And that's what he did so well in Chicago. Talking to him the last couple days, it's like no time has passed. He's the same guy. I'm really looking forward to seeing the impact he has on us."
“Younger guys need to be around people like this to truly understand what it takes to eventually become an accomplished major league player.”
Fowler could be especially helpful for young Angels outfielder Joe Adell. “I think it's just going to be an organic situation where they're just going to hit it off,” Maddon said.
“They're both high-energy, fun kind of guys. Dex has had the experience of playing with a couple different organizations, a World Series hero. I see it as being a good union. I really do. I mean, Dex is good for anybody. But similar kinds of personalities.”
And . . .
“I'm certain that conversation and nuggets will be dropped,” Maddon said. “And I'm certain . . . that Jo’s gonna pick these nuggets up. I'm really eager to watch that.”
Fowler is only too glad to mentor Adell.
“I’m a people person,” Fowler said. “I’m just trying to leave a legacy and have people be able to be open-minded and come talk to me.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Manny Randhawa, MLB.com: “[Nolan] Arenado’s 2020 at the plate was marred by a shoulder injury, but he won his eighth Gold Glove Award in eight MLB seasons nonetheless. Now joining a postseason contender in St. Louis, a great baseball town with a rich baseball history, not to mention buddy Paul Goldschmidt across the diamond at first base, everything seems to be aligning for a rejuvenated Arenado to put up big numbers. For the first time in his Major League career, Arenado will not have to contend with the difficult adjustments to breaking pitches that are flat in Colorado but sharp at sea level every time he goes on the road. Though he’s finished in the top 10 in NL MVP Award voting five times, including three top-five finishes, Arenado has yet to win the honor. This might just be the year he does it after going from a team that finished in fourth place each of the past two seasons to one that has its eyes on winning the NL Central.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Coming off a division title, and following years of success and printing money after the 2016 World Series win, the Ricketts family suddenly cried poor and non-tendered [Kyle] Schwarber and traded [Yu] Darvish for [Kyle] Davies and some teenage prospects to save payroll. Then late in the offseason they suddenly reversed course, deciding to spend a little money and sign [Joc] Pederson (fine, he replaces Schwarber) and [Jake] Arrieta (umm, his ERA has risen five consecutive seasons, including 5.08 with the Phillies in 2020). Are you going for it or not? Pick a lane. I guess here's the thing: The Cubs might still win the division . . . In the do-nothing NL Central, 86 wins or so might be enough to take the division. It could be the Cubs. That doesn't mean I love what they're doing and Cubs fans should be frustrated that one of the marquee, big-market clubs in the sport hasn't done more to make their team better.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “It's a bit of an old-school rivalry that news Mets ownership seems to have jumpstarted for 2021. The Braves have won the NL East three straight seasons and were the second-best team in the NL last year. They appear primed for another deep playoff run, but the Mets would like a word on that. They already had a strong offense and an ace, but they beefed up this offseason by adding superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor along with starting pitchers Carlos Carrasco, Taijuan Walker and Marcus Stroman (he accepted a qualifying offer, but he had opted out in 2020). Noah Syndergaard will be back at some point from Tommy John surgery, too. There's great potential for a battle down to the wire here.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “They flirted with just about every available big name, and there is some internal disappointment that they couldn't land Trevor Bauer or one of the other stars beyond Francisco Lindor. However, the Mets used their newfound financial power to bolster their depth with the likes of reliever Trevor May, outfielder Kevin Pillar and infielder Jonathan Villar. Manager Luis Rojas will have a lot of options with his roster day to day. But keep this in mind, as well: There is a ton of pressure on Steve Cohen to win in his first year as owner of the Mets, given the expectations of the fan base, and if the team is in contention at midseason and there are holes to fill via trades, it's a reasonable expectation that Cohen will greenlight moves to make the team better -- in what is likely to be another buyer's market, with more clubs selling rather than acquiring.”
MEGAPHONE
“I was playing pretty good, leading the team in almost every category, but I had to sit because of my colitis, and I had to battle through that. So I’m just trying to pick up where I left off before I was hurt. It’s a different atmosphere here, and I’m excited to play for Joe. He lets you be yourself. It’s a winning atmosphere, and I think we can go to the playoffs and go deep in the playoffs.”