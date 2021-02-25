Tipsheet: Fowler enjoys reunion with Maddon, role as Angels mentor

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “They flirted with just about every available big name, and there is some internal disappointment that they couldn't land Trevor Bauer or one of the other stars beyond Francisco Lindor. However, the Mets used their newfound financial power to bolster their depth with the likes of reliever Trevor May, outfielder Kevin Pillar and infielder Jonathan Villar. Manager Luis Rojas will have a lot of options with his roster day to day. But keep this in mind, as well: There is a ton of pressure on Steve Cohen to win in his first year as owner of the Mets, given the expectations of the fan base, and if the team is in contention at midseason and there are holes to fill via trades, it's a reasonable expectation that Cohen will greenlight moves to make the team better -- in what is likely to be another buyer's market, with more clubs selling rather than acquiring.”