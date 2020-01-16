Tipsheet: Frantic NHL competition creates constant coaching upheaval

Elliotte Friedman , Sportsnet: “Not even two years ago, Gerard Gallant directed one of the most incredible seasons in NHL history, taking expansion Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final. They lost their 2019 first-round series in one of the craziest ways imaginable, and he was set to be the Pacific Division All-Star coach next week. From what I understood about Gallant’s contract, it became guaranteed for a fourth season when they reached the final. Next year is year four, and the craziest thing about all of this is that the Golden Knights were talking about an extension with him. Instead, he’s out.”

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN,com: “Gallant was a victim of a lot of different factors: underwhelming performances from veteran players like (Marc-Andre) Fleury, (Nate) Schmidt and Jonathan Marchessault; bad puck luck, given their shooting percentage at 5-on-5; and having set the bar ridiculously high in his first season. Yet the Knights were right in the playoff race, three points out of first place. There were signs of trouble, but there was also a lot of goodwill Gallant had built up, in theory. So even though the Knights have mulled this over, this was a bit of a knee-jerk move ... until you understand the coach they hired. DeBoer is one of the best, a coach that gets results, and is without question someone who could get more out of some of the players that have plateaued or declined this season. And hey, let's not forget the Cup-shaped elephant in the room: Two of the last four Stanley Cup winners have fired their coaches in season.”