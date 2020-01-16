Tipsheet: Frantic NHL competition creates constant coaching upheaval

Well, it looks like we won’t see Gerald Gallant at the All-Star Game in the STL after all.
He was going to coach the Pacific Division squad. But then the Vegas Golden Knights hit a rough patch and Gallant lost his job.
In many ways Gallant was a victim of own success. He led the Golden Knights on a stunning playoff run in their inaugural campaign, creating unrealistic expectations.
They’ve only been pretty good since then – not great – and the delusional ownership in Las Vegas believes this new franchise should be a perennial Stanley Cup contender.
Gallant became the seventh coach cashiered during this season, which is nuts. This turnover is tied for second-most during a NHL season.
Blues coach Craig Berube has some influence on this. His startling success as a midseason replacement for Mike Yeo last year provided one more great example of how coaching changes can inspire teams.
Gallant got clipped, in part, because Peter DeBoer was available after getting sacked in San Jose.
DeBoer became the second coach fired by one team to land with another team this season. John Hynes was the other; he moved on to Nashville after getting the short haircut in New Jersey earlier in this campaign.
Both DeBoer and Hynes were out of work for just 34 days before getting another job.
Coaching in this league has always been difficult, but the challenge has become insane for two reasons:
- The salary cap system works, creating competitive parity and leaving the margin for error wafer thin.
- Today’s NHL is played at a breakneck pace, so teams need strong structure AND the commitment to empty the effort bucket night after night after night. Both are difficult to instill and maintain -- and one without the other isn’t good enough.
The DeBoer/Gallant exchange is especially fascinating because the Sharks and Golden Knights hate each other. You will recall that the Sharks stole a playoff round from the Knights last season with a dubious five-minute power play late in Game 7.
Also, Sharks winger Evander Kane has an ongoing and occasionally violent feud going with our old friend Ryan Reaves of the Golden Knights.
So this change is interesting to say the least.
As for Gallant, this is the second time he got fired despite doing an excellent job. Previously the Florida Panthers sent him packing in what proved to be a mammoth mistake.
Given his track record, he should have good career options. GM Steve Yzerman is certain to make a coaching change in Detroit, where he and Gallant enjoyed good times in their playing days.
Gallant’s success as an expansion coach would make him an obvious candidate in Seattle. Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill is a Gallant fan and he currently has an interim coach in Rick Bowness.
Also, it’s fair to expect a major overhaul and coaching change in Minnesota now that first-year GM Bill Guerin has had a good look at things
Here is what folks are writing about all of this:
Elliotte Friedman, Sportsnet: “Not even two years ago, Gerard Gallant directed one of the most incredible seasons in NHL history, taking expansion Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final. They lost their 2019 first-round series in one of the craziest ways imaginable, and he was set to be the Pacific Division All-Star coach next week. From what I understood about Gallant’s contract, it became guaranteed for a fourth season when they reached the final. Next year is year four, and the craziest thing about all of this is that the Golden Knights were talking about an extension with him. Instead, he’s out.”
Greg Wyshynski, ESPN,com: “Gallant was a victim of a lot of different factors: underwhelming performances from veteran players like (Marc-Andre) Fleury, (Nate) Schmidt and Jonathan Marchessault; bad puck luck, given their shooting percentage at 5-on-5; and having set the bar ridiculously high in his first season. Yet the Knights were right in the playoff race, three points out of first place. There were signs of trouble, but there was also a lot of goodwill Gallant had built up, in theory. So even though the Knights have mulled this over, this was a bit of a knee-jerk move ... until you understand the coach they hired. DeBoer is one of the best, a coach that gets results, and is without question someone who could get more out of some of the players that have plateaued or declined this season. And hey, let's not forget the Cup-shaped elephant in the room: Two of the last four Stanley Cup winners have fired their coaches in season.”
Frank Seravelli, TSN.com: “Kelly McCrimmon’s first bold move as the Golden Knights’ general manager sent shockwaves around the NHL given Gallant’s sustained success in the desert – and the fact that Vegas is right in the mix this season. Yes, the Golden Knights awoke on Wednesday outside of a playoff position, but they are also just three points out from first place in the jam-packed Pacific Division. In fact, Vegas had the best points percentage in the Pacific at the exact midpoint of the schedule, which is why Gallant was named the head coach of the division’s entry in next week’s All-Star Game. The NHL will be forced to find new bench boss for the Pacific, where Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green is somehow now the longest-tenured guy in the division, even though he was only hired in April 2017.”
Jared Clinton, The Hockey News: “During his time as coach of the Golden Knights, he molded the expansion franchise into a winner overnight, guiding them to the most successful expansion season in NHL history and a Stanley Cup final berth in Year One. However, a short stay on the unemployment line also appears a sure thing because the coaching carousel this season has been rotating at lightspeed and is seemingly generating enough centrifugal force to fling coaches who’ve ended up on the outs into any vacant post that has opened up. Case in point, Gallant’s replacement, Peter DeBoer, was canned by the San Jose Sharks five weeks ago. Similarly, John Hynes spent five weeks without work before he was hired by the Nashville Predators, who handed Peter Laviolette his walking papers in a corresponding move. So, with Gallant’s phone guaranteed to be ringing at some point in the days and weeks – frankly, maybe even the hours – that follow, the question becomes one of his next destination.”
MEGAPHONE
"Mad at myself for letting this happen. It's tough, as a group, as a team, to cost two coaches their jobs. We have so much respect towards them. They've always been very honest with us, very respectful to the players and you're never going to hear a bad thing about them. They love the game, they love coming to the rink."
Fleury, after Gallant and assistant coach Mike Kelly got fired.