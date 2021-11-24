Tipsheet: Franklin cashes in at Penn State as coaching salaries get sillier

Kurt Badenhausen, Sportico: “Welcome to what is expected to be the most tumultuous college football coaching carousel to date. On Sunday, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin pulled the plug on the Dan Mullen era after four seasons, including three straight in which the Gators finished in the top 12, and a 34-15 overall record. It means three of the highest profile—and richest—college football programs in the country are seeking new coaches, with fellow Power Five programs Washington, TCU, Virginia Tech and Washington State having already fired their head coaches, too . . . Fourteen FBS coaching jobs have opened so far this season, and the recent record of 31 total changes in 2012 is in jeopardy. Look for a flurry of blockbuster contracts over the next few weeks, as coaches land new marquee jobs, or like Franklin, leverage the openings for extensions at their current programs. Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney have set the bar on and off the field in recent years, accounting for five of the past six national championships and earning average annual salaries north of $9 million. Saban got a raise this summer in a deal worth $10.7 million a year. But a handful of coaches are expected to land massive extensions that will put them among the 25 highest-paid coaches in sports, pro or college. Jimbo Fisher beat the rush with a deal inked just ahead of the season that pushed him into Saban/Swinney territory. Texas A&M ripped up the last seven years of his 10-year, $75 million deal and gave Fisher a new pact worth $95 million over a decade. Mel Tucker was hired by Michigan State in 2020 after one year as coach at Colorado. He was rumored to be on LSU’s shortlist, but he’s on the verge of signing a new 10-year, $95 million with MSU.”